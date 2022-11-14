« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 978478 times)

Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13600 on: November 14, 2022, 07:32:11 pm »
I remember Good Guys, was late on Friday nights on BBC 2 in the late 90s.

Some of the episodes are on Youtube, all my mates at school watched that show.

Good times the 90s for comedy, Seinfeld, Larry Sanders, Frasier, Friends.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13601 on: November 15, 2022, 10:46:23 pm »
The Devil's Hour on Amazon.

It's alright. Most unsettling thing is Jamie Tartt without his Phil Foden accent.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13602 on: November 15, 2022, 10:53:45 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 15, 2022, 10:46:23 pm
The Devil's Hour on Amazon.

It's alright. Most unsettling thing is Jamie Tartt without his Phil Foden accent.

Yes.   ;D

It started off well, but got a bit lost.
Jesicca Raine is very good in it, so is the kid.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13603 on: November 16, 2022, 11:44:50 am »
Watched Tulsa King last night.

Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.

Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA. ;D

Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13604 on: November 16, 2022, 07:22:28 pm »
Not exactly hot off the press, but Bodies has appeared on Netflix.  A super fast paced medical drama. Created by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) 

If you didnt get it back in 2006 it's well worth a watch.
Offline BER

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13605 on: November 17, 2022, 02:22:21 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 11, 2022, 10:45:29 am
I think its all up on Dailymotion, I watched them all again the other year.

Im a big fan of Blunt, so really want to catch The English. But I dunno, as with a lot of modern Western works they just look too clean and proper.

I thought my TV was on the wrong picture settings the colour saturation is so over the top with this one.  ???
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13606 on: November 17, 2022, 02:57:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 16, 2022, 11:44:50 am
Watched Tulsa King last night.

Tyler Sheridan's scripted new show after the gazillion dollar contract with Paramount he signed.

Less on the serious side Sheridan is famous for and he's gone more light comedy with this show, Sly Stallone is brilliant in it though, most of the scenes look like cut scenes in GTA. ;D

Don't expect The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, it's more in the vein of the Travolta movie Get Shorty.

Stallone is an absolute legend.  I've seen the trailer and it just looks like trashy fun, I'm gonna wait for three or four to drop and then watch it.
Online Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13607 on: November 18, 2022, 04:27:04 am »
just got hold of a new netflix show 1899 (whole season drop of 8 eps)

described as mystery/horror

i shall report back after i've binged it  ;D
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13608 on: November 18, 2022, 10:44:32 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on November 18, 2022, 04:27:04 am
just got hold of a new netflix show 1899 (whole season drop of 8 eps)

described as mystery/horror

i shall report back after i've binged it  ;D

Been waiting for this all year!!! If it's half as good as Dark it will be a brilliant show!

Think this will be my Sunday afternoon/Evening viewing  ;D
Online Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13609 on: November 18, 2022, 01:43:22 pm »
only managed to see first episode but i'll do the rest today

the credits are a total ripoff of Arcane - dont know why they did that but whatever (tho White Rabbit as song choice is good, pity they churned out a duff cover)

more concerned about shit being flagged from the very outset in the episode but we'll see

its ambience did give me a lovecraftian feel, so that bodes well

hoping for a banger as the young 'uns say  ;D
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13610 on: November 18, 2022, 10:30:03 pm »
Online Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13611 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 am »
1899

White Rabbit (original), The Killing Moon (bunnymen), Child in Time (purple), The Wizard (sabbath), Don't Fear the Reaper (BOC) and All Along the Watchtower

fuck me this show has the best soundtrack going

everything else is utter shite unfortunately

i could say why but i go on too much so i'll leave it at shite

yeah, covers it
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13612 on: Yesterday at 10:50:25 am »
I've just finished episode 3 of 1899:

Spoiler
there's enough to keep me interested but it's more complex and teasing than Dark I think and I would have expected sme pay offs by now. The music is great. Seems to be literally too dark at times, is that the same for others? I can't see what's happening sometimes - maybe just my telly? I'm going to try and binge it this weekend.

So far I can't see this living up to 'Dark' but will persist.

[close]
Offline moondog

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13613 on: Yesterday at 01:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on November 11, 2022, 08:52:03 am
The English is released on prime today. Anything with Emily Blunt has to be worth a watch.


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11771270/?ref_=pe_5248820_681723040



Thought this was brilliant from start to finish, like a western Peaky Blinders! Beautiful to watch and so well written. Was on bbc iPlayer so more accessible to people than prime?
Online Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13614 on: Yesterday at 01:19:07 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:50:25 am
I've just finished episode 3 of 1899:

Spoiler
there's enough to keep me interested but it's more complex and teasing than Dark I think and I would have expected sme pay offs by now. The music is great. Seems to be literally too dark at times, is that the same for others? I can't see what's happening sometimes - maybe just my telly? I'm going to try and binge it this weekend.

So far I can't see this living up to 'Dark' but will persist.

[close]

stick with it, make up your own mind

but it's all downhill from episode 3 onwards

bit of world building at the start had some promise but the more balls the juggler puts in the air, the more fuckery is gonna happen and sure enough, they dropped the lot

this is a masterclass of just churning over mystery box after mystery box while throwing macguffins around all over the place, where your own world logic is repeatedly ignored whenever the writers saw fit and i couldn't imagine getting through the season without a deus ex machina and sure enough, we got at least one of those, altho some may argue a slew of them

where your genuinely interesting choice of having an array of characters with different languages (nice mechanic for alienation, confusion, mistrust, feeling isolated tho surrounded, which helped build decent atmopshere early on) was always going to be a challenge but whenever language would get in the way - well it doesn't, cos i say a sentence to you and you say you dont understand, so i say one word of that sentence (still in my foreign tongue that you have no idea about) and you immediately understand

marvellous, incredible writing, lets repeat that over and over again

and for the love of god dont anyone say the odd bilingual character sorted it all out cos it didn't, the shit i described above happened all the time to people who only knew their mother tongue

in keeping with the setting of 1899, that is just the tip of the iceberg of its problems and shite writing, there's a fucking huge slab of ice under the water that dismantles this show quicker than you can say Titanic

Spoiler
If you want to see what 1899 was aiming for, watch Red Dwarf s05 ep06 called Back to Reality. It's brilliant, it's hilarious, so well written within the Red Dwarf universe, doesn't continually fuck up its own logic and there's not a deus ex machina in sight
[close]
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13615 on: Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm »
Finished it now:

Spoiler
overall I enjoyed it. I thought the first 2 episodes were strong and kept me guessing. As someone mentioned episode 3 it starts to become irritating- how many times did someone say 'this can't be real!' Or how many times did you want to just shake the boy for not talking! Episode 4-6 were repetitive and not a great deal of pay off for me. The last 2 picked up the pace again. Still not really sure on a lot of things. So her brother created this 'simulation' in the year 2099? What's the point in it all? There's a lot of things unexplained but obviously there will be a 2nd season.

Compared to Dark, this falls short, too many threads, some of which were not interesting. But definitely worth a watch and better than a lot of things on telly I've seen this year.
[close]
Online Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 02:31:12 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
Finished it now:

Spoiler
overall I enjoyed it. I thought the first 2 episodes were strong and kept me guessing. As someone mentioned episode 3 it starts to become irritating- how many times did someone say 'this can't be real!' Or how many times did you want to just shake the boy for not talking! Episode 4-6 were repetitive and not a great deal of pay off for me. The last 2 picked up the pace again. Still not really sure on a lot of things. So her brother created this 'simulation' in the year 2099? What's the point in it all? There's a lot of things unexplained but obviously there will be a 2nd season.

Compared to Dark, this falls short, too many threads, some of which were not interesting. But definitely worth a watch and better than a lot of things on telly I've seen this year.
[close]

Spoiler
it's an unreliable narrative, they can do what they want - so your take could be 'true', or simulation within a simulation (inception take), or nothing at all could be real, could simply be an AI running simulations on its way to colonise a planet somewhere at sometime (a matrix take if you will). it can literally be whatever you want it to be cos the writers have given themselves outs at any juncture they wanted. and if they wanted to scrub every character in the show and throw in a whole new cast and it's a simulation by some alien race aware of human history, it's just another deus ex machina which we know they have no problem in using (btw im not suggesting this is the case lol, but they can literally do anything cos they haven't established anything tangible that is reliable - they effectively nerfed anything they wanted as they went along while handing out god mode when required to get out of an impossible situation or arrive at a plot point in their story.

the problem with such a slippery and evasive narrative is nothing is hooked into reality as an absolute. Compare that to the matrix - what is real? nothing in 'our world' but we know as an established fact story wise that the machine world is real etc etc. Westworld, nothing is real for the hosts but we have an established fact that the park is real.

when we're not given anything that is an absolute as real, is there any reason to care for any of it? im all for riding out a unreliable narrative if the payoff is worth it. after a whole season of 1899 i dont feel any payoff at all, literally nothing, there is nothing you can categorically state is real in that season. we effectively learned nothing and for me that is no payoff.

the fact they wrote Dark (which was excellent) has bought them alot of good faith, so i imagine they'll get a second season (they plan for 3) and im sure fans will expect/hope it will all weave together into some amazing mindfuckery. i dont have confidence after a whole season of world building and character stories that have culminated into nothing.
[close]
