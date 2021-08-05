I can't remember which series of Alone it was as I've only seen random bits but have you seen the one where it's set around a massive lake?
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Just watched the trailer for Mr Inbetween based on the above recommendations, and it looks good.Anyone know where it's available to watch (in the UK)? Struggling to find it anywhere.
Just started S1 of 'Bosch', bit of 'Justified' feel to it in places. Good to see Jamie Hector again.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Cracking finale...cracking season.......gutted it's all over ....easily one of the best TV shows of recent years
Haven't seen much mention of Ted Lasso series 2. Has anyone seen it yet?Seems like more of the same to me. A nice enjoyable half hour or so. Although there was far too much mention of Man City in the second episode.
I got the Apple TV free trial and binged the first series on Saturday and then moved on to series two on Sunday expecting to be able to blast through that without realising it was week by week. First series was just really pleasant comfort telly. I know the football was always a bit silly but it kind of kept one hand on reality until the last episode. Enjoyed the start of the new series apart from the silliness with the dog - touch too far for me! Will still watch and enjoy the rest of the series though.
I think that might be season 3, it's set in the mountains of Patagonia in South America and from what I can tell they're all located around one big lake.Every season seems to be next to a lake/ocean so far though.
I binged season 1 in under 3 hours in the garden during one hot afternoon early july in the garden downing Birra Moretti. I watched them on this site on my laptop, all the episodes are here. https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-1/seasonhttps://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-2/seasonhttps://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-3/season
Thanks for these mate.Watched the first three episodes last night. Enjoying the raw, very real feel of it so far.Good start.
SpoilerI couldn't believe it when they had to pull that fella out because he was so malnourished yet he had a whole tent full of preserved fish.[close]
Godfather of Harlem is back for 2nd half of S2 and all episodes of Mission S2 are up on the iPlayer.
Thanks for the heads up on Missions. Loved the first season when i watched it a couple of years ago.
Eastbound and Down - just started watching it. So far quite funny shock humor of washed up baseball player forced to be a PE teacher at his old school.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Ok Doom Patrol Season 3 looks like a total head fuck<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/16-eoAhctLw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/16-eoAhctLw</a>
I haven't seen season 2. It good?
Just started Dr. Death, two episodes in and it is shocker how he got away with what he did, guessing we find out more as it goes on, one fault is that the acting is a bit meh in parts.Anyway Ep 3 here i go.
I had to turn it off,just couldn't get into it.I am looking forward to Cocaine Cowboys though,I guessing that the story is pretty much the same as the movies,no ?
Superb, loved it. Onto S2.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
finally got round to binge watching The Handmaids Tale and other than the brilliant scripts characters and direction whoever sorts the music out is a genius
people like big dick nick.
Promising start to Hit and Run on Netflix....more quality TV from Israel..starring Lior (Doron) Raz from Fauda....3 eps in and hooked...
Just as it comes to a close after 7 seasons, I thought I'd give Bosch a go. Breezed through season 1 and now well through season 2.I came to it without having read any of Michael Connelly's books so I didn't have any preconceived notions. I'm enjoying it. A bit old school and formulaic at times, but done with great style played out against a wonderful LA landscape (which the producers showcase at every opportunity)Also noticeable how many actors who appeared in the Wire crop up along the way.
Wow, watched two episodes of Invincible on Amazon Prime this morning and it is wild. Didnt expect it to be like it is!
