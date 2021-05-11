Just finished watching 3 Families, a two part drama based on the true stories of the archaic abortion laws in Northern Ireland. Flicking through tv last night me and the Mrs decided to give this a go. It was a really well made, quite eye opening and even stars Laura Linney from Ozark in episode two.
It's a good watch that, different and enjoyable
I was raised by a couple of Australian alcoholics.They were my Fosters parents.
Been watching that Sky/HBO show "The Third Day" in the evenings this week.Absolutely barmy AF show, got the final episode to watch tonight and God knows how it'll end.Pretty impressive cast.
