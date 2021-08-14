Yes its great. Has been renewed for 2 more series as well I believe.
...White lotus - silly but watchable with wife
Just binge watched first series of Tin Star with Tim Roth. Found it really engaging a nice drama watch. Somehow avoided watching it on Netflix for the last three years. I think it was the title that always put me off watching it.
Watched the 1st ep of Brand New Cherry Flavour & it looks like it is going to be weird as F.
Just finished Inventing David Geffen on Netflix and it was very good, I'd recommend the Clive Davis Docu on Netflix too.
Thanks for these mate.Watched the first three episodes last night. Enjoying the raw, very real feel of it so far.Good start.
Finished season three last night.Agree with the comments around it being relentlessly bleak, but that's kinda Ray's story, isn't it. The linear path from his childhood and upbringing through to where he's ended up and his mindset around respect and violence. The contrast with his personal life and the ways in which he clearly struggles with the brutality of it all at times, leading to the literal crossroads for him. All in all, it's really very good indeed.He's a brilliant actor as well.I think it says it all that it's a show that has the level of popularity that it does, almost entirely through word of mouth.
Finished Mr inbetween last night. Final season was as good as the rest. Manages to be hilarious and heart breaking at the same time. Great writing and acting all round.
