« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 819905 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 03:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 02:42:19 pm
I had you at number one Royston, but Ill add the others to the shortlist.

Lorraine Kelly and the bloke from the View too?

But not Paddy Barclay the Hodgson loving weirdo.

Lorraine isn't Dundonian, and neither am I (DUN-DUN-DUNNNNNNNN!)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:22:22 pm
The lack of respect for Ricky Ross and Deacon Blue from you is shocking. Talk about a lack of Dignity.

My mum used to teach him sometimes (we lived in the next village and she was the headmistress at our primary - she used to take both schools into the town for PE). Used to call him "Richard Ross". Anyway... Succession. I'll maybe try again... but it's never worked yet that.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on December 14, 2021, 10:29:52 pm
A lot of hype for Succession but we tried one episode and just didnt feel it.

My mate was in it though (on the dance floor in the background apparently). And not only that, we met one of the main cast in Union Street in Dundee and recommended a sandwich shop for him and his wife (the fella who played Sledge Hammer in the 80s).

I watched three before giving up. A mate convinced me to stick with it so I did.
Still didn't like it ;D.

Everyone else seems to love it though.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 01:09:39 am »
Working through Justified and just finished S3.

Robert Quarles might be my favourite TV villain of all.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Up
« previous next »
 