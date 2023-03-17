« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Done after one episode of Extrapolations. Just extremely dull and feels like a spoof in parts even though they are going for the complete opposite.

Nice to see Heather Graham in something again though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
There is just a lot more tv, full stop.  And unfortunately that means that the majority of the shows which do make it over here are either pure shite - like 2.5 men, Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls; or just very middle of the road an inoffensive (Scrubs, HIMYM, Modern Family - although you could make good arguments about all three being decent at the start of their runs).

But equally, the States over the past 20ish years has brought us gems like Arrested Development, Party Down, Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, Broklynn 99, The Good Place, Bojack, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Atlanta, Veep - the list goes on and on.  Almost none of them, outside of streaming services, got shown over here - and even in the States they are often not getting as high ratings as the more middle of the road ones above - but that applies equally to British sitcomes - Mrs Browns Boys and the Inbetweeners are so shite its unfunny, but they get miles higher ratings than the more interesting/high brow types, like Fleabag and TTOI

Oh, don't get me wrong, I love American shows. I just think they produce a fair amount of this sort of this 'safe' comedy style sort of stuff which I don't think scans well over here.

Fair enough on the other stuff, I love a bunch of those shows.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
I entirely get your point about shows that go under the radar while others get over hyped and get stupid huge audiences as a result. I get even more suspicious when companies like HBO get involved and do a terrible job of pushing those shows when they are the official distributor of said show. In fact I will give an example of it later on.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Brian Coxs Universe documentary has been incredible tonight some truly stunning view of galaxies and stars.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Brian Coxs Universe documentary has been incredible tonight some truly stunning view of galaxies and stars.

Yeah I started watching and was mesmerised.

The Hubble was a game changer, but the imagery they get back from the James Webb is going to be simply mind-blowing.
