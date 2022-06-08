I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great."A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"