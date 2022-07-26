"Just like the original graphic novels, this audio adaptation contains explicit language and graphic violence, as well as strong sexual content and themes"thanks, i get it nowtho i cant imagine it without the graphics, my favourite graphic novel of all time is The Crow (actually it would be right up there at the top of any media, film, book, tv etc, for me, one of the best pieces of creative work ever) and tho i'm sure they could dramatise it, as they did with the movie, i'd rather just read the graphic novel again (tho i did watch the film, was doing ok but ultimately totally fucked it up cos hollywood doesn't have imagination beyond kryptonite, twats)but anyway, each to their, never listened to an audiobook, so im clearly not the target audience