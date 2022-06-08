The "1899" show from Netflix looks to be good.
It's not bad.Started well but quickly went all soppy bollocks though.
We Own This City was fantastic,
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
We Own This City was fantastic
Working my way through the new TV version of The Lincoln LawyerPretty nice and easy procedural court room TV show with a bit of character and easy to watch actors
Do you mean 1883? I don't think 1899 has been released yet.
I would definitely recommend The Midwich Cuckoos! I thought it was a kids show going by the name but it definitely isn't!! I've never read the book so I'm not sure how close they follow it. Currently on episode 3 of 7 and the kids are great! creepy but great."A small fictional village in England that is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day. Upon waking, it is discovered that numerous women in the town are pregnant"https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14245846/?ref_=ttmi_tt
Crosby Nick never fails.
Saw the first episode the other night, must have been a repeat if were onto the third already. Id not read the book either.
We Own This City was fantastic, Without spoiling anything there's also a documentary on Sky called 'The Slow Hustle' which is about one of the officers involved in the case, Sean Suiter, directed by Sonja Sohn who played Kima in The Wire.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.71]