i thought it had its own thread but can't find it, so i'll put in here about Interview with the Vampire as i just binged it



it's not interview with the vampire, story is bastardised all over the shop but even more, the show's vampire make up is fundamentally different and as that's at the crux of the vampire chronicles it's not it (rice went to massive lengths in the creation of the mythology of her vampires from Akasha to modern times). i was also surpised at how heavily it leaned on the movie, it's not in the realms of homage (you know, a nod of respect/acknowledgement towards etc), it's actually mimicry - eg louis in narration voice (or his modern voice if you want) is literally copying Pitt's voicing, delivery and cadence and there's plenty more of that kind of thing drawn from the movie (almost a copy of Cruise's portrayal of Lestat in one of the movie's memorable scenes jumps out).



so in that respect it put me in mind of Rings of Power, fuck the lore and let's lean on the most successful movie/s associated with our show and attach ourselves to that.



However, all similarities end there, RoP is an appalling exercise in writing across the board. This is not that. It is actually written well from plot to dialogue, good direction and generally has all the signs of taking care. Their treatment of the lore is kind of odd and at times interesting in what they pull from - not just Interview with the Vampire but also The Vampire Lestat (second book) - and some strange choices about what gets in and what does not, what stays the same and what is fundamentally different.



So, it's not Interview with the Vampire but let's just push that aside, is what it is, is it good? I thought it was excellent as a stand alone piece of its own - i dont see louis or lestat, i see characters with their names and once i'd adjusted to just watching a vampire show (which would be my fav if they could make good ones, they're rare as fuck), i really liked it. Good dialogue and acting revolving around the two main leads which the show will live or die by. And it was thriving.



Then Claudia turns up and it falls off a cliff. I dont know if you can blame the actress cos she's an adult that's playing a kid (tho it can be done - The Railway Children proved that) and she just isn't, and even if you consider her age in this is older than the books (14 in this), she plays it still like a child mooching around in an adult body. Is that her or the writing? I dont know tho i feel it's both. It's shite and the writing in general just tailed off from her appearing onwards. Loved 'that fight' tho, it's not in the book but it doesn't matter, it's done well, it's good fun and they follow up as they should've - eg you dont recover from that in a night, even if you are a vampire.



One last thing that i thought they did very well was the use of the character Molloy - they used him as the skeptic, the audience asking questions and the thread between the two accounts of the period of the narrative - from louis being made a vampire and subsequent time with lestat in new orleans - cos the two accounts do not match, they are very different in the first two books, one from louis' perspective, the other from Lestat's. They kind of doing this mashing of both, pulling lines verbatim from the books altho not where they should be and applying to something totally different - i think they just wanted the 'voice' of the books with some of Rice's memorable phrases, fuck the story and characterisation. It's certainly not how i'd do it but having made their choice, they did it well.



with these reboots of well known and very successful fictions there is always why not just do the fucking book? and i will always be in that camp (unless the book isn't great - eg hellraiser novella is okish at best, film is much better) and you question why they buy them in the first place instead of just doing their own thing, but i think it comes down to we are bereft of good writers at this moment in cinema/tv. there are some for sure but there certainly isn't an abundance cos if there was we wouldn't be rebooting the fuck out of past catalogues.