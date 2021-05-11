« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 722111 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,592
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11400 on: May 11, 2021, 11:12:42 pm »
Quote from: RF on May 11, 2021, 11:11:41 pm
Just finished watching 3 Families, a two part drama based on the true stories of the archaic abortion laws in Northern Ireland. Flicking through tv last night me and the Mrs decided to give this a go. It was a really well made, quite eye opening and even stars Laura Linney from Ozark  in episode two.

On my list.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,592
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11401 on: May 11, 2021, 11:24:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 10, 2021, 11:14:41 pm
It's a good watch that, different and enjoyable :)

Just starting Ep4, so far so good.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,592
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11402 on: May 12, 2021, 12:31:02 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 12, 2021, 12:29:33 am
I was raised by a couple of Australian alcoholics.

They were my Fosters parents.

Wrong thread i bet.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,350
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11403 on: May 12, 2021, 12:43:12 am »
Very much was. Had the Jokes thread open in the next tab.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,592
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11404 on: May 12, 2021, 07:41:44 pm »
;D

Terrible joke btw.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11405 on: May 13, 2021, 12:15:38 pm »
Been watching that Sky/HBO show "The Third Day" in the evenings this week.

Absolutely barmy AF show, got the final episode to watch tonight and God knows how it'll end.

Pretty impressive cast.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11406 on: May 14, 2021, 02:06:10 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 13, 2021, 12:15:38 pm
Been watching that Sky/HBO show "The Third Day" in the evenings this week.

Absolutely barmy AF show, got the final episode to watch tonight and God knows how it'll end.

Pretty impressive cast.

I loved it. Great to see something outside the normal cookie cutter plots. Always been a fan of Jude Law since Gattaca.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11407 on: May 14, 2021, 02:11:07 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 13, 2021, 12:15:38 pm
Been watching that Sky/HBO show "The Third Day" in the evenings this week.

Absolutely barmy AF show, got the final episode to watch tonight and God knows how it'll end.

Pretty impressive cast.

I've had this on my watchlist for a while but haven't got round to watching it yet. Have you watched the live event thing they did? I don't fancy watching a 12hr event.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11408 on: May 14, 2021, 04:58:22 pm »
The second series of Love, Death and Robots is up now on Netflix. 8 episodes.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11409 on: May 14, 2021, 10:21:23 pm »
Currently watching Handmaid's Tale, Mosquito Coast, and Mare of Eastown on a weekly basis as the episodes come out. Strange not binging them all at once.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,217
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11410 on: May 17, 2021, 11:10:40 pm »
The latest episode of Mare of Easttown was excellent. Easily the best show on TV atm.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11411 on: May 17, 2021, 11:47:11 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on May 17, 2021, 11:10:40 pm
The latest episode of Mare of Easttown was excellent. Easily the best show on TV atm.

Fantastic series so far. Can't wait to see where this ends up.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11412 on: May 18, 2021, 01:47:37 am »
^ right - great show - Kate Winslet is a really excellent - she should get loads of awards.
Although my wife keeps commenting on the continuity errors with Mare's hair.

Hair roots - A directors / hairdressers nightmare  ;D

Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11413 on: May 19, 2021, 09:07:11 am »
Had very few new shows on my radar and those that I was wanting to watch were on weekly release so I am waiting until they're all out.

In the meantime decided to re-watch The Sopranos (last saw it maybe 8-10 years ago) and I was surprised by how much I'd forgotten to be honest. Even giant parts of the plot! Anyways, it's just fantastic compared to a lot of shite on TV these days. The character development is on another level.

Once we finished we watched Line of Duty and I wasn't half struck by how little I gave a shit about the characters despite having watched it for years.

Decided to do the ultimate back-to-back and re-watch The Wire after enjoying The Sopranos so much. Again, another show I haven't watched for years so glad to get stuck in again.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11414 on: May 19, 2021, 07:59:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HRXVQ77ehRQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HRXVQ77ehRQ</a>
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,591
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11415 on: Yesterday at 12:00:48 am »
That looks shit.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,384
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11416 on: Yesterday at 12:05:37 am »
Wtf has Courteney Cox done to her face.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,986
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11417 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on May 17, 2021, 11:10:40 pm
The latest episode of Mare of Easttown was excellent. Easily the best show on TV atm.

Really good episode. The series has been bubbling up nicely but that moment in the last episode was shocking. Looking forward to next weeks.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,436
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11418 on: Today at 04:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Really good episode. The series has been bubbling up nicely but that moment in the last episode was shocking. Looking forward to next weeks.

But not shocking for the sake of shock, I think. Very believable in the flow of the episode.

I agree with the threaded praise for Mare of Easttown, very worth the watch for those casting about for a new show.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,321
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11419 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Gonna start "Mare of Easttown" over the weekend.  Looking forward to it judging by peoples reviews.

Watched first 2 episodes of this weeks 4-part ITV drama "Innocent" last night.  Watch the final 2 tonight.

Katherine Kelly is quite good in it.  Nice little whodunnit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Up
« previous next »
 