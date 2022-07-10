I remember Bill Burr talking about this case on his podcast years ago.



Spoiler When the FBI agent comes to visit in prison and shes portrayed as being emotional and unsure of the objective, but hes adamant he will continue because Larry Hall needs to stay behind bars, even if that is a risk of life to Jimmy, making him appear the hero and she an emotional wreck Id wager the FBI agent would give us a different version of events.

Hes a control freak regarding the story apparently. Look on the Wikipedia page for the show; hes constantly deleting or changing edits, multiple times each day recently, to the point where Wikipedia have a caveat that someone close to the subject has edited the page extensively so it may not adhere to their neutral point of view policy.Watching episode 3, its pretty clear he has guided the narrative, e.g.:Because of Keenes role behind the scenes and his tenacious will to control the narrative even on Wikipedia, Id take the events with a pinch of salt. He did get the result obviously, but hes made a career out of his version of how it went down.