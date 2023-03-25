Stuck with Your Honour series 2 till the end ...but not sure why.....ditto, Godfather Of Harlem...and Snowfall....all seemed to have long since ran out of ideas and any dramatic integrity they once had.......on the flip side the second series opener of the terriffic Irish gangster drama Kin was a belter....very much looking forward to the rest of that .........also enjoying the French Canadian Police thriller 19-2...a Montreal Hill Street Blues....a bit soapy at times but lots of quality performances and unflinching plot lines (the school shooting episode is one of the best/ most nerve shredding bits of telly I've seen for a while) ....and if you enjoy pulpy Aussie crime shows check out Last King of the Cross ...numerous familiar faces from Mr In-between and Underbelly - and also the ubiquitous Tim Roth....



I thought the first series of Kin was dreadful to be honest. Reminded me of Fair City (Irish soap opera) more than it did Love/Hate or anything decent. I like Ciaran Hinds, and Aidan Gillen has been known to be decent (though perhaps not since Obama got into office) but neither of them were at the races at all here, and some of the newbies were terribly weak. Plot was fairly substandard too, nothing out of the ordinary in it