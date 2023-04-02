I've been watching Crown Court on Talking pictures and I'm completely hooked! It's on three times a week during the day and I'm having to record it and watch it in the evening so as not to be distracted whilst working from home.



Gripping stuff and the way the camera cuts back to the judge to show the expressions on his face are priceless!



https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23239016.crown-court-talking-pictures-tv-series-one-episode-one/



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PL--9nyEl7s-s7MWwLynnW6ZKYROwQvxzd</a>



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/playlist?list=PLTLZ1lg0P-EQKPk3N0tbgEdddQxmxH_Kc</a>



There really were some high quality british shows created in the 70's,don't think Crown Court was ever shown here in Finland but i do still remember as a kid loving Onedin Line,Upstairs Downstairs and later All Creatures Great & Small and Sapphire & Steel.Latter two i have re-watched a couple of times already,thinking of binging the first two to see if i still like them,a big undertaking though as they ran for years.