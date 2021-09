Three episodes in on Mr. In Between. Finding it a bit slow. Barry on HBO is the hollywood version of Mr. In Between as it ties together the 'bad job' the character has with the real world everyday things that happen to a regular person. Watched first episode with my wife and she binned it off within 10 minutes so its nice to have a program I watch myself.



Then started 'Murders in the building' together which we are really enjoying as a well filmed larger budget piece of television. Loads of cameos from Sting, Nathan Lane and the lady from The Office (US version). Nice engaging TV so far.