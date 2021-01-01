I've never seen Wayward Pines, but seen it being compared to that in terms of its tone. It's sort of like a Outer Limits meets Salem's Lot, meets Lost and maybe something else. It's got all the ingredients to be a classic TV show. Just hoping they don't pull a 'Lost' on it.



you had me with outer limits and salem's lot (love the two part 1979 adaptation with james mason and david soul, of all people) but lost me with Lost - hated that show cos all my mates would fucking bang on about it forever telling me to watch it and all they'd talk about was fucking Lost down the pub. Eventually I relented and gave it a spin and just couldn't get into it at all and fucked it off pretty quick. Which later proved amusing to me when they all started bitching about it.While King is an excellent story teller with incredible output of usually good quality he's piss poor at endings in general and no matter how good you are, if your endings are subpar, ultimately it leaves an audience deflated, which for me is usually the case with King even tho i admire his imagination and story telling and to be honest im in fucking awe of his output, it's ridiculous.As From isn't written by King i might give it a spin, i've downloaded it and may go to it when everything else has dried up. Thanks for the head's up.btw i do realise King had nothing to do with Lost, just when his name comes up i always lament how fantastic some of his shit would've been if he could create a good endings.