The Bear



There is nothing about this show that would interest me to watch it (i like cooking, so montages of that are fine but that's it), it's pretty much the bog standard kind of show i do not watch - microcosm of a group of people's lives in a fenced environment (the workplace in this instance), with a main course of drama generously sprinkled with natural humour (ie not gags or skits). On paper that's TV nowadays paint by numbers scenario.



Yet it is quite brilliant. I binged the season in one sitting and from minute one to the very end it is flawlessly written and executed. I can't really praise it anymore than that and it's a perfect showcase of excellent writing with a clear vision wonderfully realised, a triumph in that the offer on the table is exactly what i dont want yet i am totally captivated throughout.



thanks to the guys in the thread that have been banging on about this for some time (i did notice it), there's is no way i'd bothered with this if it hadn't been for you guys



that's two i owe to the thread (Reservation Dogs being the other)