Shamefully only getting round to Severance. Absolutely amazing. My mates partner directed the 3 middle episodes - shes such a gifted director. So far, only second to The Bear, for me.
Severance is fantastic, one of the best shows Ive seen in recent years.
I got 3 months of free Apple TV+, so Ive been watching a few things on that recently, binged 3 seasons of Servant, which is daft, mad, weird all in one go.
Watched Severance which is amazing, then Ive watched Slow Horses which is also really good.
Just got the last episode of Black Bird to watch, which is good too.
So with a 3 or 4 weeks left to go of the 3 months, any recommendations for other stuff exclusive to Apple TV? I mostly like thrillers/drama, some sci-fi/distopian stuff.