overall I enjoyed it. I thought the first 2 episodes were strong and kept me guessing. As someone mentioned episode 3 it starts to become irritating- how many times did someone say 'this can't be real!' Or how many times did you want to just shake the boy for not talking! Episode 4-6 were repetitive and not a great deal of pay off for me. The last 2 picked up the pace again. Still not really sure on a lot of things. So her brother created this 'simulation' in the year 2099? What's the point in it all? There's a lot of things unexplained but obviously there will be a 2nd season. Compared to Dark, this falls short, too many threads, some of which were not interesting. But definitely worth a watch and better than a lot of things on telly I've seen this year.

Spoiler

it's an unreliable narrative, they can do what they want - so your take could be 'true', or simulation within a simulation (inception take), or nothing at all could be real, could simply be an AI running simulations on its way to colonise a planet somewhere at sometime (a matrix take if you will). it can literally be whatever you want it to be cos the writers have given themselves outs at any juncture they wanted. and if they wanted to scrub every character in the show and throw in a whole new cast and it's a simulation by some alien race aware of human history, it's just another deus ex machina which we know they have no problem in using (btw im not suggesting this is the case lol, but they can literally do anything cos they haven't established anything tangible that is reliable - they effectively nerfed anything they wanted as they went along while handing out god mode when required to get out of an impossible situation or arrive at a plot point in their story.



the problem with such a slippery and evasive narrative is nothing is hooked into reality as an absolute. Compare that to the matrix - what is real? nothing in 'our world' but we know as an established fact story wise that the machine world is real etc etc. Westworld, nothing is real for the hosts but we have an established fact that the park is real.



when we're not given anything that is an absolute as real, is there any reason to care for any of it? im all for riding out a unreliable narrative if the payoff is worth it. after a whole season of 1899 i dont feel any payoff at all, literally nothing, there is nothing you can categorically state is real in that season. we effectively learned nothing and for me that is no payoff.



the fact they wrote Dark (which was excellent) has bought them alot of good faith, so i imagine they'll get a second season (they plan for 3) and im sure fans will expect/hope it will all weave together into some amazing mindfuckery. i dont have confidence after a whole season of world building and character stories that have culminated into nothing.