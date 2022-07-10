« previous next »
Slow Horses
The Responder
The Bear

All binged over the last week. Enjoyed them all. Minor issue with Bear, (unsure if spoiler needed, but):

Spoiler
Last episode. Was a bit Deus Ex Sudden-solution-and-all-is-well.
[close]
Really enjoyed The Outlaws. Hope there's a series 3.
Watched the first two episodes of Black Bird and thought it was excellent.

Hadn't realised that it's based on a true story and adapted for TV by Dennis Lehane who's more widely known as a author of thriller novels (Shutter Island & Mystic River amongst the many). Lehane also wrote for The Wire.

Some very good performances, but the stand out for me is Paul Walter Hauser, playing suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Sinister, creepy but strangely vulnerable all in the same scene.

Looking forward to Friday's episode
Watched the first two episodes of Black Bird and thought it was excellent.

Hadn't realised that it's based on a true story and adapted for TV by Dennis Lehane who's more widely known as a author of thriller novels (Shutter Island & Mystic River amongst the many). Lehane also wrote for The Wire.

Some very good performances, but the stand out for me is Paul Walter Hauser, playing suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Sinister, creepy but strangely vulnerable all in the same scene.

Looking forward to Friday's episode

Watched the first two last night. Looks good so far
Vicar of Dibley is miles better than I thought it'd be, especially after the first three episodes or so. Used to catch bits and pieces when my Mum would watch it and thought it was boring. All the characters and their relationships are great (David especially), and as I've grown up I've stopped equating safe, heartwarming comedy with bad comedy by default.
Watched the first two episodes of Black Bird and thought it was excellent.

Hadn't realised that it's based on a true story and adapted for TV by Dennis Lehane who's more widely known as a author of thriller novels (Shutter Island & Mystic River amongst the many). Lehane also wrote for The Wire.

Some very good performances, but the stand out for me is Paul Walter Hauser, playing suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Sinister, creepy but strangely vulnerable all in the same scene.

Looking forward to Friday's episode

The real life Jimmy Keene is actually an exec producer on the show.
Enjoyed the first few episodes of The Wire: Cast Reunited We Own This City so far.
The real life Jimmy Keene is actually an exec producer on the show.

I remember Bill Burr talking about this case on his podcast years ago.  ;D
Not sure when it'll hit the UK(Disney+) but 'The Bear' is fantastic. A world class chef moves back to Chicago to run the family sandwich shop after his brother leaves it to him in his will when he commits suicide. If you like people just screaming at each other in a kitchen for 30min you'll love it.
Not sure when it'll hit the UK(Disney+) but 'The Bear' is fantastic. A world class chef moves back to Chicago to run the family sandwich shop after his brother leaves it to him in his will when he commits suicide. If you like people just screaming at each other in a kitchen for 30min you'll love it.

Christ, what if you don't ?  Not much of a sales pitch.
Watched the first two last night. Looks good so far

I enjoyed the first two especially the interaction with local police and Larry

Scenes between FBI and Jimmy not so much.

Still good though. Looking forward to E3 which should be out today.

I enjoyed the first two especially the interaction with local police and Larry

Scenes between FBI and Jimmy not so much.

Still good though. Looking forward to E3 which should be out today.

Ep3 is  :thumbup
I remember Bill Burr talking about this case on his podcast years ago.  ;D

Hes a control freak regarding the story apparently. Look on the Wikipedia page for the show; hes constantly deleting or changing edits, multiple times each day recently, to the point where Wikipedia have a caveat that someone close to the subject has edited the page extensively so it may not adhere to their neutral point of view policy.

Watching episode 3, its pretty clear he has guided the narrative, e.g.:

Spoiler
When the FBI agent comes to visit in prison and shes portrayed as being emotional and unsure of the objective, but hes adamant he will continue because Larry Hall needs to stay behind bars, even if that is a risk of life to Jimmy, making him appear the hero and she an emotional wreck Id wager the FBI agent would give us a different version of events. 
[close]


Because of Keenes role behind the scenes and his tenacious will to control the narrative even on Wikipedia, Id take the events with a pinch of salt. He did get the result obviously, but hes made a career out of his version of how it went down.
James May's new travelogue is up on Amazon - Our Man in Italy. First episode is in Sicily and I'm a bit jealous, beautiful scenery and food and hes hanging out with a very attractive lady.
The first two episodes of the new season of What We Do in the Shadows are out now. This still has me chuckling along, and usually a good laugh once or twice, which is pretty good going for me. Natasia Demetriou as Nadja is brilliantly demented.
James May's new travelogue is up on Amazon - Our Man in Italy. First episode is in Sicily and I'm a bit jealous, beautiful scenery and food and hes hanging out with a very attractive lady.

Just binged watched the series.
It's very good!
Beautiful locations, informative and funny too.

The first two episodes of the new season of What We Do in the Shadows are out now. This still has me chuckling along, and usually a good laugh once or twice, which is pretty good going for me. Natasia Demetriou as Nadja is brilliantly demented.

thanks for the heads up, i'll wait to binge it but now i know to keep tabs on it
New series of monster carp is tidy. Any one watching it?
First episode of Nathan Fielder's new show The Rehearsal was pretty great. I knew the premise before watching but I reckon it would be good to go in blind and let it unveil itself.
New series of monster carp is tidy. Any one watching it?

Ali Hamidi still host it mate?

Good Red is Ali.  Sits in KOP near me on occasion.  Decent lad too.
thanks for the heads up, i'll wait to binge it but now i know to keep tabs on it

For people planning on binge-watching What We Do in the Shadows,

the last episode of this season is 7th September.
The first two episodes of the new season of What We Do in the Shadows are out now. This still has me chuckling along, and usually a good laugh once or twice, which is pretty good going for me. Natasia Demetriou as Nadja is brilliantly demented.


Agh, totally forgot about this. I usually wait until it's on the BBC and binge watch it then, so can't wait!

Last season's Wellness Centre episode soundtracked by One Week is still regularly watched ;D
The Rehearsal is brilliant.

NATHAN for YOU is a classic, go watch it now

No, don't waste time replying to me. Watch it
Ali Hamidi still host it mate?

Good Red is Ali.  Sits in KOP near me on occasion.  Decent lad too.

Unfortunately not though he is doing a different series with Bobby zamora of all people. Due out any time soon.

I quite like the other two but yeah Ali seems like a laugh for sure
Unfortunately not though he is doing a different series with Bobby zamora of all people. Due out any time soon.

I quite like the other two but yeah Ali seems like a laugh for sure

He's working for that kit manufacturer who advertises/sponsors Massive Carp.
Only Murders in the building season 2. Watched a few episodes of it today. FANTASTIC. Enjoyable, charming and funny.
Only Murders in the building season 2. Watched a few episodes of it today. FANTASTIC. Enjoyable, charming and funny.

Popped in to say this. Loving season 2 as I did the first, really good start. Just a proper fun watch isn't it.
Enjoyed the second season of James May: Our Man In Italy.

I'm an Italophile. I really enjoyed seeing him travelling through the countryside during the autumn months - the trees and colours were spectacular. Good bits on the culture, architecture and food interspersed with his usual style. Really liked the fact that he covered most of the country.

My only criticism would be the occasional Top Gear style overly scripted jokes which slipped in every so often. Stopped watching Top Gear years ago due to it and this show had a few of them although a lot of it was clearly off the cuff, good fun.
The first two episodes of the new season of What We Do in the Shadows are out now. This still has me chuckling along, and usually a good laugh once or twice, which is pretty good going for me. Natasia Demetriou as Nadja is brilliantly demented.

Not seen the new episodes but Natasia is great in this in general. The whole cast is great.
Popped in to say this. Loving season 2 as I did the first, really good start. Just a proper fun watch isn't it.
Absolutely fun. Marty's stories are a delight. Show hopefully gets more recognition as it's certainly worthy of it. Gomez, Martin and Short are a superb combination.
