RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 8, 2021, 12:10:07 am
Watched all 3 episodes of Time tonight.

Brutal watch that.

I would say the Lenny James prison drama Buried on C4 in the early 00's was a better watch though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8nTYT_n7L5I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8nTYT_n7L5I</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 8, 2021, 12:29:52 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  8, 2021, 12:10:07 am
I would say the Lenny James prison drama Buried on C4 in the early 00's was a better watch though.


I watched a few episodes of Buried and yeah it was quite gritty.  Lenny James is ace

I notice the guy who played the bully prisoner in buried now has quite a major part in Emmerdale.
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 8, 2021, 06:40:46 am
Quote from: Trada on June  7, 2021, 11:30:21 pm
The book readers seem to love it, which seems to be mostly teenage girls (of course nothing wrong with that)

They are making a 2ns series

I'd forgotten it was based on a book, a rarity as most originals on netflix have been finished after a single series. It's one of the things I find frustrating about them.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Ziltoid

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 8, 2021, 09:48:06 am
Quote from: Trada on June  6, 2021, 11:07:33 am
The 1st series of Sweet Tooth is now up on Netflix

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9zG9RuJb3QU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9zG9RuJb3QU</a>

Sat down with the youngest last night and watched the 1st episode.  He really enjoyed it.  So hopefully it will continue that way for him.
Grobbelrevell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 8, 2021, 10:46:51 am
Anyone watched any of Startup on Netflix?

Watched the first two episodes last night and it was a pretty entertaining opening.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 8, 2021, 10:48:35 am
My lad is currently working as a runner on set of upcoming BBC Drama "Rules of the Game"

Looks interesting.  Stars Maxine Peake which is always a good thing and inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal

https://tellymix.co.uk/tv/576956-rules-of-the-game-bbc-one-announce-new-four-part-drama-with-maxine-peake.html
Phil M

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 8, 2021, 12:42:27 pm
Finished ''Call My Agent' on Netflix last night. Excellent and really enjoyable series. Didn't think it would be my cup of tea but the cast is brilliant and then of course they have some famous names involved with cameos.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 9, 2021, 09:19:42 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  7, 2021, 12:20:54 am
Sweet Tooth is on flix
Never heard of this until recommended on here. Got better as it went along. Last episode in particular. Wasn't bad at all.
Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 9, 2021, 12:46:05 pm
Quote from: Phil M on June  8, 2021, 12:42:27 pm
Finished ''Call My Agent' on Netflix last night. Excellent and really enjoyable series. Didn't think it would be my cup of tea but the cast is brilliant and then of course they have some famous names involved with cameos.

I see they're talking of making a 5th Series, or a a one off extended episode to close it out finally. That's despite them saying originally that was it. I think the show has been so well received abroad that they've thought again.

And a UK version in the offing. Not quite sure what to make of that. Part of the appeal of 'Call My agent' is the Gallic charm.
Phil M

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 9, 2021, 02:17:56 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on June  9, 2021, 12:46:05 pm
I see they're talking of making a 5th Series, or a a one off extended episode to close it out finally. That's despite them saying originally that was it. I think the show has been so well received abroad that they've thought again.

And a UK version in the offing. Not quite sure what to make of that. Part of the appeal of 'Call My agent' is the Gallic charm.

Yeah defo. I don't think it needs another series to be honest, was wrapped up quite well.
Ziltoid

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 9, 2021, 03:04:17 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on June  8, 2021, 10:46:51 am
Anyone watched any of Startup on Netflix?

Watched the first two episodes last night and it was a pretty entertaining opening.

I'm half way through season 2 and still enjoying it
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 9, 2021, 04:06:18 pm
Breeders on Sky is an enjoyable comedy.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 9, 2021, 04:07:25 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on June  8, 2021, 10:46:51 am
Anyone watched any of Startup on Netflix?

Watched the first two episodes last night and it was a pretty entertaining opening.
Watched it on Prime. Was good.
Grobbelrevell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 10, 2021, 10:56:35 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on June  9, 2021, 03:04:17 pm
I'm half way through season 2 and still enjoying it

Good to hear.

I'm up to episode 8 in the first season and enjoyed it so far.

Martin Freeman's accent still gets me though.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 11, 2021, 11:40:02 am
I really thought they had cancelled this show I've heard nothing about it for ages but its back for a 2nd series starring both Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

And they have said there will be a 3rd series.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V26ik272bXQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V26ik272bXQ</a>
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 12, 2021, 07:11:41 pm
Just started to watch Sweet Tooth really enjoying it and I like the way its filmed and the set design in the first one it gives it a surreal children book feel looking forward to watching the rest of the 1st series

The first show that felt like it embraced COVID-19 wearing facemasks and using hand sanitizer etc for their pandemic

The scene at the party when someone starts showing signs of virus and they quickly put on their face masks and gloves, and they have to do a quick test on him and then had to deal with him gave me goosebumps
Darren G

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 13, 2021, 05:29:16 pm
Five episodes into City on a Hill season 2. Have to say that although I enjoyed season one, season two is far, far better (thus far) in my opinion.  The first episode felt a little disjointed, but that may just be a result of having to reacquaint myself with the characters and story.  Since then though, it's been brilliant.  Kevin Bacon really deserves some sort of award for his work in this, especially in episode five.  Absolutely made up that it's been renewed for a third season.  Massively underrated show.
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 13, 2021, 08:54:10 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 12, 2021, 07:11:41 pm
Just started to watch Sweet Tooth really enjoying it and I like the way its filmed and the set design in the first one it gives it a surreal children book feel looking forward to watching the rest of the 1st series

The first show that felt like it embraced COVID-19 wearing facemasks and using hand sanitizer etc for their pandemic

The scene at the party when someone starts showing signs of virus and they quickly put on their face masks and gloves, and they have to do a quick test on him and then had to deal with him gave me goosebumps

Just finished it and I loved it, especially Bobby  :) Hope it gets a second series as it definitely needs it.
Grobbelrevell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 13, 2021, 10:04:08 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on June 10, 2021, 10:56:35 am
Good to hear.

I'm up to episode 8 in the first season [of StartUp] and enjoyed it so far.

Martin Freeman's accent still gets me though.

Okay, there are LOTS of plot holes as this goes on. Things that just don't make sense, are out of character, or just feel shoehorned in for a quick payoff - and then instantly discarded.

Still kinda enjoyable and enough there to make me want to finish the season, but yeah, not quite living up to the promise I saw in the first couple of episodes.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 13, 2021, 10:20:50 pm
Fuck GBNews has just been added to my channel list clicked in it and its Alan Sugar in low RES and poor sound in what looks  like a temple to himself slagging off Jeremy and calling Starmer a nutter all very surreal
a treeless whopper

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 13, 2021, 10:33:19 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 13, 2021, 10:20:50 pm
Fuck GBNews has just been added to my channel list clicked in it and its Alan Sugar in low RES and poor sound in what looks  like a temple to himself slagging off Jeremy and calling Keith a nutter all very surreal

Apparently Gloria De Piero has a show on it. Some real knobheads were MPs.
IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 01:42:24 pm
Ive watched Ted Lasso and Defending Jacob. Any other series on Apple TV+ that you guys can recommend?
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:22:04 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 01:42:24 pm
Ive watched Ted Lasso and Defending Jacob. Any other series on Apple TV+ that you guys can recommend?

Its note a show but a documentary on there, but 1971 is very good. Its about the music and troubles of the time.
My favourite show on apple has been For All Mankind, about an alternative space race era. Ive only watched the first series so far but loved it, the second one is fully available.

Trying is alright in a easy to watch kind of way. I struggled a bit with See, it was ok but was expecting more.
IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm
Thanks for the recommendations  :)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm
Thanks for the recommendations  :)


Servant.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 05:13:54 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on
Ive watched Ted Lasso and Defending Jacob. Any other series on Apple TV+ that you guys can recommend?
See

For All Mankind

Mosquito Coast

Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11546 on: Yesterday at 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm

Servant.
Is that a show youre recommending or a comment on my place beneath Nitramdorf?
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11547 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 pm »
I really hope there is a 2nd series of Sweet tooth, I really enjoyed it, loved everything about it including the pushing daisies type voice over

One of my fav new series 
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11548 on: Yesterday at 09:17:44 pm »
Liverpool Narcos was a good watch. Thought the cocaine episode was the best, Curtis Warren was basically the scouse Escobar.
Online BER

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11549 on: Today at 10:43:15 pm »
Was not expecting to love Sweet Tooth as much as I did, but it's a post apocalyptic Hunt for the Wilderpeople basically. Just a beautifully put together piece of escapism, the narration alone hooked me.
