Just started to watch Sweet Tooth really enjoying it and I like the way its filmed and the set design in the first one it gives it a surreal children book feel looking forward to watching the rest of the 1st series



The first show that felt like it embraced COVID-19 wearing facemasks and using hand sanitizer etc for their pandemic



The scene at the party when someone starts showing signs of virus and they quickly put on their face masks and gloves, and they have to do a quick test on him and then had to deal with him gave me goosebumps