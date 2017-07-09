Echo the calls on Arcane. It's pretty bloody good isn't it. The animation is fantastic.
I'm four episodes in and enjoying it. Agree with Garrus that you don't need to know anything about the game - the extent of my knowledge is that it's a bit like Dota 2, a game that I player for half an hour and uninstalled.
For me, it's hard to describe the art style - somehow it feels slightly video game-ish, while avoiding coming across as anything like an extended cut scene.
It certainly was Kash.
but...
NO NO NO. The theme tune is ace.
Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy!!
I wouldn't mind the theme song, if not for the fact that I can't stand the lead singer's voice.