iamnant

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13280 on: Yesterday at 12:57:25 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on September  8, 2022, 10:31:07 pm
I'm hoping it will turn up in some... other places.

Yep! No idea if underrated or not, but its great!
It's already on my IPTV...I mean my friend's IPTV. I wouldn't dream of having such a device.

Maybe not underrated -- unknown maybe? Doesn't get enough of an audience being on Sky. It's superb.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13281 on: Yesterday at 09:06:34 am
Bad Sisters is so much fun. Look forward to every Friday morning.
Henry Gale

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13282 on: Yesterday at 09:14:17 am
Quote from: iamnant on September  8, 2022, 02:27:32 pm
The new series of Brassic is on Sky -- it's as brilliant as ever. Superb.

Seriously underrated comedy.

I've never heard of it before, It's got to be worth a look for Michelle Keegan alone.
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13283 on: Yesterday at 09:26:01 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:06:34 am
Bad Sisters is so much fun. Look forward to every Friday morning.

Glad to read a positive review :thumbup really been looking forward to this.

Have been waiting till they are all available. I love Sharon Horgan, everything she has done is great.
Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13284 on: Yesterday at 12:52:04 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 09:14:17 am
I've never heard of it before, It's got to be worth a look for Michelle Keegan alone.

I got wind of due to this thread. I thought it was brilliant!
IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13285 on: Today at 04:20:07 pm
Where can I watch the final season of Brooklyn Nine Nine? It doesnt seem to be on any of the usual streaming/catch-up services (other than to buy)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13286 on: Today at 05:42:18 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:20:07 pm
Where can I watch the final season of Brooklyn Nine Nine? It doesnt seem to be on any of the usual streaming/catch-up services (other than to buy)

More4 ?
bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13287 on: Today at 10:51:29 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:20:07 pm
Where can I watch the final season of Brooklyn Nine Nine? It doesnt seem to be on any of the usual streaming/catch-up services (other than to buy)

It's not really worth it, real damp squib of a final series.
