Invasion... hmmm, just marathoned it



overall, it's ok if you had very little or no expectations going, which i didn't tho i hoped for an 'alien' show, which i didn't really get



First and foremost, it's not a film about alien invasion, it's a film about that event on the lives of those it chooses to follow, the invasion aspect is very much second fiddle to the human story aspect. For those into human stories, that might be a tangent they'd prefer, for those into 'Other' elements in films, the underplayed role of the alien invasion might be too underplayed.



With these type of shows/movies it's all about the payoff for me - slow burn all you want but if the payoff is good enough, im fine with that. Slow burn and the payoff is underwhelming, then im pissed.



A perfect example is The Exorcist (book, NOT movie). The Exorcist is not a story about demonic posession, tho on the face of it (and cos of the movie) many/most think it is. It's a story about a priest's struggle with his loss of faith - that's it. How the book deals with that through this story of demonic posession or not of a young girl is mesmerizing, wonderfully crafted and the payoff is huge as each layer is peeled back. It's a masterclass in slow burning an 'Other' element through a very human story that delivers in spades in all aspects but especially the 'Other' element, which in media that has 'Other' that is the pull in the first place. People dont pick up a novel entangled with demonic posession if they wish to read a novel about a jesuit priest. Likewise, people with no interest whatsoever about aliens don't go for an 'invasion' show if they just want human stories. The 'Other' aspect of the show has to deliver.



Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, tho not direct comparisons, are films that have 'Other' themes intrinsically weaved through the story that are understated/slow burners and totally deliver on the 'Other' come the end.



Invasion fails in this. Is it a total failure? I wouldn't go that far, what there is of 'the alien' i like, there's just not enough. And... i dont want to hear the line 'that's what the second season does/will do/is perfectly set up for etc fucking etc fucking etc - this is a whole season we're talking about here, plenty of time to deliver a fair measure of alien payoff, to put it in the most polite terms. It simply doesn't do that, it leaves it's viewer short in a season ballooned with 'human' stories. I think there are too many human story threads - it's not straightforward which ones should've been ditched as, for example, the gang of kids storyline is excruciating and largely pointless but... the punchline is arguably the best. The key thread that has to be there is Mitsuki's, all the others are either superfluous or could've have been written/incorporated much more effectively and efficiently to allow for the alien payoff to be explored satisfactorily (at the very least, ideally you'd want it to wow you).



Finally, it's worth reiterating i marathoned this - so i got all the alien stuff quick relatively speaking. If i'd been watching week by week this would've felt like pulling teeth for little gain come the end - that translates to super pissed.