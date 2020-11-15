The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.
Just did the same, mate. I'm on the first ep of series two. I wouldn't mind if the violence picked up a bit, but otherwise a very well-made show. Not in Gomorrah's league,but singing from the same hymn sheet.
Watched Trial 4 on Netflix with Mrs this weekend. Another dreadful example of criminal justice system in the United States.
Indeed I'd say top 5 were Tiger King, Last Dance, Queens Gambit, Dark (season 3) and undecided on a 5th spot, there's been some good documentaries this year.
On episode 3 - agreed. Doesnt come as a surprise any more with how many documentaries like this we have watched in the last few years. Basically if the police didn't like you and you were black it seems you can just be done based on nothing at all. 2 mistrials should surely be enough to say there's a massive reasonable doubt. Basically it was trial him until we get a guilty.
The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.
I finished watching it last night. I thought it was brilliant. Whilst fictional, it is very loosely based (and I mean very loosely !) on Bobby Fischer. I recommend Pawn Sacrifice for anyone who wants to learn a little more about Bobby Fischer. Good film about a fascinating man despite his 'opinions' which at times were downright offensive, but the film perhaps explains a little about his state of mind.
Does anyone in here watch Mr Inbetween? A nice original comedy.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Guys watched EP4 of Queens Gambit last night. Can someone just clear something up for me please. My take was pretty much this
Guys watched EP4 of Queens Gambit last night. Can someone just clear something up for me please.
I just finished watching The Crown series four, hugely impressive production values as always. No one comes out of it looking particularly good. They also did Andrew up like kipper in about three lines of dialogue. OT was fantastic.
Is this not at all popular in the UK? Because everyone on continental Europe and in the US seems to love it. Too close to home?
people like big dick nick.
Finished The Queens Gambit the other day . Tremendous stuff , most I've enjoyed a series since Chernobyl.Watched Bobby Fischer Against The World on the back of this , which covers his life from an early age - worth a watch !
Never seen it and cant say it appeals that much despite the good cast and strong reviews. Maybe it is a thing that non Brits are more interested in our Royal Family than we are (sample size, 1 ).
Will give that a watch. Just looked it up and it looks like it is in full on You Tube. Can`t see it on any of the usual places. Cheers mate. As I say, try Pawn Sacrifice - I think it is on prime
My mum refuses to watch it on the basis that she thinks the whole thing will upset Liz Sample size of 2 now but from a different perspective
It's available on torrent sites if you have access . Will give the Pawn Sacrifice a go - Cheers !
Am I the only one who barely managed to get through Truth Seekers first episode? Was terrible writing and acting!
Page created in 0.066 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.43]