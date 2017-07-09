« previous next »
Offline Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13520 on: Yesterday at 01:57:46 am »
can someone give me a brief non spoiler outline about this show with a chef as central character, please - is it drama, comedy, cooking fetish stuff? just a sentence will do, i wanna get some sense of wtf it's about  :D

(thinking about it, i didn't mind the nicholas cage movie where he was a chef and that was that weird dark comedy type thing where the main dude ran a homemade cake shop, for the life of me can't recall what it was called, i liked that, was oddball tv)
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13521 on: Yesterday at 06:41:43 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:57:46 am
can someone give me a brief non spoiler outline about this show with a chef as central character, please - is it drama, comedy, cooking fetish stuff? just a sentence will do, i wanna get some sense of wtf it's about  :D

(thinking about it, i didn't mind the nicholas cage movie where he was a chef and that was that weird dark comedy type thing where the main dude ran a homemade cake shop, for the life of me can't recall what it was called, i liked that, was oddball tv)
My best description is once you watch the first episode you'll definitely be watching 2-3 more right after it, reels you in.

Episodes are 25 mins long and fly by. :)
Offline .adam

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13522 on: Yesterday at 07:37:00 am »
A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide.

As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.
Offline .adam

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13523 on: Yesterday at 07:38:33 am »
Quote from: .adam on July  6, 2022, 09:54:05 am
Also a big recommendation for The Bear. It's ability to convey the chaos and anxiety of working in a kitchen is great. Short, punchy half hour episodes too.

It's fucking boss. I recommended it in here months ago.
Offline thejbs

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13524 on: Yesterday at 08:07:43 am »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 07:37:00 am
A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide.

As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.

Added to this, it is one of the best casted, acted, written, directed, edited and soundtracked tv shows Ive ever seen. I cared for every single character, even Richie. Cant wait to rewatch it.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13525 on: Yesterday at 01:28:27 pm »
The scenes where Sydney just losing her shit in the kitchen was the best acting in the show.

And the little scene with the Donut on the floor and the grin right after knowing they are amazing.

I'd be amazed if anyone didn't like this show.
Offline BER

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13526 on: Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:57:46 am
can someone give me a brief non spoiler outline about this show with a chef as central character, please - is it drama, comedy, cooking fetish stuff? just a sentence will do, i wanna get some sense of wtf it's about  :D

(thinking about it, i didn't mind the nicholas cage movie where he was a chef and that was that weird dark comedy type thing where the main dude ran a homemade cake shop, for the life of me can't recall what it was called, i liked that, was oddball tv)

Award winning chef returns home after tragedy to run the family sandwich shop.. where everyone's a mess and lots of shouting happens. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll get hungry.
Offline Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13527 on: Yesterday at 02:40:26 pm »
thanks guys

sounds like something i most definitely would swerve big time, doesn't sound remotely of interest to me

however

as it's been raved about in here so much, i will watch the first episode and see where that goes
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13528 on: Yesterday at 03:44:13 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October 29, 2022, 05:38:15 pm
Are you talking about the Wticher?

I'm talking about the Watcher...
Bugger.. ;D
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13529 on: Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RNuBawKLpUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RNuBawKLpUo</a>
Offline afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13530 on: Yesterday at 05:53:16 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm
Award winning chef returns home after tragedy to run the family sandwich shop.. where everyone's a mess and lots of shouting happens. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll get hungry.

After the first episode... Fak is boss... :D
Offline Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13531 on: Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm »
The Bear

There is nothing about this show that would interest me to watch it (i like cooking, so montages of that are fine but that's it), it's pretty much the bog standard kind of show i do not watch - microcosm of a group of people's lives in a fenced environment (the workplace in this instance), with a main course of drama generously sprinkled with natural humour (ie not gags or skits). On paper that's TV nowadays paint by numbers scenario.

Yet it is quite brilliant. I binged the season in one sitting and from minute one to the very end it is flawlessly written and executed. I can't really praise it anymore than that and it's a perfect showcase of excellent writing with a clear vision wonderfully realised, a triumph in that the offer on the table is exactly what i dont want yet i am totally captivated throughout.

thanks to the guys in the thread that have been banging on about this for some time (i did notice it), there's is no way i'd bothered with this if it hadn't been for you guys

that's two i owe to the thread (Reservation Dogs being the other)
Offline afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13532 on: Yesterday at 10:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
The Bear

There is nothing about this show that would interest me to watch it (i like cooking, so montages of that are fine but that's it), it's pretty much the bog standard kind of show i do not watch - microcosm of a group of people's lives in a fenced environment (the workplace in this instance), with a main course of drama generously sprinkled with natural humour (ie not gags or skits). On paper that's TV nowadays paint by numbers scenario.

Yet it is quite brilliant. I binged the season in one sitting and from minute one to the very end it is flawlessly written and executed. I can't really praise it anymore than that and it's a perfect showcase of excellent writing with a clear vision wonderfully realised, a triumph in that the offer on the table is exactly what i dont want yet i am totally captivated throughout.

thanks to the guys in the thread that have been banging on about this for some time (i did notice it), there's is no way i'd bothered with this if it hadn't been for you guys

that's two i owe to the thread (Reservation Dogs being the other)

"How old is she?"

"Uh, she's 5. Like Carmy. Food & Wine's Best New Dickhead."


Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13533 on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm »
Third season of "Deadwind" out on Netflix. It's not a documentary on farts, if you were wondering.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13534 on: Today at 08:12:59 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
The Bear

There is nothing about this show that would interest me to watch it (i like cooking, so montages of that are fine but that's it), it's pretty much the bog standard kind of show i do not watch - microcosm of a group of people's lives in a fenced environment (the workplace in this instance), with a main course of drama generously sprinkled with natural humour (ie not gags or skits). On paper that's TV nowadays paint by numbers scenario.

Yet it is quite brilliant. I binged the season in one sitting and from minute one to the very end it is flawlessly written and executed. I can't really praise it anymore than that and it's a perfect showcase of excellent writing with a clear vision wonderfully realised, a triumph in that the offer on the table is exactly what i dont want yet i am totally captivated throughout.

thanks to the guys in the thread that have been banging on about this for some time (i did notice it), there's is no way i'd bothered with this if it hadn't been for you guys

that's two i owe to the thread (Reservation Dogs being the other).

Im trying hard to like this, but struggling.  I dont get what its supposed to be.  Its not dramatic, Its not funny, there is no great plot.
Its very American, far too many Ya'll's and Goddammit's for me to enjoy the dialogue. It took just over an episode for someone to start firing a gun in public. 
However its fast paced and not boring.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13535 on: Today at 09:40:02 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October 29, 2022, 05:38:15 pm
Are you talking about the Wticher?

I'm talking about the Watcher...

Witch you taking about Wallis?
Online tubby

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13536 on: Today at 11:51:03 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:12:59 am
Im trying hard to like this, but struggling.  I dont get what its supposed to be.  Its not dramatic, Its not funny, there is no great plot.
Its very American, far too many Ya'll's and Goddammit's for me to enjoy the dialogue. It took just over an episode for someone to start firing a gun in public. 
However its fast paced and not boring.

I'm in a similar boat.  It feels like it's a good show, but I'm not sure what it actually is, and I'm not really all that bothered about watching the next episode.  Think we've watched 3 episodes in the same amount of weeks so far.

The Devil's Hour on Prime is pretty fun so far, two episodes in.  Preposterous plot, as you'd expect, but some great performances.  Jessica Raine especially is excellent, never seen her in anything before.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13537 on: Today at 03:39:24 pm »
Really want to like The Peripheral as the plot seems interesting.

Really hard to get past the dire cockney accents, exposition dumbs and wooden acting.
Online Dench57

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13538 on: Today at 03:42:28 pm »
Another vote for The Bear here. Fantastic stuff. I really want one of those sandwiches.

Heard lots of good things about Peripheral so onto that next.
