Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13000 on: June 20, 2022, 11:18:12 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 20, 2022, 01:47:13 pm
Yeah, they touched on the owl theory but it didn't go anywhere.  As you say, credible explanation.

Yes, defo gonna check out the actual doc too.  The HBO mini-series heavily features the French team who made the documentary.  It was a dramatization of the making of the documentary (if that makes sense).


After the Netflix doc The Staircase took off, David Rudolph went on a Q&A tour all over the world. I went to the one in Islington that Martin Fitzgerald hosted and Rudolph said then that there just wasnt enough time to build a credible case for the owl theory - it landed on their desks close to closing arguments. Said if he had the info from the start they would have led with it, absolutely.

He was also pretty furious at this documentary and how he and most others are portrayed.

Found it funny that when he landed in England at the time, he wanted to take on a soccer game and ended up at St James Park I think. I still follow him on Twitter now and it seemed to spark a liking of the game for him!
JFT96.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,460
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 12:01:54 am
Quote from: peachybum on June 20, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
I thought the first 2 episodes of The Old Man were great. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow are excellent as always and the fight scene featuring a 72 y/o badass was impressive.

Yeah the fight scenes were great, as they didnt ignore the fact hes a septuagenarian, but he was relentless and crafty as fuck, yet he would have been killed if it wasnt for his dogs.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,757
  • Seis Veces
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 12:04:53 am
Quote from: peachybum on June 20, 2022, 01:40:15 pm
I thought the first 2 episodes of The Old Man were great. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow are excellent as always and the fight scene featuring a 72 y/o badass was impressive.

Hadn't heard of this but that's exactly the type of casting that'll draw me in. Anywhere to watch this (UK) ?
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,508
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13003 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 20, 2022, 09:35:20 pm
I've never seen Wayward Pines, but seen it being  compared to that in terms of its tone. It's sort of like a Outer Limits meets Salem's Lot, meets Lost and maybe something else. It's got all the ingredients to be a classic TV show. Just hoping they don't pull a 'Lost' on it.

you had me with outer limits and salem's lot (love the two part 1979 adaptation with james mason and david soul, of all people) but lost me with Lost - hated that show cos all my mates would fucking bang on about it forever telling me to watch it and all they'd talk about was fucking Lost down the pub. Eventually I relented and gave it a spin and just couldn't get into it at all and fucked it off pretty quick. Which later proved amusing to me when they all started bitching about it.

While King is an excellent story teller with incredible output of usually good quality he's piss poor at endings in general and no matter how good you are, if your endings are subpar, ultimately it leaves an audience deflated, which for me is usually the case with King even tho i admire his imagination and story telling and to be honest im in fucking awe of his output, it's ridiculous.

As From isn't written by King i might give it a spin, i've downloaded it and may go to it when everything else has dried up. Thanks for the head's up.

btw i do realise King had nothing to do with Lost, just when his name comes up i always lament how fantastic some of his shit would've been if he could create a good endings.
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13004 on: Yesterday at 08:23:20 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:04:53 am
Hadn't heard of this but that's exactly the type of casting that'll draw me in. Anywhere to watch this (UK) ?

i think it's coming to Disney+ eventually.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13005 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 20, 2022, 08:20:19 pm
If you're a fan of Stephen King, horror, and mystery story telling like Lost (obviously before it ended) then I recommend watching a show called 'From'. It's been excellent so far. My only concern about it is that because it's from the makers of Lost, that it goes down a similar path in the story telling and amounts to a sum of fuck all by the end of it. Or that it gets cancelled before that might happen because no one's really talking about it.

Oh I heard about this show, it seems a little like a Silent Hill story which I am a big fan of, where can I watch it in the UK?
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,399
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13006 on: Yesterday at 02:55:46 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:36:52 am
you had me with outer limits and salem's lot (love the two part 1979 adaptation with james mason and david soul, of all people) but lost me with Lost - hated that show cos all my mates would fucking bang on about it forever telling me to watch it and all they'd talk about was fucking Lost down the pub. Eventually I relented and gave it a spin and just couldn't get into it at all and fucked it off pretty quick. Which later proved amusing to me when they all started bitching about it.

While King is an excellent story teller with incredible output of usually good quality he's piss poor at endings in general and no matter how good you are, if your endings are subpar, ultimately it leaves an audience deflated, which for me is usually the case with King even tho i admire his imagination and story telling and to be honest im in fucking awe of his output, it's ridiculous.

As From isn't written by King i might give it a spin, i've downloaded it and may go to it when everything else has dried up. Thanks for the head's up.

btw i do realise King had nothing to do with Lost, just when his name comes up i always lament how fantastic some of his shit would've been if he could create a good endings.
Well, you'll be happy to know that the writing, at least up until what I've watched, which is just over half way through,  isn't anything like Lost. In fact, the writers of the show seem to be fully aware of this and the audience's thinking. This isn't a spoiler, but there's a scene where one of the characters writes something on a wall that is a direct wink and a nod to the ending of Lost and  completely gets that shit out of the way, and in a very intelligent manner. There's a few things I've noticed so far like this. It's as if the writers are aware of what the audience will be thinking at certain points, questioning things characters are doing and certain other aspects of the mystery, and then a scene or two later, these things get brought up or addressed in a very intuitive and realistic manner. They don't seem to be dragging their heels and chucking nebulous shite in there for the sake of it, a'la Lost just because it's weird and keeps the viewers on hooks. So far there seems to be a rhyme and a reason, and the more you watch, the more invested you get.
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,399
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13007 on: Yesterday at 03:01:55 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:38:02 am
Oh I heard about this show, it seems a little like a Silent Hill story which I am a big fan of, where can I watch it in the UK?
Not sure. It's on a streaming service called 'Epix' or something. I think it's on Amazon Prime. It's nearly impossible to find on torrents - probably due to its name which is just vague as fuck if you're searching for anything to do with it - but I found it on a streaming website that I watch uploaded shows on.

https://series9.la/

And search From 2022.
Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,517
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13008 on: Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm
People wouldn't be surprised to know I love From  ;D proper Lost vibes from it. I just hope they don't cancel it.
pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13009 on: Yesterday at 03:54:45 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:01:55 pm
Not sure. It's on a streaming service called 'Epix' or something. I think it's on Amazon Prime. It's nearly impossible to find on torrents - probably due to its name which is just vague as fuck if you're searching for anything to do with it - but I found it on a streaming website that I watch uploaded shows on.

https://series9.la/

And search From 2022.


Just tried to find it on Amazon Prime, no joy. I think you'd need to add Epix as an add on. Not sure if Epix is availble on UK Amazon Prime.
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,508
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13010 on: Yesterday at 05:12:07 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:01:55 pm
Not sure. It's on a streaming service called 'Epix' or something. I think it's on Amazon Prime. It's nearly impossible to find on torrents - probably due to its name which is just vague as fuck if you're searching for anything to do with it - but I found it on a streaming website that I watch uploaded shows on.

https://series9.la/

And search From 2022.

i think you're right on why it's difficult to find on torrents but i found it using 'From season 1 2022' on a very old and popular site (wouldn't come up on the regular one i usually use), if that's of any help to anyone

EDIT
tho i just did a test and if you do an episode search rather than a season search, it did come up on my regular site (duh! dont know why this didn't occur to me when i was looking for it), eg From S01E01 etc

Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 02:55:46 pm
Well, you'll be happy to know that the writing, at least up until what I've watched, which is just over half way through,  isn't anything like Lost. In fact, the writers of the show seem to be fully aware of this and the audience's thinking. This isn't a spoiler, but there's a scene where one of the characters writes something on a wall that is a direct wink and a nod to the ending of Lost and  completely gets that shit out of the way, and in a very intelligent manner. There's a few things I've noticed so far like this. It's as if the writers are aware of what the audience will be thinking at certain points, questioning things characters are doing and certain other aspects of the mystery, and then a scene or two later, these things get brought up or addressed in a very intuitive and realistic manner. They don't seem to be dragging their heels and chucking nebulous shite in there for the sake of it, a'la Lost just because it's weird and keeps the viewers on hooks. So far there seems to be a rhyme and a reason, and the more you watch, the more invested you get.

you've convinced me, i'll watch it over the next few days at some point
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13011 on: Yesterday at 07:56:24 pm
It's on all the apps,not sure about the free results but it pulls loads of torrents through RD.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,287
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #13012 on: Today at 03:26:47 am
No Time To Die is on Amazon Prime in the states.
