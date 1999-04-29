you had me with outer limits and salem's lot (love the two part 1979 adaptation with james mason and david soul, of all people) but lost me with Lost - hated that show cos all my mates would fucking bang on about it forever telling me to watch it and all they'd talk about was fucking Lost down the pub. Eventually I relented and gave it a spin and just couldn't get into it at all and fucked it off pretty quick. Which later proved amusing to me when they all started bitching about it.



While King is an excellent story teller with incredible output of usually good quality he's piss poor at endings in general and no matter how good you are, if your endings are subpar, ultimately it leaves an audience deflated, which for me is usually the case with King even tho i admire his imagination and story telling and to be honest im in fucking awe of his output, it's ridiculous.



As From isn't written by King i might give it a spin, i've downloaded it and may go to it when everything else has dried up. Thanks for the head's up.



btw i do realise King had nothing to do with Lost, just when his name comes up i always lament how fantastic some of his shit would've been if he could create a good endings.



Well, you'll be happy to know that the writing, at least up until what I've watched, which is just over half way through, isn't anything like Lost. In fact, the writers of the show seem to be fully aware of this and the audience's thinking. This isn't a spoiler, but there's a scene where one of the characters writes something on a wall that is a direct wink and a nod to the ending of Lost and completely gets that shit out of the way, and in a very intelligent manner. There's a few things I've noticed so far like this. It's as if the writers are aware of what the audience will be thinking at certain points, questioning things characters are doing and certain other aspects of the mystery, and then a scene or two later, these things get brought up or addressed in a very intuitive and realistic manner. They don't seem to be dragging their heels and chucking nebulous shite in there for the sake of it, a'la Lost just because it's weird and keeps the viewers on hooks. So far there seems to be a rhyme and a reason, and the more you watch, the more invested you get.