« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 830304 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12480 on: December 24, 2021, 02:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 22, 2021, 06:37:11 pm
Just finished The Outlaws, thought it was fantastic. I just recorded it weekly expecting a half hour sitcom, had no idea it was an hour long drama. Pretty grim in places. Stephen Merchant is a great writer. He does get most of the best funny lines though. Wonder what they paid Christopher Walken?

I loved it, not what  I was expecting, a lot grittier than that
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,881
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12481 on: December 24, 2021, 06:07:46 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 21, 2021, 03:56:56 pm
Walking With Jim Moir was brilliant - its on the iPlayer.
Feels perverse even saying it, but I nearly came in here the other week to say I am loving "Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty" He cycles the countryside with a different fellow comedian every week. I may never get around to some of those bits of the south and east coast of England, so it's great to see them at a cycle speed. Even places I may have driven through are improved and detailed by the leisurely pace. More 4 so on the Channel 4 player.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12482 on: December 27, 2021, 11:48:22 pm »
It's Always Sunny is just painfully unfunny these days.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12483 on: December 28, 2021, 12:19:54 am »
Just watched Death to 2021 on Netflix. It did make me laugh in places but it's also  a reminder of how many nutjobs there are in the world. They showed 30 seconds of Tucker Carlson and I had to wind it on.

Diane Morgan is great as usual, I love everything she is in. Also has Lucy Lui, Stockard Channing and Hugh Grant amongst others.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,000
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12484 on: December 28, 2021, 06:59:45 pm »
Just binge watched Vigil which just became available in the States.

Really enjoyed it. I didn't see the need to worry about inaccuracies with actual submarine life but enjoyed it as a who dunnit drama. I liked the parallel inquiries and how it all played out.

It was frightening seeing the trawler pulled down at the beginning as I remember the Antares as a news article years ago, but seeing what it would have been like for the crew was frightening. The other shocking scene was like what it would be like to be locked in a torpedo tube.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,655
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12485 on: January 1, 2022, 06:30:15 pm »
Just Binged Watch Stay Close,  pretty good, weird in parts,
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline Saul Goodman

  • Superfluous apostrophe's are us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • Better call Saul!
    • Better Call Saul.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12486 on: January 2, 2022, 12:02:52 pm »
The first episode of the new BBC show 'The Tourist' is great.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oIjbxpFvAzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oIjbxpFvAzs</a>
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,987
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12487 on: January 2, 2022, 12:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 23, 2021, 04:04:15 pm
Royal Bastards: Rise of the Tudors

Caught part1 of this docu-drama by chance on Sky History last night and found it pretty good. Looks at the later Wars of the Roses through the life of Margaret Beaufort, who was the mother of Henry VII.

Through her third marriage to [Lord] Thomas Stanley, whose family seats were at Knowsley and Lathom, there's big links to these parts. Hoping that's explored in later episodes.

Thanks once again for the recommendation for this, I actually got around to watching it last night and was very impressed with it. I agree with your comments about Margaret Beaufort she was one incredible woman. It's hard to imagine that back then it was normal for girls of 13 to marry and have children, the fact that she survived that birth at all tells you everything you need to know about her mental and physical strength. But it's the way she just played that long game towards getting her son on the throne that defied belief. I think it's true to say that Richard underestimated her determination at the end and that definitely played it's part. It's all too easy to understand why the War of the Roses is still such a hot topic for shows and writers such as George RR Martin.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12488 on: January 2, 2022, 12:32:14 pm »
Cobra Kai just hits all the right notes, a perfect tv show.  ::)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,844
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12489 on: January 2, 2022, 02:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on January  2, 2022, 12:02:52 pm
The first episode of the new BBC show 'The Tourist' is great.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oIjbxpFvAzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oIjbxpFvAzs</a>

Yeah I really enjoyed it. Another episode tonight and the full series is on iPlayer.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12490 on: January 2, 2022, 03:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on January  1, 2022, 06:30:15 pm
Just Binged Watch Stay Close,  pretty good, weird in parts,

Me too! I enjoyed parts, Not sure about the hitman couple though, They just didnt fit the show at all  ;D
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,000
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12491 on: January 3, 2022, 09:32:05 pm »
Quote from: BER on December 27, 2021, 11:48:22 pm
It's Always Sunny is just painfully unfunny these days.
Its been that way for quite a while.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,347
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12492 on: January 3, 2022, 11:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on January  2, 2022, 03:34:55 pm
Me too! I enjoyed parts, Not sure about the hitman couple though, They just didnt fit the show at all  ;D

Three episodes into this. Quite watchable, bit weird. Filmed mainly in Blackpool but on wiki it mentions other places too. Obviously Runcorn but also Formby, is that where the family house is?
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12493 on: January 4, 2022, 01:39:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Dick on January  3, 2022, 11:34:19 pm
Three episodes into this. Quite watchable, bit weird. Filmed mainly in Blackpool but on wiki it mentions other places too. Obviously Runcorn but also Formby, is that where the family house is?
The strip club is the old Shorrocks Hill nightclub in Formby (scene of many a terrible teenage night out for me!). Its stood empty for years, I went running up that way in February when it was being filmed and stopped dead in my tracks when I saw it painted shocking pink!

Loving The Tourist, Im 3 episodes in and Im hooked. Really dark, quirky sense of humour running through it.,
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,000
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12494 on: January 4, 2022, 11:36:14 am »
Watched The Lost Daughter with Olivia Coleman. Talk about a movie made tense because of the music. For the vast majority of the movie nothing really happens as the character of the main lead is pulled out thread by thread.

Its an easy watch with respective partners.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,347
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12495 on: January 4, 2022, 11:42:53 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on January  4, 2022, 01:39:48 am
The strip club is the old Shorrocks Hill nightclub in Formby (scene of many a terrible teenage night out for me!). Its stood empty for years, I went running up that way in February when it was being filmed and stopped dead in my tracks when I saw it painted shocking pink!

Loving The Tourist, Im 3 episodes in and Im hooked. Really dark, quirky sense of humour running through it.,

Yeah, guessed that was around Formby because of the pine trees but didnt know of that place!

Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,593
  • Bam!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12496 on: January 4, 2022, 11:48:38 am »
For those that like exploration shows, Steve Backshall's Expedition on Dave (Uk tv player) is excellent. He goes to places never visited (or documented) by humans before, but the skill and work they put into doing it and the shots they get of these places are amazing.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,863
  • Scrubbers
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12497 on: January 4, 2022, 11:52:18 am »
Watched Hellbound (Korean/Netflix).  Was Ok - only 6 episodes but split into 3 (year 2022) and 3 (year 2027) thought the first 3 were better than the last 3, .  Set up for another season but i'm not sure if they'll do one or where they'll go with it.

Onto Strangers From Hell (Korean/Netflix again)

Just stared The Tourist - episode 1 seemed to set things up quite nicely
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12498 on: January 4, 2022, 12:04:40 pm »
For anyone interested in a bit of American history, we have been watching Grant over the past couple of days. Produced by di Caprio and about Ulysses S Grant, the American General who helped the Union defeat the Confederalists.

It's a really good watch with some high production value re-enactments and various historical scholars/generals giving some interesting context to the battles.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8690814
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,881
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12499 on: January 4, 2022, 02:19:00 pm »
Elves on Netflix is a nice diversion. 6 episodes of 20-ish minutes each. If does not feature the Danish Will Ferrell.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12500 on: January 4, 2022, 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January  4, 2022, 11:36:14 am
Watched The Lost Daughter with Olivia Coleman. Talk about a movie made tense because of the music. For the vast majority of the movie nothing really happens as the character of the main lead is pulled out thread by thread.

Its an easy watch with respective partners.

I guess this belongs in the movie thread but hey-ho. I watched this on the weekend and thought it was a brave directorial debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal, not because of the awkward subject matter but because a story without climactic plot points takes a lot of skill to weave a compelling and somewhat tense film out of. The back and forth between past and present is handled gracefully and the acting from both leads is absolutely great. Coleman we all know is a gun, but Buckley deserves just as much praise. Amateur hour getting busted by your kids while knocking one out, though.

Watching Harlan Coben's "Safe". Two episodes in, pace is too fast really, just throwing suspicion all over the place in very formulaic telethriller fashion. But that's ok, I'm in the mood for pap. Michael C Hall's pommie accent is ropey as fuck, I love it.



Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12501 on: January 4, 2022, 10:34:28 pm »
Quote from: .adam on January  4, 2022, 12:04:40 pm
For anyone interested in a bit of American history, we have been watching Grant over the past couple of days. Produced by di Caprio and about Ulysses S Grant, the American General who helped the Union defeat the Confederalists.

It's a really good watch with some high production value re-enactments and various historical scholars/generals giving some interesting context to the battles.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8690814

I think it's been on Smithsonian or PBS and is really interesting. Considering he left the Army, drank to excess and ran a shop his defeat of the Confedaracy and rise to President is startling.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,149
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12502 on: January 5, 2022, 03:30:56 pm »
Talk of this being Netflix next squid games a South Korean zombie TV series starts at the end of the month

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/4Pqxn3IocAU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/4Pqxn3IocAU</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12503 on: January 5, 2022, 03:36:53 pm »
That's a hell of a trailer but I just hope they don't go too heavy handed on the social commentary that a lot of zombie stuff tends to do (so much of it being in a school is raising my alarm). Also, Kingdom is also a Korean zombie show and will be hard to top.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,863
  • Scrubbers
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12504 on: January 5, 2022, 03:40:50 pm »
Let's hope it's a real nasty "18" emotional gore fest so the 10/11 year old kids get fucked up for life watching shit like this thinking it's like Squid Games - just like I did watching The Exorcist at 13  8) ;D
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,169
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12505 on: January 5, 2022, 03:57:30 pm »
Toast is back, full series on iPlayer and the first episode is great.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12506 on: January 5, 2022, 09:36:12 pm »
This looks good

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M24MeXmLskI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M24MeXmLskI</a>


I've been watching 1883 but haven't watched a second of Yellowstone,is that any good & what year is it set in ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,730
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12507 on: January 5, 2022, 10:00:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  5, 2022, 09:36:12 pm
This looks good

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M24MeXmLskI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M24MeXmLskI</a>


I've been watching 1883 but haven't watched a second of Yellowstone,is that any good & what year is it set in ?

Modern era...

Not certain of a good show comparison I could come up with, but when Yellowstone is good, it's really good. But as it's dragged on and Sheridan has used the show to pimp others, like, well, 1883, it's been very bad.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12508 on: January 5, 2022, 11:05:06 pm »
Ive enjoyed 1883 so far but not interested in watching Yellowstone if it's modern.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,149
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12509 on: January 7, 2022, 05:12:20 pm »
The Boys season 3 detail just released

More dates for ya to put in a planner, carve into your wall, however you remember something important:

June 3 - Episodes 301-303
June 10 - Episode 304
June 17 - Episode 305
June 24 - Herogasm
July 1 - Episode 307
July 8 - Season 3 finale

A whole epsoide for Herogasm event it will be interesting to see how far they dare to go for that one there will be a lot of before that one is aired
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12510 on: January 8, 2022, 08:27:22 pm »
Just finished The Tourist.

Really enjoyable - great cast and very dark humour at times.

Spoiler
I figured Elliot Stanley had stolen money or it was drug related something early on. Found the brother still being alive of that kingpin a bit odd and didn't really go anywhere. The Russian woman I thought was Elliot's mum at first.
[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,636
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12511 on: Today at 03:29:12 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on January  2, 2022, 03:34:55 pm
Me too! I enjoyed parts, Not sure about the hitman couple though, They just didnt fit the show at all  ;D

Agree on that, I thought they stood out like a sore thumb. Two what I can only really describe as exaggerated comic book characters, in a show that, the two of them aside, had seemingly strived to live within the realms of realism. Just odd.

Thought the show overall was alright. Nothing more, really.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Up
« previous next »
 