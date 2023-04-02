« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

April 2, 2023, 12:42:54 am
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
April 2, 2023, 11:43:10 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  2, 2023, 12:42:54 am
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Agreed. Can't wait for season 2!
April 2, 2023, 08:58:46 pm
They are saying the Night Agent has been a big hit for Netflix and they have renewed it for a 2nd series
April 4, 2023, 11:01:14 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  2, 2023, 12:42:54 am
Finished The Bear and absolutely loved it. The last two episodes are phenomenal television.
Its really good. Benefits from episodes that are relatively short.
April 4, 2023, 07:09:46 pm
Quote from: Trada on April  2, 2023, 08:58:46 pm
They are saying the Night Agent has been a big hit for Netflix and they have renewed it for a 2nd series

Strange to hear, as it's absolutely forgettable.
April 5, 2023, 02:29:38 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 30, 2023, 09:08:38 pm
Blue Lights - about probationary police officers in Belfast, one episode in  and its pretty good, very fast paced

BBC1/iplayer

Binge watched the entire series over the weekend, thought it was outstanding. Got a few bad reviews, but definitely a really good watch.
April 5, 2023, 06:37:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on January  9, 2023, 05:44:47 pm
Started watching 'Our Flag Means Death' on the BBC, based in thr true story of an 18th century Upper class landowner who fancied being a pirate. Seen the first episode and it's decent, if not laugh out loud funny. Plus Rhys Darby is always great.

Also been watching the US version of ghosts, which isn't as bad as I thought it'd be. Obviously not as good as the UK version but with it being an American show, it's easy to differentiate it from the UK with the ghosts being part of American history.

Was searching for a specific Ghosts thread and failed, but just want to agree with you on both points. Enjoy them both, though my family cant accept I like Ghosts US. I like it because its not identical to the UK version. My wife says they spend too much time on exposition where the UK just rolls with it.
Today at 03:30:34 pm
I've been watching Crown Court on Talking pictures and I'm completely hooked! It's on three times a week during the day and I'm having to record it and watch it in the evening so as not to be distracted whilst working from home. :-X

Gripping stuff and the way the camera cuts back to the judge to show the expressions on his face are priceless!  ;D

https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23239016.crown-court-talking-pictures-tv-series-one-episode-one/

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc</a>
Today at 04:18:31 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:30:34 pm
I've been watching Crown Court on Talking pictures and I'm completely hooked! It's on three times a week during the day and I'm having to record it and watch it in the evening so as not to be distracted whilst working from home. :-X

Gripping stuff and the way the camera cuts back to the judge to show the expressions on his face are priceless!  ;D

https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23239016.crown-court-talking-pictures-tv-series-one-episode-one/

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc</a>

There really were some high quality british shows created in the 70's,don't think Crown Court was ever shown here in Finland but i do still remember as a kid loving Onedin Line,Upstairs Downstairs and later All Creatures Great & Small and Sapphire & Steel.

Latter two i have re-watched a couple of times already,thinking of binging the first two to see if i still like them,a big undertaking though as they ran for years.
