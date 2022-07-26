Does anyone know anything about The Sandman? Starts on netflix on August 5th. Neil Gaiman wrote the comics apparently and its a DC thing. Have never heard of it myself, only Sandman I know is the one Spiderman fights. Looks to be well anticipated.



I recall The Sandman was a very famous graphic novel decades ago, i dont know anything beyond that in the comic world and as i know i want to watch it, i haven't looked into it any further than knowing the graphic novel and that it is totally unrelated to spiderman