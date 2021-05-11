Been watching that Sky/HBO show "The Third Day" in the evenings this week. Absolutely barmy AF show, got the final episode to watch tonight and God knows how it'll end. Pretty impressive cast.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."