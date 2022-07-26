« previous next »
Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13120 on: July 26, 2022, 08:26:42 pm
i was going to watch that but when i fired it up it was in subtitles and at the time i couldn't be arsed with subs, so swerved it

so im assuming from what you've said it's not subtitles throughout?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13121 on: July 26, 2022, 08:38:47 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on July 26, 2022, 08:26:42 pm


so im assuming from what you've said it's not subtitles throughout?

No.
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13122 on: July 27, 2022, 06:47:00 am
Does anyone know anything about The Sandman? Starts on netflix on August 5th. Neil Gaiman wrote the comics apparently and its a DC thing. Have never heard of it myself, only Sandman I know is the one Spiderman fights. Looks to be well anticipated.
afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13123 on: July 27, 2022, 12:46:55 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 27, 2022, 06:47:00 am
Does anyone know anything about The Sandman? Starts on netflix on August 5th. Neil Gaiman wrote the comics apparently and its a DC thing. Have never heard of it myself, only Sandman I know is the one Spiderman fights. Looks to be well anticipated.

Potential sleeper hit...
Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13124 on: July 27, 2022, 10:43:02 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 27, 2022, 06:47:00 am
Does anyone know anything about The Sandman? Starts on netflix on August 5th. Neil Gaiman wrote the comics apparently and its a DC thing. Have never heard of it myself, only Sandman I know is the one Spiderman fights. Looks to be well anticipated.

I recall The Sandman was a very famous graphic novel decades ago, i dont know anything beyond that in the comic world and as i know i want to watch it, i haven't looked into it any further than knowing the graphic novel and that it is totally unrelated to spiderman
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13125 on: July 27, 2022, 11:51:15 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on July 27, 2022, 10:43:02 pm
I recall The Sandman was a very famous graphic novel decades ago, i dont know anything beyond that in the comic world and as i know i want to watch it, i haven't looked into it any further than knowing the graphic novel and that it is totally unrelated to spiderman


I have them both on audible,shall move them down the list until after the show.
Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13126 on: July 28, 2022, 05:58:07 am
you have graphic novels on audible?

is that a 'thing'? i dont see the sense of that, i must be being dumb and misunderstanding something lol (sandman novels?)
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13127 on: July 28, 2022, 03:55:42 pm
Snowfall season 5 available to download via BBC now.
afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13128 on: July 28, 2022, 05:02:40 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 28, 2022, 03:55:42 pm
Snowfall season 5 available to download via BBC now.

And for the record, was pretty, pretty, pretty good...
Agent99

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13129 on: July 28, 2022, 06:48:18 pm
From sucked absolute balls. It wishes it was Lost. That had great writing and great characters. Try naming any of the main people in this show. The acting was also brutal. I'm disappointed in myself for watching the whole thing.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13130 on: July 28, 2022, 07:06:52 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on July 28, 2022, 05:58:07 am
you have graphic novels on audible?

is that a 'thing'? i dont see the sense of that, i must be being dumb and misunderstanding something lol (sandman novels?)

https://www.audible.co.uk/series/The-Sandman-Audiobooks/B09BDGVT2G
Skeeve

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13131 on: July 28, 2022, 08:15:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 28, 2022, 07:06:52 pm
https://www.audible.co.uk/series/The-Sandman-Audiobooks/B09BDGVT2G

There's some other good full cast dramatisations on there besides those, one that I would not include in that list would be the dramatisation of Unseen Academicals, it was so badly abridged from the original that it trashed characters and plots.
kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13132 on: July 28, 2022, 09:58:53 pm
Not sure if I missed it earlier in the thread, but watched first episode of The Terminal List on Amazon with Chris Pratt and thought it was very good. Hope it keeps up.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13133 on: July 28, 2022, 10:05:07 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 28, 2022, 08:15:26 pm
There's some other good full cast dramatisations on there besides those, one that I would not include in that list would be the dramatisation of Unseen Academicals, it was so badly abridged from the original that it trashed characters and plots.

I hoover them up with the free trials,they usually offer at least 2 a year (6 to 8 credits per account).
Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13134 on: July 29, 2022, 03:10:19 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 28, 2022, 07:06:52 pm
https://www.audible.co.uk/series/The-Sandman-Audiobooks/B09BDGVT2G

"Just like the original graphic novels, this audio adaptation contains explicit language and graphic violence, as well as strong sexual content and themes"

thanks, i get it now

tho i cant imagine it without the graphics, my favourite graphic novel of all time is The Crow (actually it would be right up there at the top of any media, film, book, tv etc, for me, one of the best pieces of creative work ever) and tho i'm sure they could dramatise it, as they did with the movie, i'd rather just read the graphic novel again (tho i did watch the film, was doing ok but ultimately totally fucked it up cos hollywood doesn't have imagination beyond kryptonite, twats)

but anyway, each to their, never listened to an audiobook, so im clearly not the target audience
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13135 on: July 30, 2022, 08:53:48 am
New series started on Prime "Paper Girls" their version of Stranger Things by the look of it but it's about Time Travel. I wlll give it a go.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/lDz0ioCV1TU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/lDz0ioCV1TU</a>
Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13136 on: Yesterday at 08:17:48 pm
good choice of cover song for the trailer

i fear that may be the best it has to offer, however, i shall join you in giving it a go  :D
Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13137 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Done with the Outlaws. Enjoyed it, more serious than I thought it initially would be, but good stuff. Can't really see a third season tho - they kinda wrapped it all up.

So.. now what to watch this last week..
Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13138 on: Today at 03:21:48 am
paper girls - act 1 was ok, setting up the world, premise, characters etc, then act II for some reason devolves into some bullshit teen girl problems and an act III right at the end sets up a second season

which i wont be watching
