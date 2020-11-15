« previous next »
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10680 on: November 15, 2020, 09:20:48 PM »
Been watching Schitts Creek

Absolutely brilliant and has got the dad dude from American Pie.
Offline Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10681 on: November 15, 2020, 09:35:35 PM »
The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10682 on: November 15, 2020, 09:52:12 PM »
Quote from: Seebab on November 15, 2020, 09:35:35 PM
The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.

Indeed I'd say top 5 were Tiger King, Last Dance, Queens Gambit, Dark (season 3) and undecided on a 5th spot, there's been some good documentaries this year.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10683 on: November 15, 2020, 09:55:32 PM »
Quote from: red mongoose on November 15, 2020, 06:26:02 PM
Just did the same, mate. I'm on the first ep of series two. I wouldn't mind if the violence picked up a bit, but otherwise a very well-made show. Not in Gomorrah's league,
but singing from the same hymn sheet.
I'm at the exact same point! Agreed it lacks the violence of Gomorrah but I guess it doesn't want to be a carbon copy of it? Agreed it's not in same league but enjoyable none the less.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10684 on: November 15, 2020, 09:56:29 PM »
Watched Trial 4 on Netflix with Mrs this weekend. Another dreadful example of criminal justice system in the United States.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10685 on: November 15, 2020, 09:58:48 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 15, 2020, 09:56:29 PM
Watched Trial 4 on Netflix with Mrs this weekend. Another dreadful example of criminal justice system in the United States.

On episode 3 - agreed. Doesnt come as a surprise any more with how many documentaries like this we have watched in the last few years. Basically if the police didn't like you and you were black it seems you can just be done based on nothing at all. 2 mistrials should surely be enough to say there's a massive reasonable doubt. Basically it was trial him until we get a guilty.
Offline Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10686 on: November 15, 2020, 10:29:55 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 15, 2020, 09:52:12 PM
Indeed I'd say top 5 were Tiger King, Last Dance, Queens Gambit, Dark (season 3) and undecided on a 5th spot, there's been some good documentaries this year.

I would agree with all of those. Last Dance still 1st for me I think.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10687 on: November 16, 2020, 07:13:45 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 15, 2020, 09:58:48 PM
On episode 3 - agreed. Doesnt come as a surprise any more with how many documentaries like this we have watched in the last few years. Basically if the police didn't like you and you were black it seems you can just be done based on nothing at all. 2 mistrials should surely be enough to say there's a massive reasonable doubt. Basically it was trial him until we get a guilty.
Spot on. It's not even shocking to be honest. I didn't realize or remember that so many trials could be had? Some dreadful representation of the police department with the people interviewed.
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10688 on: November 16, 2020, 12:07:56 PM »
Quote from: Seebab on November 15, 2020, 09:35:35 PM
The Queen's Gambit is just top notch. Top 5 show of 2020. Amazing cast and a great storyline. I was actually disappointed to hear it was fictional.

I finished watching it last night. I thought it was brilliant.

Whilst fictional, it is very loosely based (and I mean very loosely !) on Bobby Fischer. I recommend Pawn Sacrifice for anyone who wants to learn a little more about Bobby Fischer. Good film about a fascinating man despite his 'opinions' which at times were downright offensive, but the film perhaps explains a little about his state of mind.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10689 on: November 16, 2020, 06:28:03 PM »
I just finished watching The Crown series four, hugely impressive production values as always. No one comes out of it looking particularly good. They also did Andrew up like kipper in about three lines of dialogue. OT was fantastic.
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10690 on: November 17, 2020, 06:50:34 PM »
Does anyone in here watch Mr Inbetween? A nice original comedy.
Offline Seebab

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10691 on: Yesterday at 03:45:31 AM »
Quote from: Qston on November 16, 2020, 12:07:56 PM
I finished watching it last night. I thought it was brilliant.

Whilst fictional, it is very loosely based (and I mean very loosely !) on Bobby Fischer. I recommend Pawn Sacrifice for anyone who wants to learn a little more about Bobby Fischer. Good film about a fascinating man despite his 'opinions' which at times were downright offensive, but the film perhaps explains a little about his state of mind.

Interesting. Cheers mate!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10692 on: Yesterday at 05:18:41 AM »
Quote from: Razors Razor on November 17, 2020, 06:50:34 PM
Does anyone in here watch Mr Inbetween? A nice original comedy.

Best bit of Australian TV in a while.
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10693 on: Yesterday at 09:48:04 AM »
Quote from: Razors Razor on November 17, 2020, 06:50:34 PM
Does anyone in here watch Mr Inbetween? A nice original comedy.

Some funny moments but pretty dark also.
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10694 on: Yesterday at 09:51:18 AM »
Quote from: Qston on November 16, 2020, 12:07:56 PM
I finished watching it last night. I thought it was brilliant.

Whilst fictional, it is very loosely based (and I mean very loosely !) on Bobby Fischer. I recommend Pawn Sacrifice for anyone who wants to learn a little more about Bobby Fischer. Good film about a fascinating man despite his 'opinions' which at times were downright offensive, but the film perhaps explains a little about his state of mind.

Finished The Queens Gambit the other day . Tremendous stuff , most I've enjoyed a series since Chernobyl.

Watched Bobby Fischer Against The World on the back of this , which covers his life from an early age - worth a watch !
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10695 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 AM »
Guys watched EP4 of Queens Gambit last night.  Can someone just clear something up for me please.

Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10696 on: Yesterday at 10:11:44 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:59:11 AM
Guys watched EP4 of Queens Gambit last night.  Can someone just clear something up for me please.

 My take was pretty much this
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10697 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:59:11 AM
Guys watched EP4 of Queens Gambit last night.  Can someone just clear something up for me please.


[/spoiler] I thought she done it to get inside his head a little. He'd been her toughest opponent yet and maybe she needed that little psychological edge. I could have read it wrong myself, though. [/spoiler]
Offline emergency exit

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10698 on: Yesterday at 01:00:49 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 16, 2020, 06:28:03 PM
I just finished watching The Crown series four, hugely impressive production values as always. No one comes out of it looking particularly good. They also did Andrew up like kipper in about three lines of dialogue. OT was fantastic.

Is this not at all popular in the UK? Because everyone on continental Europe and in the US seems to love it.

Too close to home?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10699 on: Yesterday at 01:34:28 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 01:00:49 PM
Is this not at all popular in the UK? Because everyone on continental Europe and in the US seems to love it.

Too close to home?

Never seen it and cant say it appeals that much despite the good cast and strong reviews. Maybe it is a thing that non Brits are more interested in our Royal Family than we are (sample size, 1 :D ).
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10700 on: Yesterday at 04:08:57 PM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 10:11:44 AM


Same here. Remember episode 1 about resigning
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10701 on: Yesterday at 04:10:01 PM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 09:51:18 AM
Finished The Queens Gambit the other day . Tremendous stuff , most I've enjoyed a series since Chernobyl.

Watched Bobby Fischer Against The World on the back of this , which covers his life from an early age - worth a watch !

Will give that a watch. Just looked it up and it looks like it is in full on You Tube. Can`t see it on any of the usual places. Cheers mate. As I say, try Pawn Sacrifice - I think it is on prime
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10702 on: Yesterday at 04:13:52 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:34:28 PM
Never seen it and cant say it appeals that much despite the good cast and strong reviews. Maybe it is a thing that non Brits are more interested in our Royal Family than we are (sample size, 1 :D ).

My mum refuses to watch it on the basis that she thinks the whole thing will upset Liz  ;D

Sample size of 2 now but from a different perspective  :)
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10703 on: Yesterday at 04:30:03 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 01:00:49 PM
Is this not at all popular in the UK? Because everyone on continental Europe and in the US seems to love it.

Too close to home?

I refuse to watch The Crown because it's about a hierarchical, family-based institution of which I disapprove so I will instead be rewatching The Sopranos.

(stolen from Dorian Lynskey on Twitter).
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10704 on: Yesterday at 06:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:10:01 PM
Will give that a watch. Just looked it up and it looks like it is in full on You Tube. Can`t see it on any of the usual places. Cheers mate. As I say, try Pawn Sacrifice - I think it is on prime

It's available on torrent sites if you have access .

Will give the Pawn Sacrifice a go - Cheers !
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10705 on: Yesterday at 07:45:35 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:13:52 PM
My mum refuses to watch it on the basis that she thinks the whole thing will upset Liz  ;D

Sample size of 2 now but from a different perspective  :)

Being made to watch the new series, bloody terrible.

It's as if they've chosen impressionists to play the parts, but forgotten they need to act too.
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10706 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 06:31:30 PM
It's available on torrent sites if you have access .

Will give the Pawn Sacrifice a go - Cheers !

Thank you for the recommendation mate. Just finished watching it on YouTube (full HD version on there). Brilliant documentary. So sad as well. Some very illuminating comments from kasparov and others about chess and 5he state of mind at that level.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10707 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 PM »
Am I the only one who barely managed to get through Truth Seekers first episode? Was terrible writing and acting!
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #10708 on: Today at 04:08:14 AM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:41:25 PM
Am I the only one who barely managed to get through Truth Seekers first episode? Was terrible writing and acting!

No, I was the same. The pair of them (Pegg and Frost) had such natural likability and charisma in "Shaun of the Dead" that they needed to add very little outside of that to make the whole thing work. And it was brilliant, to be fair. But I've felt ever since that in their projects they do tend to still coast on that, and the more you see of it the more it seems like shtick.
