Eastbound and Down - just started watching it. So far quite funny shock humor of washed up baseball player forced to be a PE teacher at his old school.



Alone- almost finished latest series. Really compelling if you are into genuine reality shows of people living in the boonies for cash prizes. Really interests me what motivated the previous winners. One season had all these survival experts quitting early as it was too easy really and they had plenty of food and good shelter and could have lived there forever. It was the guys who wanted the money the most lasted the longest and just brass tacked it out in misery for the longest.



100 wave - amazing footage of big wave surfing with brilliant likable English dude.



White lotus - silly but watchable with wife