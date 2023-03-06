« previous next »
Quote from: Trada on February 26, 2023, 02:29:47 pm
Watched the 1st episode of the new Prime video series The Consultant very strange not sure what to make of it right now, I think he's The Devil but I'm sure that's what you are meant to think after the 1st one.
You've all got to get in to this. I've watched 6 of 8 and it's superb. Really hope the final two don't disappoint.
Quote from: John C on March  6, 2023, 11:17:18 pm
You've all got to get in to this. I've watched 6 of 8 and it's superb. Really hope the final two don't disappoint.

I enjoyed it but didn't leave me hoping that there's a S2
Quote from: Baby Huey on March  6, 2023, 08:53:20 pm
Just started watching the opener for season 6 of Snowfall. 8)
Decent opening episodes.
Quote from: Baby Huey on March  7, 2023, 07:38:18 pm
Decent opening episodes.
What's that on?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  7, 2023, 08:59:04 pm
What's that on?
All the streaming sites. First three episodes. I think the 4th drops tomorrow night.

Anyone ever watched Mr Mercedes? Started it after seeing Gleeson in Banshees and Paddington 2. Decent lead, first series was a solid watch but now the second one has a very very shaky gimmick at the centre of it. Not sure if I want to continue on. I know it ran for 3 series overall
Quote from: Baby Huey on March  7, 2023, 07:38:18 pm
Decent opening episodes.

They document the evolution of street / trainee fashion fashion quite well, and the whole  Los Angeles / Contra crack / CIA trade 
Quote from: TankEngine10 on March  7, 2023, 11:19:36 pm
Anyone ever watched Mr Mercedes? Started it after seeing Gleeson in Banshees and Paddington 2. Decent lead, first series was a solid watch but now the second one has a very very shaky gimmick at the centre of it. Not sure if I want to continue on. I know it ran for 3 series overall

I did the whole 3 series during a lockdown. Goes in another direction to the first two. I kept with it as I love Brendan Gleeson as well as Justine Lupe (from Succession).

Speaking of 'Mr' shows, I've said many times on here before but 'Mr Inbetween' is a must see. Australian TV at it's best. Only 3 seasons (26 episodes) averaging 20-30mins. Scott Ryan is phenomenal as the creator and lead character.
^ great show that Barry. I think it was your shout on here that lead me to it.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  8, 2023, 12:44:45 am

Speaking of 'Mr' shows, I've said many times on here before but 'Mr Inbetween' is a must see. Australian TV at it's best. Only 3 seasons (26 episodes) averaging 20-30mins. Scott Ryan is phenomenal as the creator and lead character.

Agreed. Mr Inbetween is one of the best shows I've seen in recent times.  Perhaps ever.

Gritty, funny, shocking, violent, scary, tense, exciting.  It really does have it all.

I totally recommend it to everyone. 
Quote from: Baby Huey on March  7, 2023, 09:47:23 pm
All the streaming sites. First three episodes. I think the 4th drops tomorrow night.


When's it air in UK on normal streaming services or UK TV?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  8, 2023, 12:14:46 pm
When's it air in UK on normal streaming services or UK TV?

This website is good for checking where you can watch things, just set it to the right country then search for your show.

https://www.justwatch.com/uk/tv-series/snowfall

5 seasons on Disney but nothing about Season 6 there though.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  7, 2023, 08:59:04 pm
What's that on?


BBC usually air the new season a month or so after it has finished,they have they S2-5 but are missing 1 for some reason.I've still not watched 5 yet so might just wait until I can binge 5 and 6 together.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  8, 2023, 12:14:46 pm
When's it air in UK on normal streaming services or UK TV?
All I can find is its tbc.

1+2 were released in October, 3 in February, 4 in May and 5 in July. So fuck knows. ;D
Quote from: Baby Huey on March  8, 2023, 02:27:24 pm
All I can find is its tbc.

1+2 were released in October, 3 in February, 4 in May and 5 in July. So fuck knows. ;D
Quote from: Elmo! on March  8, 2023, 12:39:33 pm
This website is good for checking where you can watch things, just set it to the right country then search for your show.

https://www.justwatch.com/uk/tv-series/snowfall

5 seasons on Disney but nothing about Season 6 there though.
Cheers.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  8, 2023, 01:06:00 pm

BBC usually air the new season a month or so after it has finished,they have they S2-5 but are missing 1 for some reason.I've still not watched 5 yet so might just wait until I can binge 5 and 6 together.
It's still worth a watch.
I thought The Gold was very strong.
Quote from: kavah on March  8, 2023, 12:12:56 am
They document the evolution of street / trainee fashion fashion quite well, and the whole  Los Angeles / Contra crack / CIA trade
If you werent aware of the facts behind Contragate youd think this is too far fetched, a government agency doing this, no! ;D

I watched an episode of Blackish where the main character was going on about white appropriation in relation to trabs. I thought, cheeky c*nt, if wasnt for Scousers youd all still be wearing Risley runaways. ;D
The Cleaner season 2 is back on the 24th of March. BBC 1.
Quote from: Baby Huey on March  8, 2023, 05:04:50 pm
 cheeky c*nt, if wasnt for Scousers youd all still be wearing Risley runaways. ;D

Right  ;D
No idea if Yellowjackets had any traction on RAWK at the time of its first season, but the trailer for the second finally dropped. 24 March release. It was renewed for season three a few months back.

This trailer has enough in it to explain the premise of the show for those who haven't seen season one, but it does give away some pretty big season one spoilers so proceed with that in mind.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/krFohHX8WeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/krFohHX8WeU</a>
Quote from: kellan on March  9, 2023, 04:26:50 pm
No idea if Yellowjackets had any traction on RAWK at the time of its first season, but the trailer for the second finally dropped. 24 March release. It was renewed for season three a few months back.

This trailer has enough in it to explain the premise of the show for those who haven't seen season one, but it does give away some pretty big season one spoilers so proceed with that in mind.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/krFohHX8WeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/krFohHX8WeU</a>
Great stuff. Enjoyed season 1.
Quote from: kellan on March  9, 2023, 04:26:50 pm
No idea if Yellowjackets had any traction on RAWK at the time of its first season, but the trailer for the second finally dropped. 24 March release. It was renewed for season three a few months back.

This trailer has enough in it to explain the premise of the show for those who haven't seen season one, but it does give away some pretty big season one spoilers so proceed with that in mind.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/krFohHX8WeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/krFohHX8WeU</a>

Loved season one, glad it's back. Great acting and plenty intrigue, whilst being loads of  fun too
What a brilliant final to series 1 of Pokerface.

It's been a brilliant series a total shame its hidden away on Peacock.

So glad they are making a 2nd series like how they bring back old actors in guest roles and they act their socks off.
Yellow Jackets season 1 was amazing.

Looking forward to the new season.
On the 3rd episode of the series The Swarm really enjoying it so many European countries seem involved in it.

It's strange I know no one in it but sometimes it feels like you are watching real scientists and experts.

And something else really small that surprised  me is people saying "thank you" when someone does something for them.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/6SqufBzChsw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/6SqufBzChsw</a>
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 26, 2023, 11:41:26 am
Anybody watch Endeavour? Final series starts tonight. Never really watched Inspector Morse or Lewis but really enjoyed Endeavour, I think the period setting helps. Shaun Evans and Roger Allam are excellent. Didnt actually realise Shaun Evans was from Liverpool until I watched Vigil.

I've been watching this since you posted, getting through an episode a day or so. I'm really enjoying it.
Had a day off and started Slow Horses. Absolutely superb. Only seen 3 but it's one of the best things I've watched lately.
I hope there is a 2nd series of The Swarm they can't leave it on that cliffhanger.

I'm enjoying these new "woke" TV series like the Swarm and the rig puts me in the mood for Extrapolations that's on Apple TV soon

I'm currently in the middle of The Walk-In, which is based on the shooting of Jo Cox and the Neo-Nazi groups in the UK in and around that time.

Stephen Graham is the lead, playing an ex-BNP/NF goon, turned good, and current journalist looking to expose the far right. He plays it well. I've got two episodes to go, but (so far) it has been well done, albeit it makes me angry minute by minute, watching and listening to some of the rhetoric.

Other than that, the other one I'm watching is Black Mafia Family. Haven't seen much of a mention for that on here, but also found it to be pretty good so far. Based on the Flenory brothers and how they started their criminal empire in 1980's Detroit.
