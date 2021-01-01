« previous next »
Yeah, they touched on the owl theory but it didn't go anywhere.  As you say, credible explanation.

Yes, defo gonna check out the actual doc too.  The HBO mini-series heavily features the French team who made the documentary.  It was a dramatization of the making of the documentary (if that makes sense).


After the Netflix doc The Staircase took off, David Rudolph went on a Q&A tour all over the world. I went to the one in Islington that Martin Fitzgerald hosted and Rudolph said then that there just wasnt enough time to build a credible case for the owl theory - it landed on their desks close to closing arguments. Said if he had the info from the start they would have led with it, absolutely.

He was also pretty furious at this documentary and how he and most others are portrayed.

Found it funny that when he landed in England at the time, he wanted to take on a soccer game and ended up at St James Park I think. I still follow him on Twitter now and it seemed to spark a liking of the game for him!
I thought the first 2 episodes of The Old Man were great. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow are excellent as always and the fight scene featuring a 72 y/o badass was impressive.

Yeah the fight scenes were great, as they didnt ignore the fact hes a septuagenarian, but he was relentless and crafty as fuck, yet he would have been killed if it wasnt for his dogs.
I thought the first 2 episodes of The Old Man were great. Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow are excellent as always and the fight scene featuring a 72 y/o badass was impressive.

Hadn't heard of this but that's exactly the type of casting that'll draw me in. Anywhere to watch this (UK) ?
