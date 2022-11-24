like i said, a bastardisation, like in the book it's an even bigger deal that louis is rich as a plantation owner, cos lestat needs money and that's why louis is targetted. lestat even tho you wouldn't know from louis telling has a moral core in choosing victims, eg murderers, suicidals etc (tho he'll break that rule on occasion), and as louis is suicidal cos of his brother's death, for lestat it's perfect, dude wants death and he's rich as fuck - cool, ideal mark)
With regard to the butler - that is not in the books as presented. The character, where i get my name here, armand is in the books, massive player and brilliant, my fav of the vampire chronicles and he will never be played on film as he should be cos he's a no older than 17 but for me presented as quite a bit younger (in my reading he comes across as around 14 as human), not being 'fully developed' when he is sired, which occurs due to necessity - he's played much older by banderas in the movie, love him in the movie but it's not really armand, he's much more than that
a cool cherubic looking kid that is a very old vampire and very powerful. Lestat told of his own vampire origin in the tv show - that was accurate (tho from the second book, louis didn't know lestat's origin in IWTV) - telling that his maker magnus killed himself immediately after turning lestat, leaving lestat knowing nothing at all about vampires (magnus loved lestat's indomnitable spirit and viewed making him as unleasing him on the world as magnus wanted revenge on it
), in short it is armand that 'finds' lestat and is his mentor of sorts
i wont say more than that cos it looks as he'll feature heavily in season 2 - tho lore wise it might not matter to be honest