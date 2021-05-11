Had very few new shows on my radar and those that I was wanting to watch were on weekly release so I am waiting until they're all out.



In the meantime decided to re-watch The Sopranos (last saw it maybe 8-10 years ago) and I was surprised by how much I'd forgotten to be honest. Even giant parts of the plot! Anyways, it's just fantastic compared to a lot of shite on TV these days. The character development is on another level.



Once we finished we watched Line of Duty and I wasn't half struck by how little I gave a shit about the characters despite having watched it for years.



Decided to do the ultimate back-to-back and re-watch The Wire after enjoying The Sopranos so much. Again, another show I haven't watched for years so glad to get stuck in again.