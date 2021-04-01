« previous next »
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11280 on: April 1, 2021, 11:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April  1, 2021, 10:58:25 pm
Garner is Mrs Afflick aint she?

One of them is! Or was.

Quote from: Sarge on April  1, 2021, 10:58:52 pm
She was good in Blood Diamond too.

Ah yeah, she was good in that. Good film.
Offline Ray K

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11281 on: April 2, 2021, 10:14:38 am »
Quote from: Sarge on April  1, 2021, 10:58:25 pm
Garner is Mrs Afflick aint she?
Was.
Connolly is Mrs Bettany.
Offline Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11282 on: April 2, 2021, 04:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April  1, 2021, 09:30:53 pm
Just started The Looming Towers, got some great reviews.

4 Episodes in and really enjoying this.
Offline S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11283 on: April 2, 2021, 08:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April  2, 2021, 04:39:00 pm
4 Episodes in and really enjoying this.
It's great, I've just finished the book as well. I recommend giving that a try after, highly detailed and yet never dry.

One thing I found weird about the series were the constant shots of Jeff Daniels giving a succession of women a good seeing to in various hotel rooms. They seemed...out of place? After a while it was like, "we get it, he has affairs. Stop showing me his ass".
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11284 on: April 2, 2021, 08:05:24 pm »
Quote from: S on April  2, 2021, 08:01:32 pm
It's great, I've just finished the book as well. I recommend giving that a try after, highly detailed and yet never dry.

One thing I found weird about the series were the constant shots of Jeff Daniels giving a succession of women a good seeing to in various hotel rooms. They seemed...out of place? After a while it was like, "we get it, he has affairs. Stop showing me his ass".

Yeah, he must work out.
Offline Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11285 on: April 2, 2021, 08:06:53 pm »
Quote from: S on April  2, 2021, 08:01:32 pm
It's great, I've just finished the book as well. I recommend giving that a try after, highly detailed and yet never dry.

One thing I found weird about the series were the constant shots of Jeff Daniels giving a succession of women a good seeing to in various hotel rooms. They seemed...out of place? After a while it was like, "we get it, he has affairs. Stop showing me his ass".

I will do thanks and yes it really adds nothing to the story i agree.
Offline S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11286 on: April 2, 2021, 09:14:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  2, 2021, 08:05:24 pm
Yeah, he must work out.
I did sometimes have to pause to check out the fun bags of some hose hound.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11287 on: April 3, 2021, 08:46:28 pm »
Opening episode of Fauda series 2 is fucking epic

Great show
Offline Sarge

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11288 on: April 3, 2021, 09:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  3, 2021, 08:46:28 pm
Opening episode of Fauda series 2 is fucking epic

Great show

And it gets better, enjoy
Offline Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11289 on: Yesterday at 12:50:42 pm »
I'm four episodes in to Suburra: Blood on Rome and I'm thinking of throwing in the towel. I have no empathy for any of the characters (contrast that with Gomorrah) and I feel as if I've seen this story before and done a whole lot better before. What's the view of those who've watched it all, is it worth persevering with?
Online afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11290 on: Yesterday at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 12:50:42 pm
I'm four episodes in to Suburra: Blood on Rome and I'm thinking of throwing in the towel. I have no empathy for any of the characters (contrast that with Gomorrah) and I feel as if I've seen this story before and done a whole lot better before. What's the view of those who've watched it all, is it worth persevering with?

Thought the movie was far better than the series...
Online red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11291 on: Yesterday at 02:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 12:50:42 pm
I'm four episodes in to Suburra: Blood on Rome and I'm thinking of throwing in the towel. I have no empathy for any of the characters (contrast that with Gomorrah) and I feel as if I've seen this story before and done a whole lot better before. What's the view of those who've watched it all, is it worth persevering with?

I can't say it has stayed with me in any significant way, but I enjoyed it for the most part and found it easy to watch. It may just be a case of it suiting my tastes more than yours in terms of subject matter - there are plenty of shows that people on here are crazy about and I can't stand, e.g. fucking "Suits" and the execrable "Billions." It's nowhere near the class of "Gomorrah," but then maybe five shows in television history can say that they are.
Online Roopy

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11292 on: Today at 03:29:36 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 02:45:23 pm
I can't say it has stayed with me in any significant way, but I enjoyed it for the most part and found it easy to watch. It may just be a case of it suiting my tastes more than yours in terms of subject matter - there are plenty of shows that people on here are crazy about and I can't stand, e.g. fucking "Suits" and the execrable "Billions." It's nowhere near the class of "Gomorrah," but then maybe five shows in television history can say that they are.

Yeah mate I'd have to agree with you in regards to shows like Suits, Billions etc

A younger me would have definitely indulged but these days it's got to be a cracker of a show for me to invest my time in.

Gomorrah is one such example - others include The Terror, True Detective (mainly season 1).

Just can't find myself watching generic stuff anymore.
