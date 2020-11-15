Am I the only one who barely managed to get through Truth Seekers first episode? Was terrible writing and acting!



No, I was the same. The pair of them (Pegg and Frost) had such natural likability and charisma in "Shaun of the Dead" that they needed to add very little outside of that to make the whole thing work. And it was brilliant, to be fair. But I've felt ever since that in their projects they do tend to still coast on that, and the more you see of it the more it seems like shtick.