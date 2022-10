I dont watch it but its by the same bloke who made Peaky Blinders apparently.



Now I'm sure there's tricks they might have used to disguise it, but Episode 7 of The Bear is basically a single 20-minute long scene. Very impressive - I can't even begin to wonder how hard it is to pull something like that off.Thats a bit of a mixed blessing. Peaky Blinders is ok, but very much the ultimate style over substance show and to me a bit overrated. The final season & especially the final episode did improve on the previous couple of seasons at least.White Lotus for example is a show that garners a lot less attention, but is a hell of a lot better IMO. I know its not like-for-like, but in terms of overall quality vs perception.