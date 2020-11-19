« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 648285 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10720 on: November 19, 2020, 03:20:03 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 19, 2020, 11:51:51 AM
Yeah watched Ep5 last night and said afterwards it had slowed down considerably.

Still looking forward to watching the final 2 eps like but can see where you are coming from.

That first episode in the Orphanage was fantastic and how she then built a relationship with her new family. Once it all became about being this obsessive, popular winner then it didnt have the same bite to it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10721 on: November 19, 2020, 03:56:04 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 19, 2020, 03:17:17 PM
Still find it laughable how they got one of the most beautiful women ever put to screen to play Thatcher, fuck me

My wife asked me what was wrong when she was watching an episode. I apparently had this funny look on my face showing utter confusion as to what I should be thinking and feeling.

It's so so wrong on so many levels  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10722 on: November 20, 2020, 10:58:28 AM »
Five episodes into The Crown and the (heavily fictionalised) episode about Michael Fagans break-in to Buckingham Palace was a genuinely moving bit of tele imo.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10723 on: November 20, 2020, 07:05:49 PM »
Has everyone seen every episode of The Undoing or is it still in progress?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10724 on: November 20, 2020, 07:09:22 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on November 20, 2020, 07:05:49 PM
Has everyone seen every episode of The Undoing or is it still in progress?
Episode five is on Monday in the UK, not sure if it's finished stateside.

It's decent enough, not sure the story is as good as the performances though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10725 on: November 20, 2020, 07:49:05 PM »
Cheers

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 20, 2020, 07:09:22 PM

It's decent enough, not sure the story is as good as the performances though.

That's a really good observation!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10726 on: November 20, 2020, 11:30:38 PM »
Wow Donald Sutherlands "I'm a cocksucker monologue in The Undoing was brilliant "I'm a cocksucker ..... I'm an old-fashioned type of cocksucker the type of cocksucker  that fucks over anyone who messes with me or a my loved ones." all said with a cold stare
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10727 on: November 21, 2020, 12:59:01 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on November 20, 2020, 10:58:28 AM
Five episodes into The Crown and the (heavily fictionalised) episode about Michael Fagans break-in to Buckingham Palace was a genuinely moving bit of tele imo.

That was the standout episode of this series imho.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10728 on: November 21, 2020, 02:18:12 PM »
The Crown is weird. I like it for the production values but cant take it seriously in other ways. Would Thatcher really go out hunting in a pair of heels and a nice coat? Details like that are thrown in just for emphasis when I think they could have achieved the same effect (her being uncomfortable with royals) with more subtlety.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 19, 2020, 03:17:40 PM
I do like Olivia Coleman but I really enjoyed Claire Foys representation of the young Queen, so it was difficult to get my head around a older and more sour faced character that she was portrayed as.
I much preferred Foys performance. Then again, I find Olivia Coleman overrated too.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10729 on: November 21, 2020, 02:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Trada on November 20, 2020, 11:30:38 PM
Wow Donald Sutherlands "I'm a cocksucker monologue in The Undoing was brilliant "I'm a cocksucker ..... I'm an old-fashioned type of cocksucker the type of cocksucker  that fucks over anyone who messes with me or a my loved ones." all said with a cold stare
Yeah it was good wasn't it
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10730 on: November 21, 2020, 03:02:37 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on November 21, 2020, 02:21:02 PM
Yeah it was good wasn't it

What made it even stranger was it was to the headmaster of the school.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10731 on: November 21, 2020, 03:03:50 PM »
Really like The Undoing but it is fairly bland. The cast is great and make it very watchable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10732 on: November 21, 2020, 10:18:46 PM »
Finished The Queens Gambit. Felt like it ended a completely different show to how it started out and was excellent up to and including episode 3. 4 and 5 were meh, episode 6 was good but the last episode wasn’t good at all.

Enjoyable series overall and some absolutely amazing outfits worn by Anna Taylor Joy’s character, but not as good as it promised to be.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10733 on: November 21, 2020, 11:13:55 PM »
Just finished the Crown S4. Some good bits but overall not as good as previous seasons. I felt that they could have taken a deeper dive into the political side a bit more like they had previously done but they focused more on the soap opera revolving around the family. Missed out on some important elements like Reagan's presidency and the end of the Cold War. I don't think we needed to see so many episode of Charles and Camila together. While the message behind the episode centered on Princess Margaret was important, it is hard to care about her at all when she has an awful personality the rest of the time. 
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10734 on: Yesterday at 04:47:38 PM »
Re-watched episode 3 of the Queens Gambit just for the soundtrack alone.

Quincy Jones cover of "Comin' Home Baby" is the coolest track I've heard for a good while.  It exudes 60's jazz cool

And the scene with the Apple Pi's when they all sing "Your the one" by The Vogues is brilliant in every way.  Beth realises the scene is just not for her.

Been playing both songs loud today.  Great stuff.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10735 on: Yesterday at 05:53:12 PM »
Just seen Raised By Wolves advertised for Sky Atlantic.

Anyone who hasn't seen it should check it out, it's pretty good sci fi, the first episode is directed by Ridley Scott.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10736 on: Yesterday at 06:14:11 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:53:12 PM
Just seen Raised By Wolves advertised for Sky Atlantic.

Anyone who hasn't seen it should check it out, it's pretty good sci fi, the first episode is directed by Ridley Scott.


That makes 3 of us that enjoyed it  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10737 on: Yesterday at 07:05:37 PM »
Quote from: Seebab on November 21, 2020, 11:13:55 PM
Just finished the Crown S4. Some good bits but overall not as good as previous seasons. I felt that they could have taken a deeper dive into the political side a bit more like they had previously done but they focused more on the soap opera revolving around the family. Missed out on some important elements like Reagan's presidency and the end of the Cold War. I don't think we needed to see so many episode of Charles and Camila together. While the message behind the episode centered on Princess Margaret was important, it is hard to care about her at all when she has an awful personality the rest of the time.

That episode was ... something. They drew a pretty clear equivalency between the royals at that party and the patients/residents in the mental institution - I've tried to think of a way to view that scene any other way, and I don't think you can. I found it a bold choice, but ultimately really unsettling. I am strongly in favor of artistic freedom, but I was very surprised to see that in the current climate.

That episode aside, there were moments in the season where the gang of them looked like extraordinarily moronic muppets from an extraordinarily moronic planet of morons far, far away. That scene of Thatcher's visit to the country estate where they were playing that "one undubbawubba six wubbaundubbagubba" whatever the fuck it was? I was just sitting here hurling abuse at the screen  ;D

Oh, and TV Charles is a jug-eared c*nt.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10738 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM »
Its quite clear that the director and the producers of The Crown hate the Royals. I left how they nailed that family in the show, real or not. Every time you see them hunting it just reminds you what a bunch of c*nts they all are.

Foy was really good and made the Queen likeable but Olivia Colman was completely unlikable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10739 on: Yesterday at 10:49:06 PM »
Am really enjoying Hunters on Amazon, although it's a bit different than what I was expecting. There is a song and dance number in one episode  :o
Am not quite halfway through yet but I cannot wait till the main baddies get it, (assuming they do get it) I fucking hate them.
Apparently there is a second series coming.

Can anyone recommend The Outsider? I recently read the book and the series is up on sky on demand.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10740 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:49:06 PM
Am really enjoying Hunters on Amazon, although it's a bit different than what I was expecting. There is a song and dance number in one episode  :o
Am not quite halfway through yet but I cannot wait till the main baddies get it, (assuming they do get it) I fucking hate them.
Apparently there is a second series coming.

Can anyone recommend The Outsider? I recently read the book and the series is up on sky on demand.

The BBQ scene was outstanding & yes The Outsider is worth a watch,it's dark af.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10741 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:47:38 PM
Re-watched episode 3 of the Queens Gambit just for the soundtrack alone.

Quincy Jones cover of "Comin' Home Baby" is the coolest track I've heard for a good while.  It exudes 60's jazz cool

And the scene with the Apple Pi's when they all sing "Your the one" by The Vogues is brilliant in every way.  Beth realises the scene is just not for her.

Been playing both songs loud today.  Great stuff.

Loved the soundtrack throughout, especially like the Classical Gas montage in episode 5 and Venus in episode 6
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10742 on: Today at 09:17:41 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:14:11 PM

That makes 3 of us that enjoyed it  ;D

That last episode...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10743 on: Today at 10:23:53 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:53:07 PM
The BBQ scene was outstanding & yes The Outsider is worth a watch,it's dark af.

Thank you. Will put it high up my ever expanding watchlist.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10744 on: Today at 11:45:43 AM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:56:30 PM
Loved the soundtrack throughout, especially like the Classical Gas montage in episode 5 and Venus in episode 6

I had to google "Classical gas" and ruddy hell, I never knew that track was called that.

One of those pieces of music I've heard all my life and never actually knew what is was called or who it was by... Until now.

And yes, used beautifully in TQG.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10745 on: Today at 11:52:06 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:53:07 PM
The BBQ scene was outstanding & yes The Outsider is worth a watch,it's dark af.

Can you watch The Outsider without having to watch Mr Mercedes as I know he's quite a central character in it (Mr Mercedes is no longer free to air I believe).  I've read all the books but need to know if there's any back story in the shows.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10746 on: Today at 12:09:37 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 11:52:06 AM
Can you watch The Outsider without having to watch Mr Mercedes as I know he's quite a central character in it (Mr Mercedes is no longer free to air I believe).  I've read all the books but need to know if there's any back story in the shows.


First I've heard that (not read the books) I never made the connection with Mr Mercedes so yes or maybe I'm stupid and just missed it.

I've still not finished S2 of Mr.M though,if you've not watched it you wouldn't be disappointed.

I'm guessing HBO didn't want there to be one.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10747 on: Today at 12:33:21 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:09:37 PM

First I've heard that (not read the books) I never made the connection with Mr Mercedes so yes or maybe I'm stupid and just missed it.

I've still not finished S2 of Mr.M though,if you've not watched it you wouldn't be disappointed.

I'm guessing HBO didn't want there to be one.

As far as I know the only link is the Holly Gibney character. Played by 2 different actresses across the 2 shows.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10748 on: Today at 01:32:46 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:33:21 PM
As far as I know the only link is the Holly Gibney character. Played by 2 different actresses across the 2 shows.

I never even clicked that it was the same character.

Cynthia Erivo was superb as Gibney though and King has said that the script for S2 have already been written but HBO aren't going to produce it so they're looking for another network.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10749 on: Today at 07:03:44 PM »
Anyone seen Ted Lasso? Before I find it online somewhere
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10750 on: Today at 07:06:24 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:49:06 PM
Can anyone recommend The Outsider? I recently read the book and the series is up on sky on demand.
Sorry to be a dissenting voice here, but I wouldn't recommend it. Started very strong, turned mediocre, finished very weak. I never read the book though, so if you really enjoyed that your experience may differ.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10751 on: Today at 07:09:28 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:03:44 PM
Anyone seen Ted Lasso? Before I find it online somewhere

Yeah it's good, quite a few on here said the same.

Some of the football bits annoyed me as not sure a PL club would be like that in real life, but it didn't stop it being enjoyable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10752 on: Today at 07:52:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:09:28 PM
Yeah it's good, quite a few on here said the same.

Some of the football bits annoyed me as not sure a PL club would be like that in real life, but it didn't stop it being enjoyable.

Will give it a go :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10753 on: Today at 08:08:24 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:03:44 PM
Anyone seen Ted Lasso? Before I find it online somewhere

Yeah its good mate nice and feel good.
