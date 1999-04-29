« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13760 on: December 21, 2022, 09:52:34 am
One of the best finales to a season I've ever seen was the one in Severance.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13761 on: December 21, 2022, 09:58:51 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 21, 2022, 09:35:06 am
That's amazing, she must be standing 10 feet tall with how good it is and how well it's been received. My mate watched it for the first time last week, ended up binging the last 5 episodes because he couldn't turn it off. One of those 'jealous they got to experience it again' moments.

She joins the ranks of Sam Neil, Brian Friel, Janet Devlin, Linda Martin, and Gerard McSorley in the famous Omagh people gang 😂
Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 12:49:23 pm by thejbs
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13762 on: December 21, 2022, 05:04:56 pm
Anyone a fan of Shantaram? Its yet another on my list but have just read it's been cancelled. That seems to happen so often now.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13763 on: December 21, 2022, 05:34:12 pm
The Shantaram adaptation was weird. Ok in parts but feels like they've just left out major parts of the book for some reason and introduced some weird stuff not in the book.

Hunnam is ok, but looks like he struggled with the language when compared to his book counterpart. Desplat and Siddig were.much better in this regard.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13764 on: December 21, 2022, 07:10:00 pm
yet another IP picked up for tv - God of War  :lmao

wow how fucking butchered is that gonna get, they dropped Conan the Barbarian cos, to quote, of its "toxic masculinity"

can't wait to see Kratos in a tutu


Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13765 on: December 21, 2022, 07:22:54 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 21, 2022, 05:04:56 pm
Anyone a fan of Shantaram? Its yet another on my list but have just read it's been cancelled. That seems to happen so often now.

Im a big fan of the book, but I hated what I saw, which was a couple of episodes.  Obviously it could have got better, but I thought its problems were unsolvable.  Apple normally have great quality control regarding its productions, this somehow slipped through.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13766 on: December 21, 2022, 07:39:38 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on December 21, 2022, 07:10:00 pm
yet another IP picked up for tv - God of War  :lmao

wow how fucking butchered is that gonna get, they dropped Conan the Barbarian cos, to quote, of its "toxic masculinity"

can't wait to see Kratos in a tutu

Kratos with a rainbow beard  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13767 on: December 21, 2022, 08:26:30 pm
Quote from: Garrus on December 21, 2022, 05:34:12 pm
The Shantaram adaptation was weird. Ok in parts but feels like they've just left out major parts of the book for some reason and introduced some weird stuff not in the book.

Hunnam is ok, but looks like he struggled with the language when compared to his book counterpart. Desplat and Siddig were.much better in this regard.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 21, 2022, 07:22:54 pm
Im a big fan of the book, but I hated what I saw, which was a couple of episodes.  Obviously it could have got better, but I thought its problems were unsolvable.  Apple normally have great quality control regarding its productions, this somehow slipped through.

Thank you both. My watchlists are so long I'm getting fed up with watching something which is then binned off. Might leave this one alone.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13768 on: December 21, 2022, 10:11:53 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on December 21, 2022, 07:10:00 pm
yet another IP picked up for tv - God of War  :lmao

wow how fucking butchered is that gonna get, they dropped Conan the Barbarian cos, to quote, of its "toxic masculinity"

can't wait to see Kratos in a tutu




Alex Scott as Kratos

Claire Balding as Odin

The Lionesses aswhatever. Just give them all parts for gods sake.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13769 on: December 22, 2022, 12:05:52 am
Just finished The Recruit really enjoyed the series a lot of fun and I'm sure there will be a 2nd one

Will have to to find out what the episodes titles were because they are acronyms
Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 12:09:21 am by Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13770 on: December 22, 2022, 12:06:04 am
Just blitzed through Archive 81...good show, 3 episodes lastnight and 5 tonight!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13771 on: December 22, 2022, 12:49:15 pm
Line of Duty is back at Xmas  2023 with three final episodes
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13772 on: December 22, 2022, 11:36:14 pm
Just watched the final episode of the traitors. Ouch! one cruel game that, but why are all the contestants seem like from good backgrounds and seem to have good jobs? Is it so they don't riot?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13773 on: December 23, 2022, 07:16:30 pm
New series of "Alice in Borderland" out on Netflix. Fucking buzzing to get into it, but I'll probably re-watch the first series first.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13774 on: December 23, 2022, 07:48:02 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on December 23, 2022, 07:16:30 pm
New series of "Alice in Borderland" out on Netflix. Fucking buzzing to get into it, but I'll probably re-watch the first series first.

Same, I'm visiting family for Xmas though so probably have to wait until the new year now so I can watch it undisturbed.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13775 on: December 23, 2022, 09:21:49 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on December 23, 2022, 07:16:30 pm
New series of "Alice in Borderland" out on Netflix. Fucking buzzing to get into it, but I'll probably re-watch the first series first.

The first series is on my watchlist over Christmas, heard really good things about it. Take it you liked it mate?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13776 on: December 23, 2022, 10:07:44 pm
Tulsa King 6 episodes in is brilliant.

Sly Stallone is amazing in it.

Season 2 got green lit last week.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13777 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 am
Finally caught up on season 2 of Only Murders In The Building and series 4 of Ghosts. Both thoroughly enjoyable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13778 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 23, 2022, 09:21:49 pm
The first series is on my watchlist over Christmas, heard really good things about it. Take it you liked it mate?

I did, Haze - it's really good fun, a la "Squid Game," in a way. Won't trouble your intellect too much, either. Well worth a go.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13779 on: Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm
Quote from: thejbs on December 21, 2022, 08:19:11 am
Shamefully only getting round to Severance. Absolutely amazing. My mates partner directed the 3 middle episodes - shes such a gifted director. So far, only second to The Bear, for me.

Severance is fantastic, one of the best shows Ive seen in recent years.

I got 3 months of free Apple TV+, so Ive been watching a few things on that recently, binged 3 seasons of Servant, which is daft, mad, weird all in one go.

Watched Severance which is amazing, then Ive watched Slow Horses which is also really good.
Just got the last episode of Black Bird to watch, which is good too.

So with a 3 or 4 weeks left to go of the 3 months, any recommendations for other stuff exclusive to Apple TV?  I mostly like thrillers/drama, some sci-fi/distopian stuff.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13780 on: Yesterday at 04:12:09 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm
So with a 3 or 4 weeks left to go of the 3 months, any recommendations for other stuff exclusive to Apple TV?  I mostly like thrillers/drama, some sci-fi/distopian stuff.

See
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13781 on: Yesterday at 04:18:00 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
I did, Haze - it's really good fun, a la "Squid Game," in a way. Won't trouble your intellect too much, either. Well worth a go.

Sound mate :thumbup
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13782 on: Yesterday at 05:27:17 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm
Severance is fantastic, one of the best shows Ive seen in recent years.

I got 3 months of free Apple TV+, so Ive been watching a few things on that recently, binged 3 seasons of Servant, which is daft, mad, weird all in one go.

Watched Severance which is amazing, then Ive watched Slow Horses which is also really good.
Just got the last episode of Black Bird to watch, which is good too.

So with a 3 or 4 weeks left to go of the 3 months, any recommendations for other stuff exclusive to Apple TV?  I mostly like thrillers/drama, some sci-fi/distopian stuff.

For drama/sci-fi I'd recommend For All Mankind which basically starts with man landing on the moon in 1969 but the space race with Russia continues.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13783 on: Today at 10:33:05 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm
Severance is fantastic, one of the best shows Ive seen in recent years.

I got 3 months of free Apple TV+, so Ive been watching a few things on that recently, binged 3 seasons of Servant, which is daft, mad, weird all in one go.

Watched Severance which is amazing, then Ive watched Slow Horses which is also really good.
Just got the last episode of Black Bird to watch, which is good too.

So with a 3 or 4 weeks left to go of the 3 months, any recommendations for other stuff exclusive to Apple TV?  I mostly like thrillers/drama, some sci-fi/distopian stuff.
For Sci-fi shows, Apple has Foundation, Invasion and For All Mankind.

Invasion (1 season) starts slow but ends really strong, Foundation (1 season) is based on Isaac Asimov's novels, For All Mankind (3 seasons) is like the space race in alternate universe of if the Soviets won the space race to the Moon.
