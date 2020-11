What’s Girl/Haji like?



Having of a bit of a drought of worthwhile shows at the minute.



Watched the eight episodes of Giri/Haji over the last few weeks, and thoroughly enjoyed it. Cracking cast and a compelling story. Read Lucy Mangan's review and - though I think she underrated the series - particularly enjoyed her describing Kelly MacDonald's "patented form of stoic anguish".Thought Aoi Okuyama played Taki really well and that Will Sharpe (Rodney) stole every scene he was in - read up on him afterwards and learned that 'Flowers' (which he wrote, directed, and acted in) earned him a BAFTA in 2016. One to watch.The main cast of 5 characters were all very good, but I also enjoyed the parallel story that picked up from the midway point on too.