RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 10, 2021, 08:52:27 pm
The Terror season 1 which is one of the best season's of TV i've ever seen has the episodes available to download on Sky, should be on Iplayer as well.

Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 12:09:20 am
Quote from: Pistolero on March  4, 2021, 11:39:38 am
Did you watch The Investigation on the BBC last month?...Danish mini-series / true-life drama written and directed by Mindhunter and Borgen writer Tobias Lindholm....best police procedural I've ever seen...dont think there'll be a better show on TV this year.....still available on iplayer

Finished this tonight.  What a cracking series it was.

An extremely unique way of telling the story of a high profile murder investigation.  It doesn't let the accused take centre stage. You'll know what I mean if you have watched it.

Wonderful script. Not a line of wasted dialogue.  It really was like a high end movie drama split into 6 parts.  Some really touching moments too amongst the savage facts surrounding the case.   The scenes with Jens and Malbritt following her mistake and Jens and the diving team spring to mind.

I will say one thing, if those are the actual laws in Denmark when it comes to having enough evidence for prosecuting someone for murder, then I'm surprised Copenhagen has not become a murderers paradise. 
Roopy

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 12:37:56 am
Just watched Manhunt: Deadly Games.

It's a sequel to Manhunt: Unabomber which was on Netflix featuring Sam Worthington.

Set in 1996 and follows the story about the Atlanta bomber.

Recommend it - not a masterpiece but will do the job.

Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3q53V_bUwQ
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 07:44:48 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 10, 2021, 08:52:27 pm
The Terror season 1 which is one of the best season's of TV i've ever seen has the episodes available to download on Sky, should be on Iplayer as well.

Yes, they are on iplayer for another year or so. Have them all downloaded, have been looking forward to this for what seems like ages, waiting for it to come on TV.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 09:08:05 am
The Great on Channel 4 was very enjoyable. Huzzah!
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 10:48:32 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 10, 2021, 08:52:27 pm
The Terror season 1 which is one of the best season's of TV i've ever seen has the episodes available to download on Sky, should be on Iplayer as well.

It's fantastic, it really is.  I love pacing and atmosphere and the acting is brilliant throughout.
Andy_lfc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 03:03:08 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 11, 2021, 07:44:48 am
Yes, they are on iplayer for another year or so. Have them all downloaded, have been looking forward to this for what seems like ages, waiting for it to come on TV.

Not being inclined to download tv shows, I have been waiting to watch The Terror for 3 years, I can't wait to get stuck in!
Andy_lfc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 03:09:23 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on March 10, 2021, 08:21:27 pm
Among other important, relevant concepts learned, I now understand the necessity of breaking a few Gregs in pursuit of the ultimate Tomlette...

One of the few lines of writing that have stayed with me from any TV series I have watched.  Succession is a modern classic.
Nitramdorf

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 03:23:14 pm
Quote from: Andy_lfc on March 11, 2021, 03:03:08 pm
Not being inclined to download tv shows, I have been waiting to watch The Terror for 3 years, I can't wait to get stuck in!

Yes same for me, I meant I have them downloaded from iplayer since last weeks first 2 episodes. I recorded the first 2 then realised the whole series was available.

I dont do torrenting, just cant be arsed.
.adam

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 04:24:12 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 11, 2021, 09:08:05 am
The Great on Channel 4 was very enjoyable. Huzzah!

Toosh.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 06:05:04 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 11, 2021, 10:48:32 am
It's fantastic, it really is.  I love pacing and atmosphere and the acting is brilliant throughout.
Yeah it's fantastic watch, Jared Harris is an amazing actor as well.

I think I'll download them and keep them on my Sky box for future repeat watching.

I never did get round to watching season 2 about Japanese American internment camps, I read some iffy reviews.

I recall after watching it when it first came out, watching videos on Youtube  on the Northwest Passage, I had no clue that ships passed through there, I thought it was fictional in the show.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 06:30:27 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 11, 2021, 06:05:04 pm
Yeah it's fantastic watch, Jared Harris is an amazing actor as well.

I think I'll download them and keep them on my Sky box for future repeat watching.

I never did get round to watching season 2 about Japanese American internment camps, I read some iffy reviews.

I recall after watching it when it first came out, watching videos on Youtube  on the Northwest Passage, I had no clue that ships passed through there, I thought it was fictional in the show.

I had no idea there was a season two, I'll probably give it a watch if it ends up on iplayer but won't seek it out.  I had a vague recollection about the Northwest Passage from school (which was 30 years ago, that's how vague).

It really is brilliant though, I urge everyone to watch it.  I also bombed through The Investigation which was sublime, even alongside other Scandi-Noir like The Killing and The Bridge.  Had me choking up at times, so thanks (I guess) to whoever recommended that on here.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 06:48:02 pm
Need to pick up The Terror again.  I got 5 episodes in first time around a few years back before abandoning it for a reason unknown to me.
afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 11, 2021, 07:47:48 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 11, 2021, 06:48:02 pm
Need to pick up The Terror again.  I got 5 episodes in first time around a few years back before abandoning it for a reason unknown to me.

Terrified?
didi shamone

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 12, 2021, 05:00:40 pm
Finished kingdom last night (the mma one).  Great show. Acting is brilliant and there's loads of strong characters. Loved the way everyone is deeply flawed yet still likeable.
The series starts strong and only gets better.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 12, 2021, 05:16:29 pm
Going to start Bloodlands tonight just in time for the finale on Sunday.

Looking forward to this.
Jono69

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 12, 2021, 05:31:48 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 12, 2021, 05:16:29 pm
Going to start Bloodlands tonight just in time for the finale on Sunday.

Looking forward to this.

We started it last night but only got about 30 minutes into the first episode before the wife decided she was tired and wanted to go to bed  :(
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 12, 2021, 06:36:13 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 12, 2021, 05:16:29 pm
Going to start Bloodlands tonight just in time for the finale on Sunday.

Looking forward to this.

Haha. About an hour ago me and the missus decided to start that later tonight too :)

Spooky.
Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 12, 2021, 10:26:21 pm
I also loved the Terror S1 but my God those last few episodes...very grim...I spent the following three days just thinking about the ending.
gazzalfc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 12, 2021, 10:32:05 pm
Lot of good older stuff on the Star on Disney+ 

24, Family Guy, American dad, Prison break, Buffy, Firefly, X files
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 13, 2021, 01:08:27 am
First episode of Bloodlands was good.  Really looking forward to watching part 2 tomorrow night.

keano7

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 13, 2021, 10:41:09 am
Your Honor on Sky Atlantic has been superb so far. Up to episode 8.
Saul Goodman

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 13, 2021, 11:37:16 am
Bloodlands is overacted cliched nonsense. I found it funnier than thrilling from the short time I spent giving it chance.

Your Honor is good.

Been enjoying Resident Alien which is a great bit of light relief.
stara

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 13, 2021, 12:31:56 pm
Quote from: Saul Goodman on March 13, 2021, 11:37:16 am
Bloodlands is overacted cliched nonsense. I found it funnier than thrilling from the short time I spent giving it chance.

Your Honor is good.

Been enjoying Resident Alien which is a great bit of light relief.

Out of these three.
Pistolero

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 13, 2021, 01:36:42 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 11, 2021, 12:09:20 am
Finished this tonight.  What a cracking series it was.

An extremely unique way of telling the story of a high profile murder investigation.  It doesn't let the accused take centre stage. You'll know what I mean if you have watched it.

Wonderful script. Not a line of wasted dialogue.  It really was like a high end movie drama split into 6 parts.  Some really touching moments too amongst the savage facts surrounding the case.   The scenes with Jens and Malbritt following her mistake and Jens and the diving team spring to mind.

I will say one thing, if those are the actual laws in Denmark when it comes to having enough evidence for prosecuting someone for murder, then I'm surprised Copenhagen has not become a murderers paradise.

Brilliant wasn't it mate....and reading around it, its as close as you're going to get to what an actual Danish investigation is like...the real life Jens was heavily involved as a consultant, as were the parents - superbly portrayed btw, heartbroken, devastated but never beaten - and little details like the on-screen divers were the actual divers who worked on the case - it was the actual submarine, ditto the search boat - and even the boat sniffer dog was the real dog! - and as you say, the twist on the usual narrative device worked to great effect....all added up to one of the most gripping and moving series ive ever seen...it'll take some beating, both in terms of Scandi-noir and crime drama as a whole
Dench57

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 13, 2021, 03:36:20 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 10, 2021, 08:52:27 pm
The Terror season 1 which is one of the best season's of TV i've ever seen has the episodes available to download on Sky, should be on Iplayer as well.

Great this is finally reaching a wider audience. Really is a fantastic series.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 14, 2021, 12:47:05 pm
Finally got around to watching Reprisal last night,it has been in my Favourites for what must be a year or so.

Anyway we're up to Ep5and we've both loved every minute,I know it was cancelled after the 1 series but the story should've been done anyway,especially with the fast pacing of the first four.

Really loved every minute and there's a seriously funny/not funny part in ep4.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 15, 2021, 01:34:18 am
Didn't get around to watch it at the time, but Little Drummer Girl is great
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 15, 2021, 06:18:20 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 15, 2021, 01:34:18 am
Didn't get around to watch it at the time, but Little Drummer Girl is great

Great show. Up there with The Night Manager.
Grobbelrevell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 15, 2021, 09:45:42 am
Quote from: didi shamone on March 12, 2021, 05:00:40 pm
Finished kingdom last night (the mma one).  Great show. Acting is brilliant and there's loads of strong characters. Loved the way everyone is deeply flawed yet still likeable.
The series starts strong and only gets better.

I finished this a couple of months ago and really enjoyed it as well. Hope they do a final season, which has been rumoured but not confirmed.

On Bloodlands, thought the first episode was good and left open a world of possibilities for them to explore, but it just didn't. Extremely disappointing in the end.
Darren G

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 15, 2021, 12:41:54 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on March 13, 2021, 03:36:20 pm
Great this is finally reaching a wider audience. Really is a fantastic series.

Yeah, I'll second that. Depressing as all fuck, but brilliant telly and Jared Harris is outstanding in it in my opinion.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
March 15, 2021, 01:04:33 pm
Anyone watched Operation Odessa on Netflix?

Mad as fuck docufilm about a Russian/NY Gangster, a Miami playboy boat dealer and a Cuban drug runner with connections to Escobar and the Cartels.

These 3 loons conspire to purchase a Soviet Submarine from the Russians on behalf of the Cartels.

The players are larger than life and their stories of buying literally anything from a post Soviet Union at rock bottom prices are wild.  If you take their tales with a pinch of salt its a really fun watch.
Crimson

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11192 on: March 15, 2021, 02:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on March 15, 2021, 12:41:54 pm
Yeah, I'll second that. Depressing as all fuck, but brilliant telly and Jared Harris is outstanding in it in my opinion.

Sadly S02 did not live up to the billing!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11193 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm »
I'm very late to the party here seeing as it first aired in 2008 but The Tudors on Channel 4 player is absolutely brilliant. Me and my fiancee binged the lot in about 2 weeks. Takes you through Henry VIII's reign from the end of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon to his death and explores all his wives. The acting was excellent. Series 3 lost its way a little bit but pulled it back for series 4. Natalie Dormer was sensational as Anne Boleyn.
Online Tobelius

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11194 on: Yesterday at 07:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on March 15, 2021, 02:18:01 pm
Sadly S02 did not live up to the billing!

Yeah,the second was a disappointment tbf,really good first season though,the convincing acting combined with the ominous atmosphere of the series was something unique.
Online jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11195 on: Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
I'm very late to the party here seeing as it first aired in 2008 but The Tudors on Channel 4 player is absolutely brilliant. Me and my fiancee binged the lot in about 2 weeks. Takes you through Henry VIII's reign from the end of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon to his death and explores all his wives. The acting was excellent. Series 3 lost its way a little bit but pulled it back for series 4. Natalie Dormer was sensational as Anne Boleyn.

I loved the Tudors its a brilliantly made show with some great performances. Yes, I remember series three being a bit more boring though the bit with Anne of Cleves was better. I didn't realise it was on Channel 4 player, may re-visit it.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11196 on: Today at 01:47:18 am »
Very low brow.

Been watching Survivor with the family. It is one of those few shows where adults and kids can enjoy it in different ways. Netflix USA put up two seasons.
Online kavah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #11197 on: Today at 06:30:40 am »
Thanks for whoever recommended Snowfall (Just into S2 now)

It's an LA Wire of sorts and a decent account of trainee fashion from Converse and Adidas to Nike and the trading of Drugs and Guns back and forth from California to Central America.

the real life Franklin that turned over billions in the 80s

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%22Freeway%22_Rick_Ross

 
