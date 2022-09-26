There is a second series in production but with the first one taking 6 years to make we could be waiting a long time for it. Were they the first animated shows youve watched?



No. I watched a few anime's when I was a kid when they were on at the weekends. Seen the usual Manga stuff like GiTS and Akira. Most of Studio Ghibli stuff too. It's just that this is something based on a game. I know LoL is widely popular as a mobile game, but because its a mobile game, I just never gave a toss about it. Either way, just because a game is popular and gets a cartoon or a live action thing made from it, the vast majority of the times they are absolute wank, and that even includes stuff that has some kind of interesting lore or backstory already built into it. This is a very rare example of literally getting everything right, even if it wasn't based on anything at all. The acting, characters, animation, the world, story, pacing, writing. Everything about it is just spot on. If Disney, Marvel or Pixar had made this, it'd be spoken about as one of their all time masterpieces.Oh, and that 6 year time frame is something I'd take with a pinch of salt. Yes, it took 6 years to get it off the ground, green lit, production team assembled, all the assets built, storyboards and all that. That's expected for most things in TV. The fact they have all these things in place now and have the world built, all the groundwork basically, it's all in place. It's just a matter of planning all the storyboarding and scenes that goes with the writing. Could be half that time to make it. Maybe even less.