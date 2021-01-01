« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:47:13 pm
Yeah, they touched on the owl theory but it didn't go anywhere.  As you say, credible explanation.

Yes, defo gonna check out the actual doc too.  The HBO mini-series heavily features the French team who made the documentary.  It was a dramatization of the making of the documentary (if that makes sense).


After the Netflix doc The Staircase took off, David Rudolph went on a Q&A tour all over the world. I went to the one in Islington that Martin Fitzgerald hosted and Rudolph said then that there just wasnt enough time to build a credible case for the owl theory - it landed on their desks close to closing arguments. Said if he had the info from the start they would have led with it, absolutely.

He was also pretty furious at this documentary and how he and most others are portrayed.

Found it funny that when he landed in England at the time, he wanted to take on a soccer game and ended up at St James Park I think. I still follow him on Twitter now and it seemed to spark a liking of the game for him!
Today at 12:01:54 am
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
I thought the first 2 episodes of The Old Man were great. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow are excellent as always and the fight scene featuring a 72 y/o badass was impressive.

Yeah the fight scenes were great, as they didnt ignore the fact hes a septuagenarian, but he was relentless and crafty as fuck, yet he would have been killed if it wasnt for his dogs.
Today at 12:04:53 am
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
I thought the first 2 episodes of The Old Man were great. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow are excellent as always and the fight scene featuring a 72 y/o badass was impressive.

Hadn't heard of this but that's exactly the type of casting that'll draw me in. Anywhere to watch this (UK) ?
Today at 05:36:52 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:35:20 pm
I've never seen Wayward Pines, but seen it being  compared to that in terms of its tone. It's sort of like a Outer Limits meets Salem's Lot, meets Lost and maybe something else. It's got all the ingredients to be a classic TV show. Just hoping they don't pull a 'Lost' on it.

you had me with outer limits and salem's lot (love the two part 1979 adaptation with james mason and david soul, of all people) but lost me with Lost - hated that show cos all my mates would fucking bang on about it forever telling me to watch it and all they'd talk about was fucking Lost down the pub. Eventually I relented and gave it a spin and just couldn't get into it at all and fucked it off pretty quick. Which later proved amusing to me when they all started bitching about it.

While King is an excellent story teller with incredible output of usually good quality he's piss poor at endings in general and no matter how good you are, if your endings are subpar, ultimately it leaves an audience deflated, which for me is usually the case with King even tho i admire his imagination and story telling and to be honest im in fucking awe of his output, it's ridiculous.

As From isn't written by King i might give it a spin, i've downloaded it and may go to it when everything else has dried up. Thanks for the head's up.

btw i do realise King had nothing to do with Lost, just when his name comes up i always lament how fantastic some of his shit would've been if he could create a good endings.
