I'm four episodes in to Suburra: Blood on Rome and I'm thinking of throwing in the towel. I have no empathy for any of the characters (contrast that with Gomorrah) and I feel as if I've seen this story before and done a whole lot better before. What's the view of those who've watched it all, is it worth persevering with?



I can't say it has stayed with me in any significant way, but I enjoyed it for the most part and found it easy to watch. It may just be a case of it suiting my tastes more than yours in terms of subject matter - there are plenty of shows that people on here are crazy about and I can't stand, e.g. fucking "Suits" and the execrable "Billions." It's nowhere near the class of "Gomorrah," but then maybe five shows in television history can say that they are.