Five episodes into City on a Hill season 2. Have to say that although I enjoyed season one, season two is far, far better (thus far) in my opinion. The first episode felt a little disjointed, but that may just be a result of having to reacquaint myself with the characters and story. Since then though, it's been brilliant. Kevin Bacon really deserves some sort of award for his work in this, especially in episode five. Absolutely made up that it's been renewed for a third season. Massively underrated show.