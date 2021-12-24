Royal Bastards: Rise of the Tudors



Caught part1 of this docu-drama by chance on Sky History last night and found it pretty good. Looks at the later Wars of the Roses through the life of Margaret Beaufort, who was the mother of Henry VII.



Through her third marriage to [Lord] Thomas Stanley, whose family seats were at Knowsley and Lathom, there's big links to these parts. Hoping that's explored in later episodes.



Thanks once again for the recommendation for this, I actually got around to watching it last night and was very impressed with it. I agree with your comments about Margaret Beaufort she was one incredible woman. It's hard to imagine that back then it was normal for girls of 13 to marry and have children, the fact that she survived that birth at all tells you everything you need to know about her mental and physical strength. But it's the way she just played that long game towards getting her son on the throne that defied belief. I think it's true to say that Richard underestimated her determination at the end and that definitely played it's part. It's all too easy to understand why the War of the Roses is still such a hot topic for shows and writers such as George RR Martin.