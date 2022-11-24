« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 982223 times)

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13640 on: November 24, 2022, 11:47:51 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November 22, 2022, 06:53:08 pm
First 2 episodes of the second series of Slow Horses are on apple on December the 2nd.

Thanks for the heads up. Good news. Really liked the first series
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13641 on: November 24, 2022, 03:14:29 pm »
The peripheral is going ok. The premise is better than the series so far. Too many jarring moments but some fantastic acting in it.

Apologies to everyone, on behalf of Northern Ireland, for Murphys accent. I dunno where that actor is from, but its no accent Ive ever heard before.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13642 on: November 24, 2022, 04:19:36 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on November 22, 2022, 03:15:43 am
Very good news about "Rogue Heroes."

"According to Backstage, a second season of SAS Rogue Heroes has already been green-lit. Bustle has reached out to the BBC rep for confirmation, and I will update you when I hear back, but for now it looks like more SAS Rogue Heroes are on the horizon, with (series creator Steven) Knight telling LADbible that there will be at least three more seasons.

'We're gonna take it to after the end of the Second World War and then see what happens, because the story just keeps [...] going,' Knight said on a Zoom call with the rest of the cast, who seemed surprised and elated with the news. 'Obviously the war keeps going and it just gets more and more incredible,' Knight continued, adding that they may 'break away and do Colditz as well.' (Colditz is another book by Macintyre, which tells the story of a goup of British officers held captive in a Nazi German gothic castle as they plan their escape.)"

https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/sas-rogue-heroes-season-2-steven-knight-plans

Excellent news. I loved this series.

Having watched it all I did a bit of research on the two principal characters, David Sterling & Paddy Mayne. By all accounts there's still a good few stories to be told about the exploits of these guys during WW2, after the North Africa campaign had been won. And once again, head shaking almost unbelievable stories and yet true.

I did read that David Sterling was such a prized POW that the Germans decided he was best imprisoned in Coldidz. Don't think that worked out well for them.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13643 on: November 24, 2022, 04:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on November 24, 2022, 04:19:36 pm
Excellent news. I loved this series.

Having watched it all I did a bit of research on the two principal characters, David Sterling & Paddy Mayne. By all accounts there's still a good few stories to be told about the exploits of these guys during WW2, after the North Africa campaign had been won. And once again, head shaking almost unbelievable stories and yet true.

I did read that David Sterling was such a prized POW that the Germans decided he was best imprisoned in Coldidz. Don't think that worked out well for them.

Have you seen the documentary that Qston of this parish mentioned when the first episode of this aired? Not sure if its still on iplayer but its called Rogue Warriors.

Four episodes covering the whole war of the SAS, from the desert into Italy and on the western front.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13644 on: November 24, 2022, 04:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November 24, 2022, 04:28:17 pm
Have you seen the documentary that Qston of this parish mentioned when the first episode of this aired? Not sure if its still on iplayer but its called Rogue Warriors.

Four episodes covering the whole war of the SAS, from the desert into Italy and on the western front.

No I haven't seen it, I must have missed that bit in Qston's post. Thanks for the prompt, I'm off to look for it.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13645 on: November 24, 2022, 04:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on November 24, 2022, 04:19:36 pm
Excellent news. I loved this series.

Having watched it all I did a bit of research on the two principal characters, David Sterling & Paddy Mayne. By all accounts there's still a good few stories to be told about the exploits of these guys during WW2, after the North Africa campaign had been won. And once again, head shaking almost unbelievable stories and yet true.

I did read that David Sterling was such a prized POW that the Germans decided he was best imprisoned in Coldidz. Don't think that worked out well for them.

Ben Macintyre's book "Colditz" is well worth a read. The POW's held there were, in the main, serial escapers from other POW camps. Some of their plots were ingenious. Place was riddled with tunnels by the end of the war.

Also leads me on to say that his book that the documentary and TV show is based on is a great read.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13646 on: November 24, 2022, 06:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on November 24, 2022, 04:38:20 pm
No I haven't seen it, I must have missed that bit in Qston's post. Thanks for the prompt, I'm off to look for it.

Here it is in case you havent found it. Very good
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08f00s0
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,354
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13647 on: November 25, 2022, 10:38:03 pm »
I enjoyed the 1st episode of Wednesday looking forward to the rest of the series

Shows seem to love a bit of Paint it Black

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zV8_9-ssEaU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zV8_9-ssEaU</a>
« Last Edit: November 26, 2022, 10:28:50 am by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,008
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13648 on: November 26, 2022, 10:28:39 am »
Watched Episode 1 of The English last night. Promising start.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,945
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13649 on: November 26, 2022, 10:39:08 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on November 24, 2022, 04:19:36 pm
Excellent news. I loved this series.

Having watched it all I did a bit of research on the two principal characters, David Sterling & Paddy Mayne. By all accounts there's still a good few stories to be told about the exploits of these guys during WW2, after the North Africa campaign had been won. And once again, head shaking almost unbelievable stories and yet true.

I did read that David Sterling was such a prized POW that the Germans decided he was best imprisoned in Coldidz. Don't think that worked out well for them.

In the course of my work I met David Stirlings widow. An interesting character in herself. She was 100+ and living in a (very fancy) nursing home. Still an avid reader. I couldnt place her accent though. I thought perhaps French North African. Had a quick look around and cant find much detail on her.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13650 on: November 27, 2022, 01:39:43 pm »
Thanks to all with info regarding the 'Rogue Heroes'. It's fascinating stuff.

My dad served in the Eighth Army during WW2 and he had enough stories to fill a book. Even as a kid, I thought a lot of them were a bit fanciful, but now I'm not so sure. Though his tales veered more towards Spike Milligan and his war memoirs than Ben Macintyre's books.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,354
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13651 on: November 27, 2022, 02:53:08 pm »
What I like about Wednesday they have the new actress playing Wednesday the actress who played Wednesday  in the films in the 90s is in it she plays the Redheaded teacher in the new one I wonder if Lisa Loring will pop up at some point who played Wednesday in the 60s TV show.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13652 on: November 27, 2022, 09:20:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 26, 2022, 10:28:39 am
Watched Episode 1 of The English last night. Promising start.

Stick with it - its fantastic.
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,008
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13653 on: November 27, 2022, 09:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November 27, 2022, 09:20:50 pm
Stick with it - its fantastic.

Binged it all this weekend. Was quality. You forget how simple and beautiful America looks.

Great performances all around.
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,660
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13654 on: November 27, 2022, 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 26, 2022, 10:39:08 am
In the course of my work I met David Stirlings widow. An interesting character in herself. She was 100+ and living in a (very fancy) nursing home. Still an avid reader. I couldnt place her accent though. I thought perhaps French North African. Had a quick look around and cant find much detail on her.

Did Mrs Stirling look like Sofia Boutella? 8)
Logged

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13655 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on November 27, 2022, 09:49:15 pm
Binged it all this weekend. Was quality. You forget how simple and beautiful America looks.

It was filmed in Spain :P
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,502
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13656 on: Yesterday at 11:42:57 am »
Quote from: Trada on November 25, 2022, 10:38:03 pm
I enjoyed the 1st episode of Wednesday looking forward to the rest of the series

Shows seem to love a bit of Paint it Black

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zV8_9-ssEaU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zV8_9-ssEaU</a>



It's a bit juvenile (my daughters pushed for us to watch it) but I'm a sucker for Burtonesque stuff and this is fun. Jenna Ortega is brilliant. Gwendoline Christie is unrecognisable from Brienne of Tarth. And Christina Ricci being in it is a neat touch.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,858
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13657 on: Yesterday at 01:53:00 pm »
like you've alluded to there, it's not really written for me as an old fucker, but an old fucker that loved the original show - it and Star Trek were my tv childhood really and morticia my first crush (and forever influenced my tastes  ;D)

it should still be written well tho and it's a mixed bag in that sense but the girl playing wednesday is very good when the script doesn't get in the way and there are some really nice touches here and there - didn't realise it was a burton pet project and after i saw his role from the credits after the first episode i expected more of it and that didn't really pan out unfortunately (you just wanted burton to be burton and forget the teenage show syndrome and knock it out of the park, you feel he definitely could but ultimately didn't)

so im not going to go into specifics here but one thing - who the fuck did that casting on gomez  ???

Guzmán is a good character actor but he ain't fucking gomez, geeeeeeeez

of all the Addam's family characters gomez has continually been done dirty since the original - apart from Raul Julia who was great, every version of him has been fucking awful

even tim curry was meh tho i will always love him for

(stil one of the best pure fantasy movies out there)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:05:26 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,008
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13658 on: Yesterday at 03:06:32 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 07:26:50 am
It was filmed in Spain :P
That's what I meant then ;D
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,858
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13659 on: Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm »
i thought it had its own thread but can't find it, so i'll put in here about Interview with the Vampire as i just binged it

it's not interview with the vampire, story is bastardised all over the shop but even more, the show's vampire make up is fundamentally different and as that's at the crux of the vampire chronicles it's not it (rice went to massive lengths in the creation of the mythology of her vampires from Akasha to modern times). i was also surpised at how heavily it leaned on the movie, it's not in the realms of homage (you know, a nod of respect/acknowledgement towards etc), it's actually mimicry - eg louis in narration voice (or his modern voice if you want) is literally copying Pitt's voicing, delivery and cadence and there's plenty more of that kind of thing drawn from the movie (almost a copy of Cruise's portrayal of Lestat in one of the movie's memorable scenes jumps out).

so in that respect it put me in mind of Rings of Power, fuck the lore and let's lean on the most successful movie/s associated with our show and attach ourselves to that.

However, all similarities end there, RoP is an appalling exercise in writing across the board. This is not that. It is actually written well from plot to dialogue, good direction and generally has all the signs of taking care. Their treatment of the lore is kind of odd and at times interesting in what they pull from - not just Interview with the Vampire but also The Vampire Lestat (second book) - and some strange choices about what gets in and what does not, what stays the same and what is fundamentally different.

So, it's not Interview with the Vampire but let's just push that aside, is what it is, is it good? I thought it was excellent as a stand alone piece of its own - i dont see louis or lestat, i see characters with their names and once i'd adjusted to just watching a vampire show (which would be my fav if they could make good ones, they're rare as fuck), i really liked it. Good dialogue and acting revolving around the two main leads which the show will live or die by. And it was thriving.

Then Claudia turns up and it falls off a cliff. I dont know if you can blame the actress cos she's an adult that's playing a kid (tho it can be done - The Railway Children proved that) and she just isn't, and even if you consider her age in this is older than the books (14 in this), she plays it still like a child mooching around in an adult body. Is that her or the writing? I dont know tho i feel it's both. It's shite and the writing in general just tailed off from her appearing onwards. Loved 'that fight' tho, it's not in the book but it doesn't matter, it's done well, it's good fun and they follow up as they should've - eg you dont recover from that in a night, even if you are a vampire.

One last thing that i thought they did very well was the use of the character Molloy - they used him as the skeptic, the audience asking questions and the thread between the two accounts of the period of the narrative - from louis being made a vampire and subsequent time with lestat in new orleans - cos the two accounts do not match, they are very different in the first two books, one from louis' perspective, the other from Lestat's. They kind of doing this mashing of both, pulling lines verbatim from the books altho not where they should be and applying to something totally different - i think they just wanted the 'voice' of the books with some of Rice's memorable phrases, fuck the story and characterisation. It's certainly not how i'd do it but having made their choice, they did it well.

with these reboots of well known and very successful fictions there is always why not just do the fucking book? and i will always be in that camp (unless the book isn't great - eg hellraiser novella is okish at best, film is much better) and you question why they buy them in the first place instead of just doing their own thing, but i think it comes down to we are bereft of good writers at this moment in cinema/tv. there are some for sure but there certainly isn't an abundance cos if there was we wouldn't be rebooting the fuck out of past catalogues.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13660 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm »
Have you read the books ?

I thought it was better than the film & I rate the film.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,858
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13661 on: Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm »
all of them

many times

it's my favourite modern fiction (there's a clue in my name on here....)

my first love is dracula and frankenstein (and dorian gray)

i dont think the film and this tv show are even in the same ballpark, i thought was the film was going to be shite cos big name casting etc but it was brilliant (as i've said before on rawk, i didn't even 'see' cruise, i saw Lestat only, he was Lestat, it was a tour de force and he'd clearly read more than the first novel, for me his best performance ever and i really didn't think i'd be saying that  ;D)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:48 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13662 on: Today at 12:00:27 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm
all of them

many times

it's my favourite modern fiction (there's a clue in my name on here....)

my first love is dracula and frankenstein (and dorian gray)

i dont think the film and this tv show are even in the same ballpark, i thought was the film was going to be shite cos big name casting etc but it was brilliant (as i've said before on rawk, i didn't even 'see' cruise, i saw Lestat only, he was Lestat, it was a tour de force and he'd clearly read more than the first novel, for me his best performance ever and i really didn't think i'd be saying that  ;D)

Armand (didn't even click)

Is the butler a real character ?


I spent the whole show wondering which was closer to the books,didn't bother googling because like I said,for me they're both great in their own way,I enjoyed the setting change though.

Is Rop the guy who did the inside the episodes,if he is then I took an instant dislike to him for some reason.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,858
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13663 on: Today at 01:00:53 am »
none of the current day setting/telling is from the books

the interview they reference, where he meets a 20yr old daniel molloy in a bar and they arrange to do a taped interview - that's the book and then the subsequent story is narrated by louis, with interjections of molloy and louis during the interview (but only a little)

the movie is the book, with some stuff left out and some small changes (plus one big one involving lestat); eg louis brother is a big deal to him, it's not in the film but it was in the tv show but it's not really the book, like i said it's messed up with little placement markers from the book here and there - the overall story of two vamps with a vamp child is the most basic arc of the story

Spoiler
like i said, a bastardisation, like in the book it's an even bigger deal that louis is rich as a plantation owner, cos lestat needs money and that's why louis is targetted. lestat even tho you wouldn't know from louis telling has a moral core in choosing victims, eg murderers, suicidals etc (tho he'll break that rule on occasion), and as louis is suicidal cos of his brother's death, for lestat it's perfect, dude wants death and he's rich as fuck - cool, ideal mark)

With regard to the butler - that is not in the books as presented. The character, where i get my name here, armand is in the books, massive player and brilliant, my fav of the vampire chronicles and he will never be played on film as he should be cos he's a no older than 17 but for me presented as quite a bit younger (in my reading he comes across as around 14 as human), not being 'fully developed' when he is sired, which occurs due to necessity - he's played much older by banderas in the movie, love him in the movie but it's not really armand, he's much more than that

a cool cherubic looking kid that is a very old vampire and very powerful. Lestat told of his own vampire origin in the tv show - that was accurate (tho from the second book, louis didn't know lestat's origin in IWTV) - telling that his maker magnus killed himself immediately after turning lestat, leaving lestat knowing nothing at all about vampires (magnus loved lestat's indomnitable spirit and viewed making him as unleasing him on the world as magnus wanted revenge on it  ;D), in short it is armand that 'finds' lestat and is his mentor of sorts

i wont say more than that cos it looks as he'll feature heavily in season 2 - tho lore wise it might not matter to be honest
[close]

RoP = Rings of Power  ;)

if you like what you've seen on film/tv and like reading i can strongly recommend the following in the chronicles (various vampire characters occur in all novels but i mention the one most heavily featured)

 - Interview with the Vampire (you know from the movie)
 - The Vampire Lestat (lestat's history and probably best of the lot), there is a graphic novel of this as well, very faithful to the book, i like it
 - The Queen of the Damned (history of how vampire's came into existence and much more)
 - Memnoch the Devil (almost has a paradise lost feel to it, not as accessible as the others but basically lestat meets the devil - or did he?)
 - The Vampire Armand (armand's story)
 - Blood and Gold (marius' story, another major player and fantastic character)
 and
 - The Tale of the Body Thief (an odd but interesting tale featuring lestat), not critical reading

they should be read in order of printing, tho the movie would cover you for the first one and Lestat in his novel shows louis lied his ass off anyway  :lmao :lmao :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:16 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,555
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13664 on: Today at 02:55:19 am »
Just finished Tin Star series 3 set in Liverpool. Nice scenery and scenes set at multiple locations around Liverpool. Plot not as good as series 1 or 2 and is a fairly route one storyline.

Didnt expect the ending.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 