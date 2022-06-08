« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 913121 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12960 on: June 8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June  8, 2022, 11:38:25 am
The "1899" show from Netflix looks to be good.

It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,962
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12961 on: June 8, 2022, 07:49:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.

Concise, declarative review... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12962 on: June 8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm »
We Own This City was fantastic,  Without spoiling anything there's also a documentary on Sky called 'The Slow Hustle' which is about one of the officers involved in the case, Sean Suiter, directed by Sonja Sohn who played Kima in The Wire.
« Last Edit: June 8, 2022, 09:08:30 pm by Hedley Lamarr »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,723
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12963 on: June 9, 2022, 08:37:32 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic, 

Watched the Premiere last night.  Very good indeed.

Bernthal's character got a massive Alonzo Harris vibe going on.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12964 on: June 9, 2022, 12:14:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.

Damn thats a shame. I didn't even know it was out already.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12965 on: June 9, 2022, 12:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic

Yes it is isn't it. With the added enjoyment of a few familiar actors from the Wire cropping up like old friends.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,540
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12966 on: June 9, 2022, 12:31:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2022, 05:32:31 pm
It's not bad.

Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.
Do you mean 1883? I don't think 1899 has been released yet.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12967 on: June 9, 2022, 01:42:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June  2, 2022, 09:21:35 am
Working my way through the new TV version of The Lincoln Lawyer

Pretty nice and easy procedural court room TV show with a bit of character and easy to watch actors

Half way through and although it's a bit cheesy I'm going to persist.

One thing I hate is the overuse of 'tilt shift' for nearly every landscape still shot.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12968 on: June 9, 2022, 01:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on June  9, 2022, 12:31:53 pm
Do you mean 1883? I don't think 1899 has been released yet.


That's exactly what I meant  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,234
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12969 on: June 9, 2022, 11:26:04 pm »
Really enjoying The Time travelers wife such a well written show.

Something I also like it doesn't shy away from tough subjects 2 episodes on the trot that has got very dark in parts
« Last Edit: June 9, 2022, 11:29:46 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm »
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,654
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12971 on: Yesterday at 03:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt



Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12972 on: Yesterday at 04:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:32:55 pm
Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.

All 7 are up on Sky at the moment.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12973 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:32:55 pm
Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.

Theres been a few adaptations over the years and I think all of them were called The village of the Damned. 

Which is mad considering the original title is far far better given its reference to cuckoos and the theme of brood parasites.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 10:56:09 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!!

I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great.


"A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt
The little girl with that astounding funny hair, it cracks me up how ridiculous it looks.

Seen 4 episodes so far and exceeded expectations.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:55 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 12:21:37 pm »
Any fans of The Peacemaker? Have one episode to go and have loved it.  Really made me laugh in places but had no knowledge of the characters beforehand. Looking forward to the last one tonight.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,006
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June  8, 2022, 09:02:42 pm
We Own This City was fantastic,  Without spoiling anything there's also a documentary on Sky called 'The Slow Hustle' which is about one of the officers involved in the case, Sean Suiter, directed by Sonja Sohn who played Kima in The Wire.
Just downloaded episode 1. Hope it's good!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 