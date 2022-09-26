« previous next »
Offline markedasred

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13360 on: September 26, 2022, 10:38:36 pm »
Just watched the first episode of Inside Man on BBC 1. It's in the top 4 of everything I have seen this year on a screen. Get yourself in to BBC iPlayer and watch it.
Offline leinad

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13361 on: September 26, 2022, 10:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on September 26, 2022, 10:18:01 pm
Think Pascal might work as Joel we'll see,the chemistry and the relationship between the two leads is paramount though,their story really needs to feel moving to audiences to make it good not so much the CGI.

Yeah Pedro is brilliant, I think he'll make a great Joel. I wonder if it will cover the first game fully.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13362 on: Yesterday at 02:55:44 am »
Pascal looks fine for Joel, but I think the girl is miscast. At least on appearance. Max from Stranger Things would have been perfect casting.
Online Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13363 on: Yesterday at 07:05:58 am »
good call

tho in fairness to the actress cast, we'll see how she does but as mentioned earlier, bit jarring visually
Offline BER

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13364 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 am »
The whole thing is a bit jarring visually, kind of expected given it's an adaptation of game that was trying to be a film. Looks good though, baller cast and the 'Badass and Child duo' trope should work a treat if the chemistry is there.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13365 on: Yesterday at 03:45:57 pm »
Finished The Old Man the other night, thought it was poor. Amy Brennemans character was pointless, the dialogue was boring and the ending was predictably awful. A waste of a great cast.
Online Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13366 on: Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm »
sounds epic lol

one to swerve in my ever diminishing sphere of what to binge (serial killer docs atm - the last two have highlighted how shit the cops were, dahmer and gacey, equally appalling police work for different reasons)
Offline tubby

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13367 on: Yesterday at 07:18:11 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on September 26, 2022, 10:38:36 pm
Just watched the first episode of Inside Man on BBC 1. It's in the top 4 of everything I have seen this year on a screen. Get yourself in to BBC iPlayer and watch it.

Just watched it, real Sherlock vibes, which makes sense considering the writer.  Pretty preposterous stuff but good performances and it was a really fun first episode.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13368 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 24, 2022, 09:30:33 pm
Quite enjoying Welcome to Wrexham, in no small part due to willingness of Reynolds and McElhenney to relentlessly take the piss out of themselves and each other.

But we've only seen the first nine episodes of season 1, and it's been completely negative. Nothing good happening on the playing side at all.

Thank goodness the two owners are funny, because everything else is profoundly grim to date... :D

This ie a gem of a show. Me and the Wife are loving it. Short episodes so easily box them off.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13369 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 22, 2022, 09:51:24 pm
Thanks to the missus, Just had to sit through possibly the worst BBC drama Ive ever had the misfortune to watch.

Crossfire

Absolutely fucking horrendous script, ploteverything. Definitely not Keely Hawes finest 3 hours.

Utter garbage. Avoid!!

Just saw a trailer for it and think Ive stayed at that hotel. :D

Not worth a watch then?
Online Macphisto80

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 01:38:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 25, 2022, 02:46:44 pm
It's very good.
I literally haven't a clue about League of Legends. I only knew it's a mobile phone game and that's it. Just finished it, and my overall impression of it is that there is no way this had any right to being anywhere near as good as what it is. In fact, I'm sort of stunned by just how good it was. I can't pick a flaw in it. It's literally one of the best things I've watched in a very long time. I wasn't sure about it after the first two episodes, but it just keeps building and drawing you in with fantastic writing, character development and world building. It deserves awards and a second series or two. After watching Edgerunners and thinking it was the best thing based on a game I've watched, it's quickly been relegated after this. It's set a very high bar.
Offline leinad

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 02:03:33 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:38:53 am

 It deserves awards and a second series

There is a second series in production but with the first one taking 6 years to make we could be waiting a long time for it. Were they the first animated shows youve watched?
Online Macphisto80

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 03:26:20 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 02:03:33 am
There is a second series in production but with the first one taking 6 years to make we could be waiting a long time for it. Were they the first animated shows youve watched?
No. I watched a few anime's when I was a kid when they were on at the weekends. Seen the usual Manga stuff like GiTS and Akira. Most of Studio Ghibli stuff too. It's just that this is something based on a game. I know LoL is widely popular as a mobile game, but because its a mobile game, I just never gave a toss about it. Either way, just because a game is popular and gets a cartoon or a live action thing made from it, the vast majority of the times they are absolute wank, and that even includes stuff that has some kind of interesting lore or backstory already built into it. This is a very rare example of literally getting everything right, even if it wasn't based on anything at all. The acting, characters, animation, the world, story, pacing, writing. Everything about it is just spot on. If Disney, Marvel or Pixar had made this, it'd be spoken about as one of their all time masterpieces.

Oh, and that 6 year time frame is something I'd take with a pinch of salt. Yes, it took 6 years to get it off the ground, green lit, production team assembled, all the assets built, storyboards and all that. That's expected for most things in TV. The fact they have all these things in place now and have the world built, all the groundwork basically, it's all in place. It's just a matter of planning all the storyboarding and scenes that goes with the writing. Could be half that time to make it. Maybe even less.
