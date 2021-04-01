I can't say it has stayed with me in any significant way, but I enjoyed it for the most part and found it easy to watch. It may just be a case of it suiting my tastes more than yours in terms of subject matter - there are plenty of shows that people on here are crazy about and I can't stand, e.g. fucking "Suits" and the execrable "Billions." It's nowhere near the class of "Gomorrah," but then maybe five shows in television history can say that they are.
Yeah mate I'd have to agree with you in regards to shows like Suits, Billions etc
A younger me would have definitely indulged but these days it's got to be a cracker of a show for me to invest my time in.
Gomorrah is one such example - others include The Terror, True Detective (mainly season 1).
Just can't find myself watching generic stuff anymore.