Binged my way through Bad Sisters over the last week on Apple, absolutely brilliant. Claes Bang may have been almost too good as JP, I don't think I'll be able to watch him in anything else as he was such a monster. Sharon Horgan is great, I know this is an adaptation, but she really put her own mark on it. It doesn't need a second season, it'd stand really well on its own, but I'd love to see those characaters again.



Was also not prepared to fall hopelessly in love with Bono's daughter.