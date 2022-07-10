« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13080 on: July 10, 2022, 08:52:02 am
Slow Horses
The Responder
The Bear

All binged over the last week. Enjoyed them all. Minor issue with Bear, (unsure if spoiler needed, but):

Spoiler
Last episode. Was a bit Deus Ex Sudden-solution-and-all-is-well.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13081 on: July 11, 2022, 10:41:30 am
Really enjoyed The Outlaws. Hope there's a series 3.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13082 on: July 11, 2022, 12:16:49 pm
Watched the first two episodes of Black Bird and thought it was excellent.

Hadn't realised that it's based on a true story and adapted for TV by Dennis Lehane who's more widely known as a author of thriller novels (Shutter Island & Mystic River amongst the many). Lehane also wrote for The Wire.

Some very good performances, but the stand out for me is Paul Walter Hauser, playing suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Sinister, creepy but strangely vulnerable all in the same scene.

Looking forward to Friday's episode
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13083 on: July 11, 2022, 03:04:27 pm
Watched the first two last night. Looks good so far
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13084 on: July 13, 2022, 02:02:27 am
Vicar of Dibley is miles better than I thought it'd be, especially after the first three episodes or so. Used to catch bits and pieces when my Mum would watch it and thought it was boring. All the characters and their relationships are great (David especially), and as I've grown up I've stopped equating safe, heartwarming comedy with bad comedy by default.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13085 on: July 13, 2022, 04:51:00 am
The real life Jimmy Keene is actually an exec producer on the show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13086 on: July 13, 2022, 10:41:59 am
Enjoyed the first few episodes of The Wire: Cast Reunited We Own This City so far.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13087 on: July 13, 2022, 12:05:54 pm
I remember Bill Burr talking about this case on his podcast years ago.  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13088 on: July 13, 2022, 06:04:59 pm
Not sure when it'll hit the UK(Disney+) but 'The Bear' is fantastic. A world class chef moves back to Chicago to run the family sandwich shop after his brother leaves it to him in his will when he commits suicide. If you like people just screaming at each other in a kitchen for 30min you'll love it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13089 on: July 14, 2022, 05:08:05 pm
Christ, what if you don't ?  Not much of a sales pitch.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13090 on: Yesterday at 10:43:33 am
I enjoyed the first two especially the interaction with local police and Larry

Scenes between FBI and Jimmy not so much.

Still good though. Looking forward to E3 which should be out today.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13091 on: Yesterday at 05:51:05 pm
Ep3 is  :thumbup
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13092 on: Yesterday at 07:16:17 pm
Hes a control freak regarding the story apparently. Look on the Wikipedia page for the show; hes constantly deleting or changing edits, multiple times each day recently, to the point where Wikipedia have a caveat that someone close to the subject has edited the page extensively so it may not adhere to their neutral point of view policy.

Watching episode 3, its pretty clear he has guided the narrative, e.g.:

Spoiler
When the FBI agent comes to visit in prison and shes portrayed as being emotional and unsure of the objective, but hes adamant he will continue because Larry Hall needs to stay behind bars, even if that is a risk of life to Jimmy, making him appear the hero and she an emotional wreck Id wager the FBI agent would give us a different version of events. 
[close]


Because of Keenes role behind the scenes and his tenacious will to control the narrative even on Wikipedia, Id take the events with a pinch of salt. He did get the result obviously, but hes made a career out of his version of how it went down.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13093 on: Today at 12:35:35 am
James May's new travelogue is up on Amazon - Our Man in Italy. First episode is in Sicily and I'm a bit jealous, beautiful scenery and food and hes hanging out with a very attractive lady.
