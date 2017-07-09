« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 817122 times)

Online RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12400 on: December 4, 2021, 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  4, 2021, 09:00:49 pm
A brilliant episode and when
Spoiler
  the Bowie started up
[close]
it gave me chills
Been reading the brand new Invasion reddit and some theory floating on there by quite a few posters.

https://www.reddit.com/r/InvasionAppleTV/

Spoiler
They are actually 2 races of aliens at war with each other, one is Poisoning the atmosphere and terraforming the planet, the other one is the one that came to protect us, they accidently hit the Japanese ship and are the ones communicating with earth and their ship got nuked and the one looking like it's about to crash land, also a theory the spike aliens are the good ones and are killing humans and uploading their consciousness to a cloud.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12401 on: December 4, 2021, 10:37:46 pm »
"The Morning Show" is the worst pile of shit I have ever seen in my life.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12402 on: December 5, 2021, 10:38:29 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  4, 2021, 09:25:27 pm
Spoiler
They are actually 2 races of aliens at war with each other, one is Poisoning the atmosphere and terraforming the planet, the other one is the one that came to protect us, they accidently hit the Japanese ship and are the ones communicating with earth and their ship got nuked and the one looking like it's about to crash land, also a theory the spike aliens are the good ones and are killing humans and uploading their consciousness to a cloud.
[close]


Spoiler
I've thought for a while that there's some way that Sam Neill will appear in the final episode. And then there was the part where the authorities didn't believe the voice was their Astronaut as she wasn't breathing while talking.

I thought the people chasing the family and trying to retrieve the "magic shrapnel" would turn out to either be aliens, or under mind-control. One of the soldiers had switched sides.

I'm seeing parallels with the recent War of the Worlds series, with story threads in different countries, killer robots/spike monsters, and now attacks from what seem like humans.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12403 on: December 5, 2021, 11:15:57 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on December  5, 2021, 10:38:29 am
Spoiler
I've thought for a while that there's some way that Sam Neill will appear in the final episode. And then there was the part where the authorities didn't believe the voice was their Astronaut as she wasn't breathing while talking.

I thought the people chasing the family and trying to retrieve the "magic shrapnel" would turn out to either be aliens, or under mind-control. One of the soldiers had switched sides.

I'm seeing parallels with the recent War of the Worlds series, with story threads in different countries, killer robots/spike monsters, and now attacks from what seem like humans.
[close]
Spoiler
Yeah was odd Sam Neill was only in the 1 episode, also been leaked this week that the 2nd season will be called Infiltration so that is a big hint for where the story is going. Also apparently in episode 8 where the soldier was checking out the Kid's book in the Pub, it shows an image of the Aliens who are here trying to protect Earth.
[close]

Some interesting stuff on that Reddit with other theories.

I'll need to rewatch the season again and catch stuff i've missed.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12404 on: December 5, 2021, 04:18:19 pm »
Arcane was spectacular. Was never really familiar with the game and this stands on its own comfortably. Tremendous animation style. Can't wait for a second series.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12405 on: December 5, 2021, 06:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on December  5, 2021, 04:18:19 pm
Arcane was spectacular. Was never really familiar with the game and this stands on its own comfortably. Tremendous animation style. Can't wait for a second series.

Someone was saying the 2nd series may not be released until 2024 I bet they will trying to get that speeded up a bit
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12406 on: December 6, 2021, 02:15:27 am »
Arcane was fucking boss.

The intro song needs binning though.
« Reply #12407 on: December 6, 2021, 11:51:09 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on December  4, 2021, 10:37:46 pm
"The Morning Show" is the worst pile of shit I have ever seen in my life.

Season 1 was good. Addressed some issues which were previously not discussed in TV - relationships between co-workers when the balance of power is tilted one way.

Season 2 is a steaming pile of shit and I gave up on it. Goes from a hard-hitting show to a fluff piece about the inner workings of a TV show I couldn't give a fuck about.
« Reply #12408 on: December 6, 2021, 01:50:24 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 22, 2021, 03:26:42 pm
Thought the first episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story was decent. Clive Owen almost unrecognisable as Bill Clinton.

I havent been able to watch this at a fast enough rate and S3E3 has dropped off the iPlayer with E4 disappearing on Thursday currently in a race to find E3! Any ideas? Have IPTV but its not on there and tried Daily Motion but not there either.

May just have to find a recap episode and skip it but if anyone has any bright ideas please shout!
« Reply #12409 on: December 6, 2021, 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  6, 2021, 01:50:24 pm
I havent been able to watch this at a fast enough rate and S3E3 has dropped off the iPlayer with E4 disappearing on Thursday currently in a race to find E3! Any ideas? Have IPTV but its not on there and tried Daily Motion but not there either.

May just have to find a recap episode and skip it but if anyone has any bright ideas please shout!
This link/streaming site seems to have all 10 episodes.

https://ymovies.vip/film/american-crime-story-season-3-42912/watching.html?ep=42912_10_1

« Reply #12410 on: December 7, 2021, 12:29:01 pm »
Echo the calls on Arcane. It's pretty bloody good isn't it. The animation is fantastic.
« Reply #12411 on: December 7, 2021, 05:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December  6, 2021, 02:15:27 am
Arcane was fucking boss.

The intro song needs binning though.


It certainly was Kash.

but...

NO NO NO.  The theme tune is ace.

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12412 on: December 7, 2021, 10:52:59 pm »
Good start to Landscapers on Sky. Olivia Colman is fantastic as always. Only 4 episodes in total which are roughly 50 mins long.
« Reply #12413 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  7, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
It certainly was Kash.

but...

NO NO NO.  The theme tune is ace.

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy!!

 :butt  :wave

The rest of the music in the show is solid though. Especially these two:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omgSWqwVTjY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liPu1_aPH5k
« Reply #12414 on: Yesterday at 01:39:14 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on December  7, 2021, 10:52:59 pm
Good start to Landscapers on Sky. Olivia Colman is fantastic as always. Only 4 episodes in total which are roughly 50 mins long.

Relly enjoyable first episode. Thanks for the heads up.
« Reply #12415 on: Yesterday at 02:48:02 pm »
I saw a trailer for the last series of A Discovery of Witches, which hits in the new year.
« Reply #12416 on: Yesterday at 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on December  7, 2021, 10:52:59 pm
Good start to Landscapers on Sky. Olivia Colman is fantastic as always. Only 4 episodes in total which are roughly 50 mins long.
Started a thread for this in case anyone wants to discuss it in there -- think it deserves it!

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349684.0
« Reply #12417 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  7, 2021, 12:29:01 pm
Echo the calls on Arcane. It's pretty bloody good isn't it. The animation is fantastic.

I'm four episodes in and enjoying it. Agree with Garrus that you don't need to know anything about the game - the extent of my knowledge is that it's a bit like Dota 2, a game that I player for half an hour and uninstalled.

For me, it's hard to describe the art style - somehow it feels slightly video game-ish, while avoiding coming across as anything like an extended cut scene.

Quote from: Buck Pete on December  7, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
It certainly was Kash.

but...

NO NO NO.  The theme tune is ace.

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy!!

I wouldn't mind the theme song, if not for the fact that I can't stand the lead singer's voice.
« Reply #12418 on: Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm
I'm four episodes in and enjoying it. Agree with Garrus that you don't need to know anything about the game - the extent of my knowledge is that it's a bit like Dota 2, a game that I player for half an hour and uninstalled.

For me, it's hard to describe the art style - somehow it feels slightly video game-ish, while avoiding coming across as anything like an extended cut scene.

I wouldn't mind the theme song, if not for the fact that I can't stand the lead singer's voice.

Definitely didn't know anything about the game.

I skipped the intro music and have never heard it ;D
« Reply #12419 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  6, 2021, 06:16:06 pm
This link/streaming site seems to have all 10 episodes.

https://ymovies.vip/film/american-crime-story-season-3-42912/watching.html?ep=42912_10_1

Aw thank you for this!! Managed to watch the ep I needed :)
« Reply #12420 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm »
Anyone interested in climbing/montaineering should have a look a Netflix doc/film on a Canadian climber.

The Alpinist
« Reply #12421 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Another one here for Arcane. Looks fantastic. Intro song is shite   :-*
« Reply #12422 on: Today at 03:59:52 pm »
Late to the party but watched the first two episodes of dopesick yesterday, really enjoyable.
« Reply #12423 on: Today at 07:18:42 pm »
Stacey Solomon Sorts Your Life Out is A Life of Grime for millennials who need a heartwarming narrative.
