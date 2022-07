I remember Bill Burr talking about this case on his podcast years ago.



Spoiler When the FBI agent comes to visit in prison and she’s portrayed as being emotional and unsure of the objective, but he’s adamant he will continue because Larry Hall needs to stay behind bars, even if that is a risk of life to Jimmy, making him appear the hero and she an emotional wreck I’d wager the FBI agent would give us a different version of events.

He’s a control freak regarding the story apparently. Look on the Wikipedia page for the show; he’s constantly deleting or changing edits, multiple times each day recently, to the point where Wikipedia have a caveat that “someone close to the subject” has edited the page extensively so it may not adhere to their “neutral point of view” policy.Watching episode 3, it’s pretty clear he has guided the narrative, e.g.:Because of Keene’s role behind the scenes and his tenacious will to control the narrative even on Wikipedia, I’d take the events with a pinch of salt. He did get the result obviously, but he’s made a career out of his version of how it went down.