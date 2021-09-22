« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12000 on: September 22, 2021, 10:05:47 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 21, 2021, 11:42:40 pm
Squid game it's bloody good. Two episodes left!

Just read the synopsis for this. Sounds great. Will start it later

Second episode of Manhunt:Nightstalker was bloody brilliant last night.  ITV drama smashing it to be fair.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12001 on: September 22, 2021, 10:08:15 am »
Two episodes into Squid Game now and it's a really good show but also one that requires its characters to make absolutely brain-dead decisions to advance the plot.
Offline duvva

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12002 on: September 22, 2021, 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 22, 2021, 10:05:47 am
Just read the synopsis for this. Sounds great. Will start it later

Second episode of Manhunt:Nightstalker was bloody brilliant last night.  ITV drama smashing it to be fair.
Yep really gripping as I dont know the full story behind it either. What a grim tale though.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12003 on: September 22, 2021, 10:29:45 am »
Quote from: duvva on September 22, 2021, 10:26:54 am
Yep really gripping as I dont know the full story behind it either. What a grim tale though.

They know how to ramp the tension up too

When the team were racing for the ATM machine and missed their man by literally seconds.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12004 on: September 22, 2021, 11:10:25 am »
I'm 2 episodes into 'Scenes from a Marriage' with Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. It makes 'Marriage Story' an easy watch. Good but nothing amazing.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12005 on: September 22, 2021, 04:43:59 pm »
Netflix has bought the rights to Roald Dahl's classic children's books from the author's family.
Offline kellan

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12006 on: September 22, 2021, 04:44:28 pm »
Word of caution for anyone who has been enjoying Vigil - the final episode has leaked via Russia (how apt) so maybe don't jump to join in with any discussions you see happening because you're probably going to get a bit more than just fun theorising of how it wraps up.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12007 on: September 22, 2021, 07:31:55 pm »
Just watched the Squid Game opening episode.  Great stuff.

Been a Korean cinema fan for years but they are knocking it out of the park with their TV stuff now.

Looks glorious in 4K HDR.

The last 10 minute sequence was nerve shredding and equally bloody brilliant. All set to the track 'Fly me to the Moon'.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12008 on: Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm »
People who like Squid Game should perhaps try Alice in Borderland when they're finished, it's set in Japan, and has a very similar theme.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12009 on: Yesterday at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm
People who like Squid Game should perhaps try Alice in Borderland when they're finished, it's set in Japan, and has a very similar theme.

I can recommend Alice in Borderland,not finished it yet but that's not because it isn't top quality.
Offline Peabee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12010 on: Today at 05:13:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 20, 2021, 11:55:28 am
On a general submarine point, how far so the subs roam when theyre on patrol?

Is the whole point of having the nuclear weapons on board that its safe than having them kept Ona base on land that could get attacked? Cant say I know as much as I probably should about it all!

Nuclear subs are nuclear powered, it doesnt mean they have nuclear weapons.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #12011 on: Today at 05:35:24 am »
Looking forward to watching the first  Foundation later on and some of season 3 Doom Patrol is up now
