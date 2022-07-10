I remember Bill Burr talking about this case on his podcast years ago.
Hes a control freak regarding the story apparently. Look on the Wikipedia page for the show; hes constantly deleting or changing edits, multiple times each day recently, to the point where Wikipedia have a caveat that someone close to the subject has edited the page extensively so it may not adhere to their neutral point of view policy.
Watching episode 3, its pretty clear he has guided the narrative, e.g.:
Spoiler
When the FBI agent comes to visit in prison and shes portrayed as being emotional and unsure of the objective, but hes adamant he will continue because Larry Hall needs to stay behind bars, even if that is a risk of life to Jimmy, making him appear the hero and she an emotional wreck Id wager the FBI agent would give us a different version of events.
Because of Keenes role behind the scenes and his tenacious will to control the narrative even on Wikipedia, Id take the events with a pinch of salt. He did get the result obviously, but hes made a career out of his version of how it went down.