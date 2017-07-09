« previous next »
Offline iamnant

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12400 on: December 8, 2021, 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on December  7, 2021, 10:52:59 pm
Good start to Landscapers on Sky. Olivia Colman is fantastic as always. Only 4 episodes in total which are roughly 50 mins long.
Started a thread for this in case anyone wants to discuss it in there -- think it deserves it!

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349684.0
Offline RJH

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12401 on: December 8, 2021, 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  7, 2021, 12:29:01 pm
Echo the calls on Arcane. It's pretty bloody good isn't it. The animation is fantastic.

I'm four episodes in and enjoying it. Agree with Garrus that you don't need to know anything about the game - the extent of my knowledge is that it's a bit like Dota 2, a game that I player for half an hour and uninstalled.

For me, it's hard to describe the art style - somehow it feels slightly video game-ish, while avoiding coming across as anything like an extended cut scene.

Quote from: Buck Pete on December  7, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
It certainly was Kash.

but...

NO NO NO.  The theme tune is ace.

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy!!

I wouldn't mind the theme song, if not for the fact that I can't stand the lead singer's voice.
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12402 on: December 8, 2021, 10:29:19 pm »
Quote from: RJH on December  8, 2021, 06:57:37 pm
I'm four episodes in and enjoying it. Agree with Garrus that you don't need to know anything about the game - the extent of my knowledge is that it's a bit like Dota 2, a game that I player for half an hour and uninstalled.

For me, it's hard to describe the art style - somehow it feels slightly video game-ish, while avoiding coming across as anything like an extended cut scene.

I wouldn't mind the theme song, if not for the fact that I can't stand the lead singer's voice.

Definitely didn't know anything about the game.

I skipped the intro music and have never heard it ;D
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12403 on: December 8, 2021, 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  6, 2021, 06:16:06 pm
This link/streaming site seems to have all 10 episodes.

https://ymovies.vip/film/american-crime-story-season-3-42912/watching.html?ep=42912_10_1

Aw thank you for this!! Managed to watch the ep I needed :)
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12404 on: December 9, 2021, 03:00:55 pm »
Anyone interested in climbing/montaineering should have a look a Netflix doc/film on a Canadian climber.

The Alpinist
Offline Dench57

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12405 on: December 9, 2021, 03:57:51 pm »
Another one here for Arcane. Looks fantastic. Intro song is shite   :-*
Offline Jake

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12406 on: December 9, 2021, 03:59:52 pm »
Late to the party but watched the first two episodes of dopesick yesterday, really enjoyable.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12407 on: December 9, 2021, 07:18:42 pm »
Stacey Solomon Sorts Your Life Out is A Life of Grime for millennials who need a heartwarming narrative.
Online GreatEx

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12408 on: December 9, 2021, 08:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November 24, 2021, 07:04:34 pm
Yeah, the long dialogue scenes had a point and were absolutely crucial to developing the overarching themes. I can see how they would bore people or put them off going further as they are pretty heavy and frequent early on. It felt very old fashioned in that regard, and its something you see less of in modern film making these days, maybe with the exception of Tarantino or the Coen Brothers. The scene you're talking about was very well done, and as you say, impactful. I've not felt that way to an ending of an episode since Game of Thrones was at its peak. The way the sound was kept going after the credits started made it more unsettling.

I finished Midnight Mass last night, and absolutely loved it from start to finish. It's funny to reflect on how heretical the story is when it is so respectful and seemingly credulous towards the Catholic church and its mythology throughout. I liked that the devout are treated as intelligent and empathetic instead of stupid and sanctimonious, that the "heroes" don't cast aside their faith when things start to turn sinister. Also quite clever the way everything ties in with the communion theme. It's really smart horror, one of the best things Netflix has produced.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12409 on: December 10, 2021, 04:11:20 pm »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12410 on: December 10, 2021, 05:20:18 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December  9, 2021, 08:35:55 pm
I finished Midnight Mass last night, and absolutely loved it from start to finish. It's funny to reflect on how heretical the story is when it is so respectful and seemingly credulous towards the Catholic church and its mythology throughout. I liked that the devout are treated as intelligent and empathetic instead of stupid and sanctimonious, that the "heroes" don't cast aside their faith when things start to turn sinister. Also quite clever the way everything ties in with the communion theme. It's really smart horror, one of the best things Netflix has produced.

As an ex-altar boy may give it a spin.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12411 on: December 10, 2021, 06:07:39 pm »
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12412 on: December 10, 2021, 07:40:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  6, 2021, 06:16:06 pm
This link/streaming site seems to have all 10 episodes.

https://ymovies.vip/film/american-crime-story-season-3-42912/watching.html?ep=42912_10_1



Thank you kindly for this link for two reasons:
1: You've opened up a whole new series for me to watch and
2: For opening up a whole new world (streaming site) with shows I never even heard of.

You sir are an absolute legend!!

Offline BER

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12413 on: December 10, 2021, 09:48:30 pm »
Was enjoying the slow burn of Invasion but that finale is taking the piss,  feel like I've totally wasted my time with it. 
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12414 on: December 10, 2021, 10:23:56 pm »
Quote from: BER on December 10, 2021, 09:48:30 pm
Was enjoying the slow burn of Invasion but that finale is taking the piss,  feel like I've totally wasted my time with it.
We just finished watching that, i knew the finale would be a downer, they went the GoT formula of making Episode 9 the best one and the finale a filler episode.

The absolute final shot though looked amazing and did get me looking forward to season 2 which was announced last week that Apple is renewing for another season.

I've come to the conclusion Invasion is The Leftovers of Alien invasion tv shows, any chance that Damon Lindelof was part of this. ;D
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12415 on: December 10, 2021, 10:32:11 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 10, 2021, 07:40:35 pm
Thank you kindly for this link for two reasons:
1: You've opened up a whole new series for me to watch and
2: For opening up a whole new world (streaming site) with shows I never even heard of.

You sir are an absolute legend!!
Yeah Ymovies has been around for years, it's based in Israel apparently, and they are quite a few versions of Ymovies online i'm guessing to get ahead of the authorities who try to take down streaming sites.

I remember watching the final season of Breaking Bad on Ymovies when i came back from USA and no tv channel was showing it here.

It's good for tv shows that are not on UK tv, like Mr Inbetween which is a show you deffo need to watch, i binged it in early summer on that site, i have to say its the RAWK cult show of 2021. ;D
Offline Mimi

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12416 on: December 10, 2021, 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 10, 2021, 04:11:20 pm
A new series of Toast starts in the new year

https://twitter.com/TobyonTV/status/1468965792855179267?t=xVc6Yt6be48RjQcgcdYDrQ&s=19

Huzzah!

Just finished Castlevania. It was fantastic until the last 2 minutes.

Re Midnight Mass  again suffers from the same problem that was the last 2 minutes of Castlevania. Samantha Sloyan was amazing. Rahul Kohli was also amazing. He gets these little roles and then steals the show each time. Plus a massive Red.
Online GreatEx

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12417 on: December 11, 2021, 01:09:51 am »
Quote from: Mimi on December 10, 2021, 11:25:33 pm
Huzzah!

Just finished Castlevania. It was fantastic until the last 2 minutes.

Re Midnight Mass  again suffers from the same problem that was the last 2 minutes of Castlevania. Samantha Sloyan was amazing. Rahul Kohli was also amazing. He gets these little roles and then steals the show each time. Plus a massive Red.

I don't know anything about Castlevania but as for MM, while I can see why some found the ending jarring, when you consider that...

Spoiler
the finale was based on the Book of Revelations, which Bev had foretold on multiple occasions, then it makes a lot more sense. It could have done without her gratuitous Islamophobia, but otherwise it felt thematically sound.
[close]

Having said that, the one plot contrivance I found difficult to resolve was

Spoiler
if Monsignor Pruitt was genuine in his desire to share the gifts of the angel with a willing flock, as the ending wants us to believe, then why did he not mention the rather glaring caveat that the saved can never see daylight again, and that eternity would end in a flash if they ever left the shadows? I mean, the vampirism I can justify with the idea that it's simply communion in its purest form, but spending eternity in darkness seems like a pretty shitty gift.
[close]
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12418 on: December 11, 2021, 01:20:53 pm »
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12419 on: December 11, 2021, 01:43:42 pm »
Netflixs have cancelled the live action version of Cowboy bebop after one series and Apple have given the go ahead for a 2nd series of Invasion

https://www.ismyshowcancelled.com/news/
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12420 on: December 11, 2021, 08:49:33 pm »
I really enjoyed the last in the series of Invasion I'm not sure what people were expecting.... It to suddenly turning into "Independence Day" or something looking forward to the next series.

Very brave to finish a series with what seemed
Spoiler
like the last 5 minutes hardly abyone spoke.
[close]
I guess you just get into the vibe of the show or you don't. 
Offline Armand9

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12421 on: Today at 04:37:02 am »
Invasion... hmmm, just marathoned it

overall, it's ok if you had very little or no expectations going, which i didn't tho i hoped for an 'alien' show, which i didn't really get

First and foremost, it's not a film about alien invasion, it's a film about that event on the lives of those it chooses to follow, the invasion aspect is very much second fiddle to the human story aspect. For those into human stories, that might be a tangent they'd prefer, for those into 'Other' elements in films, the underplayed role of the alien invasion might be too underplayed.

With these type of shows/movies it's all about the payoff for me - slow burn all you want but if the payoff is good enough, im fine with that. Slow burn and the payoff is underwhelming, then im pissed.

A perfect example is The Exorcist (book, NOT movie). The Exorcist is not a story about demonic posession, tho on the face of it (and cos of the movie) many/most think it is. It's a story about a priest's struggle with his loss of faith - that's it. How the book deals with that through this story of demonic posession or not of a young girl is mesmerizing, wonderfully crafted and the payoff is huge as each layer is peeled back. It's a masterclass in slow burning an 'Other' element through a very human story that delivers in spades in all aspects but especially the 'Other' element, which in media that has 'Other' that is the pull in the first place. People dont pick up a novel entangled with demonic posession if they wish to read a novel about a jesuit priest. Likewise, people with no interest whatsoever about aliens don't go for an 'invasion' show if they just want human stories. The 'Other' aspect of the show has to deliver.

Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, tho not direct comparisons, are films that have 'Other' themes intrinsically weaved through the story that are understated/slow burners and totally deliver on the 'Other' come the end.

Invasion fails in this. Is it a total failure? I wouldn't go that far, what there is of 'the alien' i like, there's just not enough. And... i dont want to hear the line 'that's what the second season does/will do/is perfectly set up for etc fucking etc fucking etc - this is a whole season we're talking about here, plenty of time to deliver a fair measure of alien payoff, to put it in the most polite terms. It simply doesn't do that, it leaves it's viewer short in a season ballooned with 'human' stories. I think there are too many human story threads - it's not straightforward which ones should've been ditched as, for example, the gang of kids storyline is excruciating and largely pointless but... the punchline is arguably the best. The key thread that has to be there is Mitsuki's, all the others are either superfluous or could've have been written/incorporated much more effectively and efficiently to allow for the alien payoff to be explored satisfactorily (at the very least, ideally you'd want it to wow you).

Finally, it's worth reiterating i marathoned this - so i got all the alien stuff quick relatively speaking. If i'd been watching week by week this would've felt like pulling teeth for little gain come the end - that translates to super pissed.
