There is just a lot more tv, full stop. And unfortunately that means that the majority of the shows which do make it over here are either pure shite - like 2.5 men, Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls; or just very middle of the road an inoffensive (Scrubs, HIMYM, Modern Family - although you could make good arguments about all three being decent at the start of their runs).



But equally, the States over the past 20ish years has brought us gems like Arrested Development, Party Down, Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, Broklynn 99, The Good Place, Bojack, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Atlanta, Veep - the list goes on and on. Almost none of them, outside of streaming services, got shown over here - and even in the States they are often not getting as high ratings as the more middle of the road ones above - but that applies equally to British sitcomes - Mrs Browns Boys and the Inbetweeners are so shite its unfunny, but they get miles higher ratings than the more interesting/high brow types, like Fleabag and TTOI



I entirely get your point about shows that go under the radar while others get over hyped and get stupid huge audiences as a result. I get even more suspicious when companies like HBO get involved and do a terrible job of pushing those shows when they are the official distributor of said show. In fact I will give an example of it later on.