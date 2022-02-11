« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 313 314 315 316 317 [318]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 851885 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,907
  • Seis Veces
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12680 on: February 11, 2022, 10:21:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 11, 2022, 05:43:36 pm
When The Levi Breaks.

Idea for a programme, Sheridan Smith and Jermaine Jenas investigate what happens to Jacamo jeans when they are split by their owner. If BBC dont do it, Sky will.

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,781
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12681 on: February 13, 2022, 10:15:00 pm »
Quote from: S on February  6, 2022, 03:30:32 pm
I don't want to tempt fate because I always get swayed by strong beginnings, but I'm a few episodes in and Station Eleven is very enjoyable.
Best thing I've seen for a long time.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,163
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12682 on: February 14, 2022, 08:52:47 am »
Watched the 1st series of Reacher over the weekend I really enjoyed the show.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12683 on: February 14, 2022, 10:04:05 pm »
Watched the first 2 episodes of Pam and Tommy tonight. Did not expect to enjoy it this much! Really looking forward to finishing it now.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12684 on: February 14, 2022, 11:35:18 pm »
Just discovered that all episodes of Due South are on YouTube. Honestly one of my favourite ever shows, memories of watching it on BBC2 (on a Saturday evening I think) in the mid 90s.

Production obviously looks dated - its 28 years old! - but it still holds up otherwise.
Logged

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12685 on: February 15, 2022, 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 14, 2022, 10:04:05 pm
Watched the first 2 episodes of Pam and Tommy tonight. Did not expect to enjoy it this much! Really looking forward to finishing it now.

In spite of myself, I'm really enjoying this. It's an absolute hoot, with a great soundtrack of some real classic songs. Four episodes in and it's the fall out - for everyone involved - from the tape hitting the 'world wide web'. I have no idea as to what's true and what's made up, but it's great fun (unless you're Pam of course)
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,736
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12686 on: February 19, 2022, 01:27:45 am »
Walton Goggins cast as the lead of the new Fallout series for Amazon. You now have my interest.
Logged
AHA!

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12687 on: February 19, 2022, 08:55:25 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 19, 2022, 01:27:45 am
Walton Goggins cast as the lead of the new Fallout series for Amazon. You now have my interest.
I 2nd that.

Surprised it's taken so long to getting round to doing a series or film on the Fallout games.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12688 on: February 19, 2022, 10:16:26 am »
I'll third that. I'll watch Goggins in anything, and would love a post apocalyptic tv series that was actually good.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12689 on: February 19, 2022, 11:29:30 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 19, 2022, 01:27:45 am
Walton Goggins cast as the lead of the new Fallout series for Amazon. You now have my interest.

Had no idea they're doing that. :) With Goggins as the lead this could be good,fingers crossed.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12690 on: February 19, 2022, 11:50:54 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on February 19, 2022, 11:29:30 am
Had no idea they're doing that. :) With Goggins as the lead this could be good,fingers crossed.


Should be great.

Can't wait for Halo as well,I'll enjoy it even more because the incels are up in arms over the female casting.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12691 on: February 19, 2022, 11:57:26 am »
Actually been some decent  - good stuff to watch recently, Reacher was good throwaway fun, I really enjoyed Peacemaker, only part way through Station Eleven but it has been good so far and the first couple of episodes of Severance looks interesting.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12692 on: February 20, 2022, 09:55:55 am »
I thought Space Force was a bit better this time, I did at least laugh a few times, but it did end rather suddenly after 7 episodes, which was a bit strange.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,672
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12693 on: February 20, 2022, 06:14:30 pm »
Watched a Japanese Series called " The Journalist" on Netflix about corruption in high places it was good and at times resonates with the mob  in the cabinet and the PM.
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12694 on: February 20, 2022, 07:38:18 pm »
King of Queens. Watching all the episodes in order and as an adult makes me appreciate the series even more. Kevin James is really good and he has great chemistry with Leah Rimini. Its so neutral and harmless that I can watch it regardless of my current mood.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,185
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12695 on: February 21, 2022, 01:14:37 am »
Whoever recommended Reservation Dogs earlier has gotten that suggestion substantially correct.

Watched the first episode and was howling with laughter at one point, literally crying.

But there is a very sad, real-life tragic undertone to the series as well, not seen a show so skilfully evince both comedy and drama/tragedy.

Very, very worth more than a look...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12696 on: February 21, 2022, 07:47:58 am »
Quote from: dalarr on February 20, 2022, 07:38:18 pm
King of Queens. Watching all the episodes in order and as an adult makes me appreciate the series even more. Kevin James is really good and he has great chemistry with Leah Rimini. Its so neutral and harmless that I can watch it regardless of my current mood.

Plus Jerry Stiller kicking on after being Frank Costanza. Probably the only character in Seinfeld who landed another important role.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12697 on: February 21, 2022, 10:13:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 21, 2022, 07:47:58 am
Plus Jerry Stiller kicking on after being Frank Costanza. Probably the only character in Seinfeld who landed another important role.

Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12698 on: February 21, 2022, 11:09:40 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 21, 2022, 10:13:14 am


You beat me to it - but it's not just Veep (which she won 6 Emmys, and got nominated another time, for best actess in a comedy), but also the New Adventures of Old Christine (1 win, 4 nominations) making her the person who has been awarded and nominated the most times ever.  Also, she is in the MCU now. 
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,163
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12699 on: February 21, 2022, 12:13:15 pm »
Watched the1st episode of Severence last night really enjoyed with its subject matter and strange camera angles it feels like how Stanley Kubrick would make a TV series
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12700 on: February 28, 2022, 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Millie on November  4, 2021, 11:26:15 pm
Anyone else on here a fan of Shetland?  I love it.

Up to series 5 - wife and I think it's great.
Series 3/4 especially good
Locations are stunning
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12701 on: March 1, 2022, 04:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Trada on February 21, 2022, 12:13:15 pm
Watched the1st episode of Severence last night really enjoyed with its subject matter and strange camera angles it feels like how Stanley Kubrick would make a TV series

I've watched 2 episodes and quite liked it so far. It's quite different to most other things.

Will be interesting to see how the series develops. At this point, the general concepts have been established and there is some familiarity with main characters. Intriguing  so far but feels like the next 2 or 3 episodes will really set up whether that initial promise blooms into a really good series or if it fades away.

Started watching Inventing Anna and had to bin it off by the 3rd episode. Not quite sure what it was meant to be. Comedy drama? I also really struggled with Anna Chlumsky and her portrayal of the journalist. She's a poor actor in my book, who overly compensates with over the top facial expressions.

Thought AfterLife season 3 was good. Money Heist Season 5 not so good (but watchable).

Dopesick was excellent. Conscious that I may have liked it so much due to the storylines vague connection with my professional career, as much as the actual story and great acting.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12702 on: March 1, 2022, 09:36:37 pm »

I've just finished watching all eps of Dublin drugs & crime gang series 'Love/Hate'. I thought it was excellent - a good balance of drama with some laugh out loud funny moments but also doesn't shy from showing the nasty stuff. Yeah I know I'm about a decade behind on this one but can recommend it as a good bingewatch if anyone's interested. ( I watched on the back of thinking the recent series 'Kin' was pretty good but this is much better)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1625724/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12703 on: Yesterday at 06:47:49 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on March  1, 2022, 09:36:37 pm
I've just finished watching all eps of Dublin drugs & crime gang series 'Love/Hate'. I thought it was excellent - a good balance of drama with some laugh out loud funny moments but also doesn't shy from showing the nasty stuff. Yeah I know I'm about a decade behind on this one but can recommend it as a good bingewatch if anyone's interested. ( I watched on the back of thinking the recent series 'Kin' was pretty good but this is much better)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1625724/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

A very young Barry Keoghan had a couple of episodes in Series 4. Think he'll win an Oscar at the rate he's going.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Sat1

  • Banned
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,321
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12704 on: Today at 08:27:31 pm »
Do I need to watch Vikings before watching Vikings Valhalla?

I havent watched any of the Vikings, so guessing its worth the watch?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12705 on: Today at 08:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on Today at 08:27:31 pm
Do I need to watch Vikings before watching Vikings Valhalla?

I havent watched any of the Vikings, so guessing its worth the watch?

No but I would,take your time watching them and the rest of Valhalla might be out.

You can't really watch it after Valhalla imo,too many spoilers in the 1st episode.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 313 314 315 316 317 [318]   Go Up
« previous next »
 