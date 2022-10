I thought it spent too long focussing on the sordid details of his pathetic life. But some of the side character stories were really well done and acted. Especially the 6th episode I think that focussed on the deaf victim. Was really heartbreaking



And yeah Richard Jenkins does a great job as his dad. I just wish it spent more time telling the victims stories rather than watching him jerk off to some roadkill or whatever.



Yeah. There's a balance and there is a very deliberate attempt to tell the victim's story with Ep6. However, I'm not sure more victim-based stuff would have helped tell the story of JD. While it's didn't sympathise with him, you were becoming emotionally invested in his journey and you have to remind yourself exactly what he is getting up to. His eventual demise was shown in a very visceral and violent manner, which I think was the 'payback' to show that he had it coming.