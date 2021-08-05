« previous next »
Offline Schmidt

« Reply #11720 on: August 5, 2021, 12:21:46 pm »
Quote from: .adam on August  5, 2021, 11:38:25 am
I can't remember which series of Alone it was as I've only seen random bits but have you seen the one where it's set around a massive lake?

I think that might be season 3, it's set in the mountains of Patagonia in South America and from what I can tell they're all located around one big lake.

Every season seems to be next to a lake/ocean so far though.
Offline Phil M

« Reply #11721 on: August 5, 2021, 12:52:32 pm »
Just started S1 of 'Bosch', bit of 'Justified' feel to it in places. Good to see Jamie Hector again.
Offline RedSince86

« Reply #11722 on: August 5, 2021, 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August  5, 2021, 11:03:19 am
Just watched the trailer for Mr Inbetween based on the above recommendations, and it looks good.

Anyone know where it's available to watch (in the UK)? Struggling to find it anywhere.
I binged season 1 in under 3 hours in the garden during one hot afternoon early july in the garden downing Birra Moretti. ;D

I watched them on this site on my laptop, all the episodes are here.

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-1/season

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-2/season

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-3/season

Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #11723 on: August 5, 2021, 12:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on August  5, 2021, 12:52:32 pm
Just started S1 of 'Bosch', bit of 'Justified' feel to it in places. Good to see Jamie Hector again.

I'm just reading one of the latest Bosch novels.  Need to get round to watching the TV series but don't want to spoil how I have envisaged Harry and all the other characters for all these years.
Offline RedSince86

« Reply #11724 on: August 5, 2021, 01:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on August  5, 2021, 08:19:48 am
Cracking finale...cracking season.......gutted it's all over ....easily one of the best TV shows of recent years
The episodes where he gets kidnapped, is some of the funniest tv in years, brilliant comedy for a show that supposed to be a drama.
Online Nitramdorf

« Reply #11725 on: August 5, 2021, 02:23:43 pm »
Haven't seen much mention of Ted Lasso series 2. Has anyone seen it yet?

Seems like more of the same to me. A nice enjoyable half hour or so. Although there was far too much mention of Man City in the second episode.
Offline Damo58

« Reply #11726 on: August 5, 2021, 03:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August  5, 2021, 02:23:43 pm
Haven't seen much mention of Ted Lasso series 2. Has anyone seen it yet?

Seems like more of the same to me. A nice enjoyable half hour or so. Although there was far too much mention of Man City in the second episode.

I got the Apple TV free trial and binged the first series on Saturday and then moved on to series two on Sunday expecting to be able to blast through that without realising it was week by week.

First series was just really pleasant comfort telly. I know the football was always a bit silly but it kind of kept one hand on reality until the last episode. Enjoyed the start of the new series apart from the silliness with the dog - touch too far for me! Will still watch and enjoy the rest of the series though.
Online Nitramdorf

« Reply #11727 on: August 5, 2021, 03:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on August  5, 2021, 03:39:38 pm
I got the Apple TV free trial and binged the first series on Saturday and then moved on to series two on Sunday expecting to be able to blast through that without realising it was week by week.

First series was just really pleasant comfort telly. I know the football was always a bit silly but it kind of kept one hand on reality until the last episode. Enjoyed the start of the new series apart from the silliness with the dog - touch too far for me! Will still watch and enjoy the rest of the series though.

Yes the weekly thing is a pain I find. More and more things seem to be streamed that way now. I once saw a tweet from the writer of The Expanse and he said it is all down to the streaming company (he has no say in it) and they do it to keep it more current and talked about for longer.

Offline .adam

« Reply #11728 on: August 5, 2021, 04:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on August  5, 2021, 12:21:46 pm
I think that might be season 3, it's set in the mountains of Patagonia in South America and from what I can tell they're all located around one big lake.

Every season seems to be next to a lake/ocean so far though.

I couldn't believe it when they had to pull that fella out because he was so malnourished yet he had a whole tent full of preserved fish.
Offline .adam

« Reply #11729 on: August 6, 2021, 10:38:07 am »
Thought the cinematography of the latest episode of The North Water was utterly incredible. Some of the scenes were just stunningly beautiful.
Offline Grobbelrevell

« Reply #11730 on: August 6, 2021, 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August  5, 2021, 12:55:20 pm
I binged season 1 in under 3 hours in the garden during one hot afternoon early july in the garden downing Birra Moretti. ;D

I watched them on this site on my laptop, all the episodes are here.

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-1/season

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-2/season

https://www4.watchseriess.co/series/mr-inbetween-season-3/season



Thanks for these mate.

Watched the first three episodes last night. Enjoying the raw, very real feel of it so far.

Good start.
Online BarryCrocker

« Reply #11731 on: August 6, 2021, 11:18:57 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August  6, 2021, 10:57:57 am
Thanks for these mate.

Watched the first three episodes last night. Enjoying the raw, very real feel of it so far.

Good start.

Ray is the iconic Australian anti-hero. Can honestly say I was so nervous for him in nearly every episode in season 3.
Offline Schmidt

« Reply #11732 on: August 7, 2021, 06:29:34 pm »
Quote from: .adam on August  5, 2021, 04:14:38 pm
I couldn't believe it when they had to pull that fella out because he was so malnourished yet he had a whole tent full of preserved fish.
Spoiler
I wasn't up to that part yet when you said it but I knew exactly who it would be, that guy was looking exhausted for weeks but just seemed to refuse to eat, at one point he even said he wanted to take some of the fish home after the show was over! Seemed like the starvation started affecting him psychologically and caused him to start hoarding. If they didn't do those weekly medical checks I could've seen him just continuing on until he died.
Offline keano7

« Reply #11733 on: August 7, 2021, 10:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on August  5, 2021, 03:39:38 pm
I got the Apple TV free trial and binged the first series on Saturday and then moved on to series two on Sunday expecting to be able to blast through that without realising it was week by week.

First series was just really pleasant comfort telly. I know the football was always a bit silly but it kind of kept one hand on reality until the last episode. Enjoyed the start of the new series apart from the silliness with the dog - touch too far for me! Will still watch and enjoy the rest of the series though.
Any excuse for the na na na na na Danny Rojas chant! 😁
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #11734 on: August 8, 2021, 10:24:42 am »
Godfather of Harlem is back for 2nd half of S2 and all episodes of Mission S2 are up on the iPlayer.
Offline RedSince86

« Reply #11735 on: August 8, 2021, 12:36:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  8, 2021, 10:24:42 am
Godfather of Harlem is back for 2nd half of S2 and all episodes of Mission S2 are up on the iPlayer.
Thanks for the heads up on Missions. :thumbup

Loved the first season when i watched it a couple of years ago.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #11736 on: August 8, 2021, 06:11:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August  8, 2021, 12:36:06 pm
Thanks for the heads up on Missions. :thumbup

Loved the first season when i watched it a couple of years ago.

Yeah the S1 finale was great.

iPlayer has S1 & 2 up for anyone who fancies giving it a go.
Offline AndyInVA

« Reply #11737 on: August 9, 2021, 07:08:11 am »
Eastbound and Down - just started watching it. So far quite funny shock humor of washed up baseball player forced to be a PE teacher at his old school.

Alone- almost finished latest series. Really compelling if you are into genuine reality shows of people living in the boonies for cash prizes. Really interests me what motivated the previous winners. One season had all these survival experts quitting early as it was too easy really and they had plenty of food and good shelter and could have lived there forever. It was the guys who wanted the money the most lasted the longest and just brass tacked it out in misery for the longest.

100 wave - amazing footage of big wave surfing with brilliant likable English dude.

White lotus - silly but watchable with wife
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #11738 on: August 9, 2021, 09:30:11 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on August  9, 2021, 07:08:11 am
Eastbound and Down - just started watching it. So far quite funny shock humor of washed up baseball player forced to be a PE teacher at his old school.




Offline Elzar

« Reply #11739 on: August 9, 2021, 12:06:04 pm »
Ghosts is back on BBC1 tonight.
Offline Trada

« Reply #11740 on: August 9, 2021, 06:54:48 pm »
Ok Doom Patrol Season 3 looks like a total head fuck

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/16-eoAhctLw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/16-eoAhctLw</a>
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #11741 on: August 9, 2021, 09:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Trada on August  9, 2021, 06:54:48 pm
Ok Doom Patrol Season 3 looks like a total head fuck

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/16-eoAhctLw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/16-eoAhctLw</a>
I haven't seen season 2. It good?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #11742 on: August 9, 2021, 09:36:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August  9, 2021, 09:28:43 pm
I haven't seen season 2. It good?

Yeah,it's crackers.
Offline Trada

« Reply #11743 on: August 9, 2021, 09:45:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August  9, 2021, 09:28:43 pm
I haven't seen season 2. It good?

Yes but it ended strangely because of Covid they had to stop filming, and I think they lost the last 1, but it looks like they carry on from where they had to stop.
Offline Sarge

« Reply #11744 on: August 9, 2021, 09:48:49 pm »
Just started Dr. Death, two episodes in and it is shocker how he got away with what he did, guessing we find out more as it goes on, one fault is that the acting is a bit meh in parts.

Anyway Ep 3 here i go.
Offline Sarge

« Reply #11745 on: August 9, 2021, 09:49:40 pm »
Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami is very good btw, Netflix.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #11746 on: August 9, 2021, 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on August  9, 2021, 09:48:49 pm
Just started Dr. Death, two episodes in and it is shocker how he got away with what he did, guessing we find out more as it goes on, one fault is that the acting is a bit meh in parts.

Anyway Ep 3 here i go.

I had to turn it off,just couldn't get into it.

I am looking forward to Cocaine Cowboys though,I guessing that the story is pretty much the same as the movies,no ?
Offline Sarge

« Reply #11747 on: August 9, 2021, 09:54:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  9, 2021, 09:53:20 pm
I had to turn it off,just couldn't get into it.

I am looking forward to Cocaine Cowboys though,I guessing that the story is pretty much the same as the movies,no ?

No not at all but it is really good.
Offline Bullan

« Reply #11748 on: August 11, 2021, 06:30:40 am »
Quote from: Phil M on July 26, 2021, 09:03:46 am
Superb, loved it. Onto S2.

I'm watching this a second time now , agree it's brilliant TV.
Offline Jookie

« Reply #11749 on: August 11, 2021, 11:11:12 am »
Quote from: Damo58 on August  5, 2021, 03:39:38 pm
First series was just really pleasant comfort telly. I know the football was always a bit silly but it kind of kept one hand on reality until the last episode. 

I quite like Ted Lasso after watching 7 or so episodes of season 1. Its an easy watch and relatively funny in parts. Its cheesy as f**k though and relatively straight forward (some would say predictable).

I quite like a heart warming, easy watch comedy so Ill probably carry on watching. In the same genre I think Parks and Recreation is a much better show.
Offline Stubbins

« Reply #11750 on: August 11, 2021, 12:25:32 pm »
Just as it comes to a close after 7 seasons, I thought I'd give Bosch a go. Breezed through season 1 and now well through season 2.

I came to it without having read any of Michael Connelly's books so I didn't have any preconceived notions. I'm enjoying it. A bit old school and formulaic at times, but done with great style played out against a wonderful LA landscape (which the producers showcase at every opportunity)

Also noticeable how many actors who appeared in the Wire crop up along the way. 
Offline Pistolero

« Reply #11751 on: August 11, 2021, 12:34:39 pm »
Promising start to Hit and Run on Netflix....more quality TV from Israel..starring Lior (Doron) Raz from Fauda....3 eps in and hooked...
Offline Mutton Geoff

« Reply #11752 on: August 11, 2021, 09:39:14 pm »
finally got round to binge watching The Handmaids Tale and other than the brilliant scripts characters and direction whoever sorts the music out is a genius
Online BIG DICK NICK

« Reply #11753 on: August 11, 2021, 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on August 11, 2021, 09:39:14 pm
finally got round to binge watching The Handmaids Tale and other than the brilliant scripts characters and direction whoever sorts the music out is a genius

I very much dip in and out but there was a recent episode that played Street Spirit by Radiohead and it was perfect for the scene.
Offline Sarge

« Reply #11754 on: August 12, 2021, 12:00:02 am »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on August 11, 2021, 09:39:14 pm
finally got round to binge watching The Handmaids Tale and other than the brilliant scripts characters and direction whoever sorts the music out is a genius

The wife loves this but I have never seen a monute of it.
Offline Sarge

« Reply #11755 on: August 12, 2021, 12:00:49 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 11, 2021, 12:34:39 pm
Promising start to Hit and Run on Netflix....more quality TV from Israel..starring Lior (Doron) Raz from Fauda....3 eps in and hooked...

Cool have it on my Netflix list.
Offline .adam

« Reply #11756 on: August 12, 2021, 09:26:11 am »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on August 11, 2021, 09:39:14 pm
finally got round to binge watching The Handmaids Tale and other than the brilliant scripts characters and direction whoever sorts the music out is a genius

My wife and I gave up on this because it was so bleak. Can't imagine anything worse for my mental well-being than watching multiple episodes a night for days on end!
Offline Phil M

« Reply #11757 on: August 12, 2021, 10:02:31 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on August 11, 2021, 12:25:32 pm
Just as it comes to a close after 7 seasons, I thought I'd give Bosch a go. Breezed through season 1 and now well through season 2.

I came to it without having read any of Michael Connelly's books so I didn't have any preconceived notions. I'm enjoying it. A bit old school and formulaic at times, but done with great style played out against a wonderful LA landscape (which the producers showcase at every opportunity)

Also noticeable how many actors who appeared in the Wire crop up along the way. 

And from The Shield and Justified, it's boss.
Online AndyMuller

« Reply #11758 on: Today at 09:09:01 am »
Wow, watched two episodes of Invincible on Amazon Prime this morning and it is wild. Didnt expect it to be like it is!
Online Nitramdorf

« Reply #11759 on: Today at 09:18:12 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:09:01 am
Wow, watched two episodes of Invincible on Amazon Prime this morning and it is wild. Didnt expect it to be like it is!

Yes its great. Has been renewed for 2 more series as well I believe.
