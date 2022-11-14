I've just finished episode 3 of 1899:
there's enough to keep me interested but it's more complex and teasing than Dark I think and I would have expected sme pay offs by now. The music is great. Seems to be literally too dark at times, is that the same for others? I can't see what's happening sometimes - maybe just my telly? I'm going to try and binge it this weekend.
So far I can't see this living up to 'Dark' but will persist.
stick with it, make up your own mind
but it's all downhill from episode 3 onwards
bit of world building at the start had some promise but the more balls the juggler puts in the air, the more fuckery is gonna happen and sure enough, they dropped the lot
this is a masterclass of just churning over mystery box after mystery box while throwing macguffins around all over the place, where your own world logic is repeatedly ignored whenever the writers saw fit and i couldn't imagine getting through the season without a deus ex machina and sure enough, we got at least one of those, altho some may argue a slew of them
where your genuinely interesting choice of having an array of characters with different languages (nice mechanic for alienation, confusion, mistrust, feeling isolated tho surrounded, which helped build decent atmopshere early on) was always going to be a challenge but whenever language would get in the way - well it doesn't, cos i say a sentence to you and you say you dont understand, so i say one word of that sentence (still in my foreign tongue that you have no idea about) and you immediately understand
marvellous, incredible writing, lets repeat that over and over again
and for the love of god dont anyone say the odd bilingual character sorted it all out cos it didn't, the shit i described above happened all the time to people who only knew their mother tongue
in keeping with the setting of 1899, that is just the tip of the iceberg of its problems and shite writing, there's a fucking huge slab of ice under the water that dismantles this show quicker than you can say Titanic
If you want to see what 1899 was aiming for, watch Red Dwarf s05 ep06 called Back to Reality. It's brilliant, it's hilarious, so well written within the Red Dwarf universe, doesn't continually fuck up its own logic and there's not a deus ex machina in sight