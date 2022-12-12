Enjoying The English at the moment. Beautifully shot and I enjoy stuff set during this time in history.



Watched 1899 and, like others, thought it was a bit muddled and pretty bananas in the end. Suppose part of the issue is that it didn't quite turn out to be the kind of show I was expecting. Will probably carry on with it but has the potential to go a bit Raised by Wolves/From.



Also watched The White Lotus which is just excellent. As a lover of all things Italy, I loved seeing that various shots around Sicily and regret not visiting that part of the island when we went there a few years ago. A mate of mine went to a wedding earlier this summer which was in that cave/beach area from the show. Anyways, show is excellent and the theme song is a banger.