Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 989480 times)

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13720 on: December 12, 2022, 11:51:25 pm »
Quote from: kavah on December 12, 2022, 11:36:11 am
White Lotus finale ! Excited  ;D

  :shocked :spammer ;D


Spoiler
Wow. Soz! I was so sure I read that on twitter hopefully made it more shocking for you! :D
[close]
Offline kavah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13721 on: December 13, 2022, 01:26:43 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 12, 2022, 11:51:25 pm
Spoiler
Wow. Soz! I was so sure I read that on twitter hopefully made it more shocking for you! :D
[close]

Yes totally! We had a few bets on it in ours (who would make the tea / supper), bloody gutted I was  ;D
Online AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13722 on: December 13, 2022, 02:26:38 am »
Echo 3 on Apple.

Very American slow moving but developed series about a kidnap in South America. Reminds me a lot of Proof of Life movie. Enjoying it so far but its no barn burner.
Online AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13723 on: December 14, 2022, 10:01:08 am »
Ted Lasso.

Watched series 1 on my own when it first came out. Dumped Apple TV for other subscription services but always wanted to watch Lasso with my family. Sadly the12 year old boy is not interested as he wants to play online games with his friends, but my wife and daughter really enjoy it. Its great family TV for teenagers if you don't mind a bit of swearing.
Offline Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13724 on: December 14, 2022, 12:38:40 pm »
I'm enjoying 'A Spy Among Friends' on ITVx.

Another adaptation of a Ben Macintyre book, this time about MI6 agent - turned Russian spy - Kim Philby. Set in the early 60s, there's flash backs and numerous time lines & sub plots. All very intriguing, even if I'm not sure that I'm always keeping up with it.

I recommend.
Offline filopastry

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13725 on: December 14, 2022, 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  9, 2022, 12:09:19 am
I must say I'm really enjoying the new show on BBC1 The Traitors best reality show for ages  some edge of the seat stuff I think the BBC will have, a big hit on its hands.

Wasn't sure about it at first but its getting better and better.

I'm usually not a big fan of the reality stuff but its a format that works really well, have really enjoyed it
Offline Red Ol

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13726 on: December 14, 2022, 02:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on December 14, 2022, 12:38:40 pm
I'm enjoying 'A Spy Among Friends' on ITVx.

Another adaptation of a Ben Macintyre book, this time about MI6 agent - turned Russian spy - Kim Philby. Set in the early 60s, there's flash backs and numerous time lines & sub plots. All very intriguing, even if I'm not sure that I'm always keeping up with it.

I recommend.

Me too. Written by Ben Mcintyre as you say who wrote SAS rogue warriors which was the basis for the bbc series  SAS rogue heroes. Its based on truth although a lot of it is imagined,  but thats fine and is made pretty clear up front son it means theres some artistic license to make it more dramatic. Acting is good in this too with a strong cast.
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13727 on: December 14, 2022, 04:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on December 14, 2022, 12:38:40 pm
I'm enjoying 'A Spy Among Friends' on ITVx.

Another adaptation of a Ben Macintyre book, this time about MI6 agent - turned Russian spy - Kim Philby. Set in the early 60s, there's flash backs and numerous time lines & sub plots. All very intriguing, even if I'm not sure that I'm always keeping up with it.

I recommend.

I really want to watch this but there isn`t an ITVx option on sky (I have sky Q). Any suggestions of where I can watch it other than my phone - I like to have it on my TV so I can actually see !
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13728 on: December 14, 2022, 10:58:24 pm »
For those who enjoyed SAS Rogue Heroes, heres a thread about Paddy Mayne if anyones interested

https://twitter.com/PhoneyMajor/status/1602940865298718721?t=QTTqRJxbcN4jzw17lJAwBw&s=19

Its quotes from his men, they definitely looked up to him.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13729 on: December 15, 2022, 08:24:03 am »
Have been watching Wayne recently,great little show.

Not much of a story but thought it was fantastic acting by the young main actors,good support.

Situational action comedy unlike 99% of the stuff that's coming out,found it refreshing and it's only 10 half hour episodes so a quick watch.
Offline Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13730 on: December 15, 2022, 08:42:39 am »
Quote from: Qston on December 14, 2022, 04:34:37 pm
I really want to watch this but there isn`t an ITVx option on sky (I have sky Q). Any suggestions of where I can watch it other than my phone - I like to have it on my TV so I can actually see !

I have sky Q as well and couldn't find it either. I had thought it would be as easy to access as the BBC iPlayer. Instead I downloaded the ITVx app to my amazon firestick and I'm watching it on tv via that.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13731 on: December 15, 2022, 01:13:28 pm »
Took our time, but finally finished The English. I thought it was an amazing piece of work. Also loved the random various British accents in it, especially Stephen Rea's unadulterated Norn Irish.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13732 on: December 15, 2022, 03:55:41 pm »
Finished watching Les Papillons Noirs - 1 Season / 6 episodes about 55mins each on Netflix

Really enjoyed it even though you sort of knew what was coming.  Plenty of sex and violence in 70's/80's France as well as modern day

 
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13733 on: December 15, 2022, 08:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on December 15, 2022, 08:42:39 am
I have sky Q as well and couldn't find it either. I had thought it would be as easy to access as the BBC iPlayer. Instead I downloaded the ITVx app to my amazon firestick and I'm watching it on tv via that.

Are you having ang trouble watching it? I've got loads of buffering and errors, then it goes back to the beginning of the episode. Seems a lot of people have the same problem.

I'm liking the show though once I get it to work.
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13734 on: December 15, 2022, 08:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  9, 2022, 12:09:19 am
I must say I'm really enjoying the new show on BBC1 The Traitors best reality show for ages  some edge of the seat stuff I think the BBC will have, a big hit on its hands.

Wasn't sure about it at first but its getting better and better.
yeah we love it too, look forward to each episode and watch it when it's broadcast which is a rare thing these days, wish it could be binge watched though...
Offline jackh

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13735 on: December 15, 2022, 10:08:46 pm »
Are there in-show adverts when you watch Sky Atlantic via Sky Go, or does it just show ads at the start?
Online oojason

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13736 on: December 15, 2022, 10:56:59 pm »

'Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas' - shown on Channel 4 earlier tonight:-

www.channel4.com/programmes/joe-lycett-vs-beckham-got-your-back-at-xmas/on-demand/74894-001 (48 minutes - free to watch in the UK; a sign-up to Channel 4 is required)



'John Oliver - Qatar World Cup' (LWT):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMqLDhl8PXw&t=130s


^ If you're in the UK / having issues with the above youtube link...

Spoiler
Use an adblocker - and then forward to 9 minutes and 15 seconds on this - https://putlocker.pe/watch-tv/watch-last-week-tonight-with-john-oliver-online-39347.9172009
[close]
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13737 on: December 15, 2022, 11:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on December 15, 2022, 08:24:03 am
Have been watching Wayne recently,great little show.

Not much of a story but thought it was fantastic acting by the young main actors,good support.

Situational action comedy unlike 99% of the stuff that's coming out,found it refreshing and it's only 10 half hour episodes so a quick watch.

Talking of refreshing new stuff, Ive just finished binging Am I Being Unreasonable. Just saw it described as a comedy. Id say more drama than comedy, but was really good.
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13738 on: December 15, 2022, 11:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December  5, 2022, 10:28:47 am
That made me laugh, can just imagine it.  :)

Yes I think I will read the book to make sure he was that much of a nutjob, I'm pretty sure he was.
I'm loving the soundtrack, couldn't believe I heard some Saxon and Motorhead on a TV show.

Great series. People actually complained after episode 1 because of the music played as it wasnt of the era. Thought it complemented the series very well myself.
Offline Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13739 on: December 16, 2022, 02:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 15, 2022, 08:39:00 pm
Are you having ang trouble watching it? I've got loads of buffering and errors, then it goes back to the beginning of the episode. Seems a lot of people have the same problem.

I'm liking the show though once I get it to work.

So far, so good. Three episodes in and no problem. Though I can't fast forward through the adverts. Is there a way around that?
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13740 on: December 16, 2022, 02:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on December 15, 2022, 11:32:23 pm
Talking of refreshing new stuff, Ive just finished binging Am I Being Unreasonable. Just saw it described as a comedy. Id say more drama than comedy, but was really good.

"Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam"  :lmao

The RAWK Blurb Team remains undefeated  :champ
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13741 on: December 16, 2022, 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on December 16, 2022, 02:18:10 pm
So far, so good. Three episodes in and no problem. Though I can't fast forward through the adverts. Is there a way around that?

I think only if you sign up to premium, 6 quid a month.

I'm close to giving up, I like the show but got to the last ad break in episode 4 and then couldn't go any further. In total I spent over 2 hours on that episode and still didnt get to the end. Seems to work better on a tab.

Hope yours continues to work properly.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13742 on: December 16, 2022, 09:36:03 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13743 on: December 16, 2022, 11:45:34 pm »
It's Cavills number one passion isn't it ?
Offline Tobelius

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13744 on: December 17, 2022, 07:29:25 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 16, 2022, 11:45:34 pm
It's Cavills number one passion isn't it ?

Yeah he's well known for it,bodes well for the show(s) hopefully  :)

That universe is extremely deep,brutal and nihilistic full of monsters,supersoldier religious zealots and such with little in the nice people department,hoping they won't decide to make it about their vision of it,it's good as it is.

Fingers crossed,please be good.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13745 on: December 17, 2022, 08:38:41 am »
The problem with WH is that IMO it would need a colossal budget to be done well. Will it get that? The Witcher suffered from being a poverty project.
Offline thejbs

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13746 on: December 17, 2022, 08:53:31 am »
1899 was ok. A bit slow and muddled. Felt like they came up with the last scene and tried to build a series around it. Good cast, though, and I loved how the multiple languages thing worked well.

Still, its no Dark.
Offline thejbs

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13747 on: December 17, 2022, 08:56:03 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on December  5, 2022, 06:22:02 pm
was binging The Peripheral but halfway through ep6 gave up, just too tedious

Jonathan Nolan always over-eggs the pudding. If only he had a talented brother who he could ask for feedback
Offline Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13748 on: December 17, 2022, 10:34:10 am »
Another huge fan of The English here. Loved the two main characters and their chemistry. Surprised it was made in collaboration with the BBC to be honest as it doesn't feel like their type of programme.
Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

« Reply #13749 on: December 17, 2022, 11:24:43 am »
Quote from: Seebab on December 17, 2022, 10:34:10 am
Another huge fan of The English here. Loved the two main characters and their chemistry. Surprised it was made in collaboration with the BBC to be honest as it doesn't feel like their type of programme.

Can I ask what you mean by being surprised about the BBC making a show like this? I watch loads of shows on the BBC and they make a huge range of shows overall, I actually think they are less predictable with the type of shows they make, in comparison to some of the streaming networks. 
Online .adam

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13750 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
Enjoying The English at the moment. Beautifully shot and I enjoy stuff set during this time in history.

Watched 1899 and, like others, thought it was a bit muddled and pretty bananas in the end. Suppose part of the issue is that it didn't quite turn out to be the kind of show I was expecting. Will probably carry on with it but has the potential to go a bit Raised by Wolves/From.

Also watched The White Lotus which is just excellent. As a lover of all things Italy, I loved seeing that various shots around Sicily and regret not visiting that part of the island when we went there a few years ago. A mate of mine went to a wedding earlier this summer which was in that cave/beach area from the show. Anyways, show is excellent and the theme song is a banger.
