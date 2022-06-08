Finally finished Severance last night so I probably missed most of the discussion before due to avoiding spoilers.



I think the finale was possibly the best episode of TV I've seen since Ozymandias. Its an amazing show, something of a cross between Lost and a concept out of Black Mirror.



Spoiler if the finale is ringing true, it's the most boring option they could've applied to the scenario as it's the most obvious and basic - ie the one that immediately comes to mind, so that was disappointing in their option choice. however, it's done well so there's not actual disappointment with what you see on screen, just not what you hoped for if you were me*. coupled to that there are still some unanswered questions that im interested in, so i'll defo watch another season, just wish they'd chosen a less obvious purpose and motive for severance - which at its core is 'big brother' (not the reality tv show bollocks, the 1984 original big brother version)



*of course, being this kind of show they could totally switch what is 'really' going on at any point they like, which could bode well or worse for the show

i just binged it, knew fuckall about it but saw it was highly rated and read the synopsis, ok it's in my ball park and gave it a gowell made and written highly polished show, genre wise stepford wives vibe and that's not a spoiler cos they show you the set up from the off and its main theme is something we've seen before many times but the outfit has changed a little and it's done very well (from twilight zone to outer limits and beyond to individual shows like west world we've played this game before)extremely slow but that is really a given for this kind of genre (esp as an episodic tv show) and it's all about the hook, which for me ended up being more prosaic than i had hoped