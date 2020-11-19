Just finished the Crown S4. Some good bits but overall not as good as previous seasons. I felt that they could have taken a deeper dive into the political side a bit more like they had previously done but they focused more on the soap opera revolving around the family. Missed out on some important elements like Reagan's presidency and the end of the Cold War. I don't think we needed to see so many episode of Charles and Camila together. While the message behind the episode centered on Princess Margaret was important, it is hard to care about her at all when she has an awful personality the rest of the time.



That episode was ... something. They drew a pretty clear equivalency between the royals at that party and the patients/residents in the mental institution - I've tried to think of a way to view that scene any other way, and I don't think you can. I found it a bold choice, but ultimately really unsettling. I am strongly in favor of artistic freedom, but I was very surprised to see that in the current climate.That episode aside, there were moments in the season where the gang of them looked like extraordinarily moronic muppets from an extraordinarily moronic planet of morons far, far away. That scene of Thatcher's visit to the country estate where they were playing that "one undubbawubba six wubbaundubbagubba" whatever the fuck it was? I was just sitting here hurling abuse at the screenOh, and TV Charles is a jug-eared c*nt.