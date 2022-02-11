Watched the1st episode of Severence last night really enjoyed with its subject matter and strange camera angles it feels like how Stanley Kubrick would make a TV series



I've watched 2 episodes and quite liked it so far. It's quite different to most other things.Will be interesting to see how the series develops. At this point, the general concepts have been established and there is some familiarity with main characters. Intriguing so far but feels like the next 2 or 3 episodes will really set up whether that initial promise blooms into a really good series or if it fades away.Started watching Inventing Anna and had to bin it off by the 3rd episode. Not quite sure what it was meant to be. Comedy drama? I also really struggled with Anna Chlumsky and her portrayal of the journalist. She's a poor actor in my book, who overly compensates with over the top facial expressions.Thought AfterLife season 3 was good. Money Heist Season 5 not so good (but watchable).Dopesick was excellent. Conscious that I may have liked it so much due to the storylines vague connection with my professional career, as much as the actual story and great acting.