Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12960 on: June 8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June  8, 2022, 11:38:25 am
The "1899" show from Netflix looks to be good.

It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12961 on: June 8, 2022, 07:49:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.

Concise, declarative review... :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12962 on: June 8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm »
We Own This City was fantastic,  Without spoiling anything there's also a documentary on Sky called 'The Slow Hustle' which is about one of the officers involved in the case, Sean Suiter, directed by Sonja Sohn who played Kima in The Wire.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12963 on: June 9, 2022, 08:37:32 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic, 

Watched the Premiere last night.  Very good indeed.

Bernthal's character got a massive Alonzo Harris vibe going on.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12964 on: June 9, 2022, 12:14:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.

Damn thats a shame. I didn't even know it was out already.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12965 on: June 9, 2022, 12:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic

Yes it is isn't it. With the added enjoyment of a few familiar actors from the Wire cropping up like old friends.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12966 on: June 9, 2022, 12:31:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.
Do you mean 1883? I don't think 1899 has been released yet.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12967 on: June 9, 2022, 01:42:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June  2, 2022, 09:21:35 am
Working my way through the new TV version of The Lincoln Lawyer

Pretty nice and easy procedural court room TV show with a bit of character and easy to watch actors

Half way through and although it's a bit cheesy I'm going to persist.

One thing I hate is the overuse of 'tilt shift' for nearly every landscape still shot.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12968 on: June 9, 2022, 01:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on June  9, 2022, 12:31:53 pm
Do you mean 1883? I don't think 1899 has been released yet.


That's exactly what I meant  :lmao
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12969 on: June 9, 2022, 11:26:04 pm »
Really enjoying The Time travelers wife such a well written show.

Something I also like it doesn't shy away from tough subjects 2 episodes on the trot that has got very dark in parts
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12970 on: June 10, 2022, 01:58:50 pm »
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12971 on: June 10, 2022, 03:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 10, 2022, 01:58:50 pm
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt



Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12972 on: June 10, 2022, 04:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 10, 2022, 03:32:55 pm
Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.

All 7 are up on Sky at the moment.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12973 on: June 10, 2022, 10:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 10, 2022, 03:32:55 pm
Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.

Theres been a few adaptations over the years and I think all of them were called The village of the Damned. 

Which is mad considering the original title is far far better given its reference to cuckoos and the theme of brood parasites.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12974 on: June 11, 2022, 10:56:09 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 10, 2022, 01:58:50 pm
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt
The little girl with that astounding funny hair, it cracks me up how ridiculous it looks.

Seen 4 episodes so far and exceeded expectations.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12975 on: June 11, 2022, 12:21:37 pm »
Any fans of The Peacemaker? Have one episode to go and have loved it.  Really made me laugh in places but had no knowledge of the characters beforehand. Looking forward to the last one tonight.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12976 on: June 11, 2022, 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic,  Without spoiling anything there's also a documentary on Sky called 'The Slow Hustle' which is about one of the officers involved in the case, Sean Suiter, directed by Sonja Sohn who played Kima in The Wire.
Just downloaded episode 1. Hope it's good!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12977 on: June 11, 2022, 05:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on June  6, 2022, 10:06:53 am
The Outlaws season 2 is out in full on iPlayer, happy days:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c70xw3/the-outlaws-series-2

Really enjoyed series 2. Thought it was better than the first series too, which usually doesn't happen with these types of shows.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12978 on: June 11, 2022, 08:44:12 pm »
Is there any news about when Gangs of London's second series is beginning, weird that it's gone so quiet when they were reckoning it has almost finished filming.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12979 on: June 11, 2022, 09:20:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 11, 2022, 10:56:09 am
The little girl with that astounding funny hair, it cracks me up how ridiculous it looks.

Seen 4 episodes so far and exceeded expectations.

Yeah it was like a 50's throwback that hair  ;D

Finished it earlier and enjoyed it overall. Need to turn your brain off though as some of the decisions made were utterly crazy.

 
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12980 on: June 12, 2022, 12:57:09 am »
Midwich Cuckoos was crap compared to both the original novel (which I read about 40 odd years ago) and the black and white film adaptation called Village of the Damned made in the 60s I think.

The book was miles more suspenseful and spooky than the Sky offering, something the old film also captured much more effectively.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12981 on: June 14, 2022, 01:53:08 pm »
Finally finished Severance last night so I probably missed most of the discussion before due to avoiding spoilers.

I think the finale was possibly the best episode of TV I've seen since Ozymandias. Its an amazing show, something of a cross between Lost and a concept out of Black Mirror.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12982 on: June 14, 2022, 04:35:50 pm »
Red Dwarf S9 is borderline unwatchable

The rhythm of the dialogue makes me think they intended to put canned/audience laughter in and never got around to it. 4th wall stuff is shit as well.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12983 on: June 14, 2022, 10:14:35 pm »
Enjoying Sherwood. A lot going on under the surface, cracking cast as well
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12984 on: June 15, 2022, 08:55:01 am »
Quote from: duvva on June 14, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Enjoying Sherwood. A lot going on under the surface, cracking cast as well

Yeah only watched the first episode so far but it was quality drama.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12985 on: June 15, 2022, 08:09:17 pm »
Watched the first episode of Season 3 of For All Mankind, thought it was really great. I was getting a little put off by the soapy elements in the previous season, like
Spoiler
Mrs Baldwin having the affair with the Stevens' young son
[close]
, but I felt this was really gripping.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12986 on: Today at 01:54:21 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 14, 2022, 01:53:08 pm
Finally finished Severance last night so I probably missed most of the discussion before due to avoiding spoilers.

I think the finale was possibly the best episode of TV I've seen since Ozymandias. Its an amazing show, something of a cross between Lost and a concept out of Black Mirror.

i just binged it, knew fuckall about it but saw it was highly rated and read the synopsis, ok it's in my ball park and gave it a go

well made and written highly polished show, genre wise stepford wives vibe and that's not a spoiler cos they show you the set up from the off and its main theme is something we've seen before many times but the outfit has changed a little and it's done very well (from twilight zone to outer limits and beyond to individual shows like west world we've played this game before)

extremely slow but that is really a given for this kind of genre (esp as an episodic tv show) and it's all about the hook, which for me ended up being more prosaic than i had hoped

Spoiler
if the finale is ringing true, it's the most boring option they could've applied to the scenario as it's the most obvious and basic - ie the one that immediately comes to mind, so that was disappointing in their option choice. however, it's done well so there's not actual disappointment with what you see on screen, just not what you hoped for if you were me*. coupled to that there are still some unanswered questions that im interested in, so i'll defo watch another season, just wish they'd chosen a less obvious purpose and motive for severance - which at its core is 'big brother' (not the reality tv show bollocks, the 1984 original big brother version)

*of course, being this kind of show they could totally switch what is 'really' going on at any point they like, which could bode well or worse for the show
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12987 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
Finished the HBO mini-series on Sky Atlantic last night "The Staircase"

Based on a true story and stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

Really bizarre story about a writer in Durham, North Carolina who was accused of killing his wife after she was found at the bottom of the stairs.

Lots of secrets and lies, dodgy attorneys, suspect forensics and wild theories as to what happened.  A really good whodunnit / whatdunnit. 
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12988 on: Today at 01:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:20:50 pm
Finished the HBO mini-series on Sky Atlantic last night "The Staircase"

Based on a true story and stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

Really bizarre story about a writer in Durham, North Carolina who was accused of killing his wife after she was found at the bottom of the stairs.

Lots of secrets and lies, dodgy attorneys, suspect forensics and wild theories as to what happened.  A really good whodunnit / whatdunnit. 

The documentary is good too, there's also a pretty wild theory online that an owl did it which is pretty credible when you read it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12989 on: Today at 01:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:20:50 pm
Finished the HBO mini-series on Sky Atlantic last night "The Staircase"

Based on a true story and stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

Really bizarre story about a writer in Durham, North Carolina who was accused of killing his wife after she was found at the bottom of the stairs.

Lots of secrets and lies, dodgy attorneys, suspect forensics and wild theories as to what happened.  A really good whodunnit / whatdunnit.
You should watch the documentary "Death On The Staircase" that Storyville did on BBC in the early 00's, it's on Netflix now.

Fly on the wall style, i think its 12 episodes, it's essential viewing.
