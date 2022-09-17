« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 951981 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13320 on: September 17, 2022, 02:55:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2022, 02:50:47 pm

No,maybe just a single murder in the NW of England  ;D

Its just a crush, I promise

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13321 on: September 17, 2022, 03:24:44 pm »
Just keep your head on a swivel because If you see a Merc heading your way at speed,it's already too late.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13322 on: September 17, 2022, 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 17, 2022, 02:55:05 pm
Its just a crush, I promise



Your beer is on the wall with Bob...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,320
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13323 on: September 18, 2022, 08:22:06 am »
Just finished the first series of Star trek strange new worlds really enjoyed the series it doesn't take itself to seriously so much better than Star Trek Discovery that personally I got bored watching it in the end.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13324 on: September 18, 2022, 08:30:55 am »
Quote from: Trada on September 18, 2022, 08:22:06 am
Just finished the first series of Star trek strange new worlds really enjoyed the series it doesn't take itself to seriously so much better than Star Trek Discovery that personally I got bored watching it in the end.

Thanks will have a go at SNW,same for me struggled through Discovery season 1 and never went back,that show didn't feel like Star Trek at all for me.
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13325 on: September 18, 2022, 11:53:42 am »
Quote from: Ycuzz on August 31, 2022, 01:40:29 pm
Finished the Old Man yesterday. I quite liked it, (I do like a good slow burn), ending fell flat a bit, but overall good.
Only watched the first episode so far but I know Jeff had to deal with cancer ops during production and then got Covid on the Chemo ward.
He's OK now.His grandad was a Scouser who emigrated to the States.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,443
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13326 on: September 19, 2022, 04:09:49 am »
Just burned through Season 1 of Deep State with Mark Strong. Another complicated spy drama filmed in multiple locations with good actors. Probably the most jumpy time line Ive ever watched. Constantly jumping 2 or 3 years backwards and forwards.

Does make it hard to follow.

On Epix in the US.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13327 on: September 19, 2022, 05:50:07 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 16, 2022, 01:04:50 pm
Shantaram stars 14th Oct on Apple. The book is fantastic.

Oh nice, thanks for the heads up there.

I read the book about 15 yrs ago and loved it.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,517
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13328 on: September 19, 2022, 03:41:40 pm »
Night Sky on Amazon is quite good. Only 2 eps in but enjoying it so far. Sissy Spacek and J. K. Simmons are both excellent in it.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,527
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13329 on: September 19, 2022, 06:24:27 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on September 19, 2022, 03:41:40 pm
Night Sky on Amazon is quite good. Only 2 eps in but enjoying it so far. Sissy Spacek and J. K. Simmons are both excellent in it.
Have thought about watching that bit saw it wasn't renewed for another season so haven't bothered.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13330 on: September 19, 2022, 07:46:46 pm »
Just watched Deceit on Netflix, originally on Ch4 and still on All 4. 
An excellent dramatisation of the Rachel Nickel murder on Wimbledon common. Really, really good bit of telly.

@Buck Pete.






Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,443
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13331 on: September 20, 2022, 02:21:11 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 19, 2022, 04:09:49 am
Just burned through Season 1 of Deep State with Mark Strong. Another complicated spy drama filmed in multiple locations with good actors. Probably the most jumpy time line Ive ever watched. Constantly jumping 2 or 3 years backwards and forwards.

Does make it hard to follow.

On Epix in the US.

Just burned series 2 in about 1 day of Deep State. Really good. Really bizarre to see a spy thriller involving CIA etc but all the American characters are actually British actors, including 100% welsh bloke acting as a southern states executive power broker guy.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13332 on: September 20, 2022, 10:17:25 pm »
So apparently Quantum Leap 2022 is a thing :/
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,690
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13333 on: September 21, 2022, 06:32:29 pm »
I got recommended a show called 'Invincible' from a friend. Was reluctant to give it a watch because it looked like a daft knock off cartoon version of The Boys. Turns out it's actually pretty good, well written, shocking at times, and very entertaining. The last episode is just up there with anything I've ever watched on TV. It's absolutely brutal.

So I gave another anime a go. Castlevania. Again, very entertaining, a bit silly, but then again it's a thing about vampires based on a videogame, but very fun and probably the best thing based on a video game I've seen to date, despite me saying that about the first few episodes of Halo...which invariably turned out to be shit, but ah well.

Keeping with the anime itch, I watched the first 3 episodes of Netflix's Cyberpunk, and again it's just entertaining.

Don't let it put you off because they're cartoons. They're better than a lot of these overrated, expensive TV shows being made today, even though they're still TV shows, and, well, probably expensive. You know what I mean.
« Last Edit: September 21, 2022, 06:34:04 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,313
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13334 on: September 21, 2022, 08:17:52 pm »
Try Attack On Titan next.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,443
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13335 on: September 21, 2022, 09:35:28 pm »
Season 2 of Berlin Station was better than Season 1.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,925
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13336 on: September 21, 2022, 09:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 19, 2022, 07:46:46 pm
Just watched Deceit on Netflix, originally on Ch4 and still on All 4. 
An excellent dramatisation of the Rachel Nickel murder on Wimbledon common. Really, really good bit of telly.

@Buck Pete.








Cheers for this mate. Just read the reviews for this and it looks really good.

Im really familiar with the case and seen numerous documentaries about it. But this dramatisation looks something really different.

Will get on it asap
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,320
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13337 on: September 21, 2022, 09:41:06 pm »
Just noticed that a remake of Quantum leap has started to drop may give that a watch at some point I used to like the original series back in the day.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,946
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13338 on: Yesterday at 03:34:23 pm »
I'm through about half of the first (and only so far) season of "Kleo" on Netflix. It's excellent. It's about a young East German agent set up by her peers in 1987 who gets out of jail three years later and goes after those who betrayed her. It's like an infinitely more funny "Killing Eve" that makes sense and isn't shit. Really good stuff.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13339 on: Yesterday at 05:55:40 pm »
Dahmer on Netflix is better than i thought it was going to be. Written by Ryan Murphy who did all the American Horror Story series and Ratched. I'm dubious of anything Netflix make because of their non existent quality control but this was well done.

If only these gits would do more Mindhunter!
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,925
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13340 on: Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm »
Thanks to the missus, Just had to sit through possibly the worst BBC drama Ive ever had the misfortune to watch.

Crossfire

Absolutely fucking horrendous script, ploteverything. Definitely not Keely Hawes finest 3 hours.

Utter garbage. Avoid!!
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13341 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September  6, 2022, 10:26:27 am
Parks and Rec is amazing, as good as the US Office IMO, but be warned - season 1 is quite bad although only 6 episodes.

Community - 4 of us who loved the Office and P&R tried for at least 10 episodes but just could not get into this. Barely got 1 laugh in the whole 10 episodes.

In my opinion - Parks and Rec is better than the US Office (and has a way longer peak - the final 3-4 seasons of the US Office are just *awful* unwatchable garbage).  Community, at least the first 3 seasons, was slightly better than Parks, and is just incredibly creative and clever - easily up with Arrested Development (first 3 seasons) as the most imaginative, clever and dense show in American history.  30 Rock, for what it's worth, is also better than the US Office - the Thursday Night 2009-2013 block when all 4 were at their peak was some incredible programming (and for me, the ranking of the shows at their peaks were Community/Parks/30 Rock/Office, although Parks and Community swap places when looking at their full run, as well as depending on my mood).

The Good Place is another brilliant show I always recommend - made by Michael Schur (Office/Parks/Brooklyn 99), very clever, shortish run for an American sitcom.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13342 on: Today at 10:17:33 am »
Recently, taking a break from my PS5 to catch up on TV (put 160 hours into AC: Valhalla, so wanted a break lol) - binged the Orville (went in sceptical, as I really don't like Seth Mcfarlane, but ended  up loving it), Star Trek Lower Decks (my favourite Star Trek ever maybe); as well as enjoying She-Hulk (really enjoying it, and I love Jameela Jalil) and the third season or Never Have I Ever.  Also have watched the first 2 episodes of  Only Murders ... (hasn't really gripped me yet, but will probably give it another episode or 2 as I know lots like it) and the first episode of Andor (will mention more on the Star wars thread)
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13343 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 21, 2022, 06:32:29 pm
I got recommended a show called 'Invincible' from a friend. Was reluctant to give it a watch because it looked like a daft knock off cartoon version of The Boys. Turns out it's actually pretty good, well written, shocking at times, and very entertaining. The last episode is just up there with anything I've ever watched on TV. It's absolutely brutal.

So I gave another anime a go. Castlevania. Again, very entertaining, a bit silly, but then again it's a thing about vampires based on a videogame, but very fun and probably the best thing based on a video game I've seen to date, despite me saying that about the first few episodes of Halo...which invariably turned out to be shit, but ah well.

Keeping with the anime itch, I watched the first 3 episodes of Netflix's Cyberpunk, and again it's just entertaining.

Don't let it put you off because they're cartoons. They're better than a lot of these overrated, expensive TV shows being made today, even though they're still TV shows, and, well, probably expensive. You know what I mean.

Invincible is really good yeah. I don't watch other animated drama shows but I'd recommend anyone watch this. Apparently Season 2 has finished all the voice work and they are already working on Season 3.

Apparently there's a series based on League of Legends (a big game) which is also really good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Up
« previous next »
 