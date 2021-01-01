« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12600 on: Today at 11:15:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:59:03 am
Can I assume youre not a fan of Bread then ?

Don't forget the Liver Birds as well.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12601 on: Today at 11:24:30 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:15:42 am
Don't forget the Liver Birds as well.

Before my time Uncle Howard
Online meady1981

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12602 on: Today at 11:33:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:59:03 am
Can I assume youre not a fan of Bread then ?

That Joey Boswell was a piece of work
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12603 on: Today at 11:38:49 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:33:23 am
That Joey Boswell was a piece of work

Which one?
Online meady1981

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12604 on: Today at 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:38:49 am
Which one?


Definitely the first one
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12605 on: Today at 11:41:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:38:49 am
Which one?
Oh definitely the 2nd one
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12606 on: Today at 11:57:56 am »
Staying with Scouse TV
has anyone seen Good Cop with Graham and Comer?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12607 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm »
Great to see Warren Brown back in a Libpool based crime thriller btw....the 2012 BBC four-parter 'Good Cop' (penned by Kirkby writer Stephen Butchyard) and starring Brown, deserved wider recognition and at least another series...
Offline BER

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12608 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
First three episodes of The Responder are top notch but then it descends into a bit of a farce really.
Online meady1981

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12609 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
How many Dey do doh dont dey dohs out of 10 are we giving Tim from the Offices accent.
Dont think its a bad effort compared to most.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12610 on: Today at 01:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:57:56 am
Staying with Scouse TV
has anyone seen Good Cop with Graham and Comer?

Surprised they didn't do a sequel. That bloke with the ratty beard was a right twat.

If the Liver Birds was before your time bet you're glad you missed this even earlier Scouse treat;
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WcAmE5GxGd0


Online Ray K

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12611 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:40:54 am


Definitely the first one

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:41:12 am
Oh definitely the 2nd one
Whichever fella went on to direct Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors, he's a wrong'un.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12612 on: Today at 01:29:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:12:04 pm
Surprised they didn't do a sequel. That bloke with the ratty beard was a right twat.

If the Liver Birds was before your time bet you're glad you missed this even earlier Scouse treat;
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WcAmE5GxGd0



Was quietly finished by the BBC and I dont think the finale even got aired (or if it did, was way after its schedule), as it was supposed to air around the same time of the killings of the two policewomen in Manchester.
