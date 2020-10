Watching the program on Iplayer about the history of Play for today on BBC4 and the brief the BBC gave to the writers was to make stories and programs that "rattled the cages of the establishment" no way they would say that now.And ended up watching The Play For Today called All Good men from 1974 that included a 20-min discussion between a Father & son about socialism and what Labour really did in power and what it should have done and what it has become in 74 and it rings true now.They dont make TV like this anymore.