Bayern were desperate to get Havertz but can’t afford him.



Who exactly did Dortmund get? They are selling Sancho.



Also I said don’t include oil and gas clubs - that’s Chelsea.



Did you miss the whole virus and the articles around it from the club that basically say we can’t spend in this environment?



Or do you know something that the rest of us don’t?



They haven't sold Sancho and if they do, who will buy him? United most likely. Ok you want another one Napoli are signing Oshimen for a fee that doesn't really match up to what he's shown.I didn't miss it but I know we didn't spend last summer either in a much better environment.