They are actually 2 races of aliens at war with each other, one is Poisoning the atmosphere and terraforming the planet, the other one is the one that came to protect us, they accidently hit the Japanese ship and are the ones communicating with earth and their ship got nuked and the one looking like it's about to crash land, also a theory the spike aliens are the good ones and are killing humans and uploading their consciousness to a cloud.

I've thought for a while that there's some way that Sam Neill will appear in the final episode. And then there was the part where the authorities didn't believe the voice was their Astronaut as she wasn't breathing while talking.



I thought the people chasing the family and trying to retrieve the "magic shrapnel" would turn out to either be aliens, or under mind-control. One of the soldiers had switched sides.



I'm seeing parallels with the recent War of the Worlds series, with story threads in different countries, killer robots/spike monsters, and now attacks from what seem like humans.