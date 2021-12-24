Watched The Lost Daughter with Olivia Coleman. Talk about a movie made tense because of the music. For the vast majority of the movie nothing really happens as the character of the main lead is pulled out thread by thread.
Its an easy watch with respective partners.
I guess this belongs in the movie thread but hey-ho. I watched this on the weekend and thought it was a brave directorial debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal, not because of the awkward subject matter but because a story without climactic plot points takes a lot of skill to weave a compelling and somewhat tense film out of. The back and forth between past and present is handled gracefully and the acting from both leads is absolutely great. Coleman we all know is a gun, but Buckley deserves just as much praise. Amateur hour getting busted by your kids while knocking one out, though.
Watching Harlan Coben's "Safe". Two episodes in, pace is too fast really, just throwing suspicion all over the place in very formulaic telethriller fashion. But that's ok, I'm in the mood for pap. Michael C Hall's pommie accent is ropey as fuck, I love it.