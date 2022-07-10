« previous next »
Slow Horses
The Responder
The Bear

All binged over the last week. Enjoyed them all. Minor issue with Bear, (unsure if spoiler needed, but):

Last episode. Was a bit Deus Ex Sudden-solution-and-all-is-well.
Really enjoyed The Outlaws. Hope there's a series 3.
Watched the first two episodes of Black Bird and thought it was excellent.

Hadn't realised that it's based on a true story and adapted for TV by Dennis Lehane who's more widely known as a author of thriller novels (Shutter Island & Mystic River amongst the many). Lehane also wrote for The Wire.

Some very good performances, but the stand out for me is Paul Walter Hauser, playing suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Sinister, creepy but strangely vulnerable all in the same scene.

Looking forward to Friday's episode
Watched the first two last night. Looks good so far
Vicar of Dibley is miles better than I thought it'd be, especially after the first three episodes or so. Used to catch bits and pieces when my Mum would watch it and thought it was boring. All the characters and their relationships are great (David especially), and as I've grown up I've stopped equating safe, heartwarming comedy with bad comedy by default.
