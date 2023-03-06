I'm currently in the middle of The Walk-In, which is based on the shooting of Jo Cox and the Neo-Nazi groups in the UK in and around that time.



Stephen Graham is the lead, playing an ex-BNP/NF goon, turned good, and current journalist looking to expose the far right. He plays it well. I've got two episodes to go, but (so far) it has been well done, albeit it makes me angry minute by minute, watching and listening to some of the rhetoric.



Other than that, the other one I'm watching is Black Mafia Family. Haven't seen much of a mention for that on here, but also found it to be pretty good so far. Based on the Flenory brothers and how they started their criminal empire in 1980's Detroit.