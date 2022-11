Very good news about "Rogue Heroes."



"According to Backstage, a second season of SAS Rogue Heroes has already been green-lit. Bustle has reached out to the BBC rep for confirmation, and I will update you when I hear back, but for now it looks like more SAS Rogue Heroes are on the horizon, with (series creator Steven) Knight telling LADbible that there will be at least three more seasons.



'We're gonna take it to after the end of the Second World War and then see what happens, because the story just keeps [...] going,' Knight said on a Zoom call with the rest of the cast, who seemed surprised and elated with the news. 'Obviously the war keeps going and it just gets more and more incredible,' Knight continued, adding that they may 'break away and do Colditz as well.' (Colditz is another book by Macintyre, which tells the story of a goup of British officers held captive in a Nazi German gothic castle as they plan their escape.)"



https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/sas-rogue-heroes-season-2-steven-knight-plans



Excellent news. I loved this series.Having watched it all I did a bit of research on the two principal characters, David Sterling & Paddy Mayne. By all accounts there's still a good few stories to be told about the exploits of these guys during WW2, after the North Africa campaign had been won. And once again, head shaking almost unbelievable stories and yet true.I did read that David Sterling was such a prized POW that the Germans decided he was best imprisoned in Coldidz. Don't think that worked out well for them.