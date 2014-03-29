« previous next »
SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara

mickeydocs

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:16:21 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/20/chelsea-kai-havertz-bayer-leverkusen

So he is almost signed by the sounds of it, but you could assume if Chelsea miss out on CL the deal may go dead, seen as that is apparently the reason hes desperate to move this summer with Leverkusen missing out.

What a player. He's going to light up whatever team he goes too.
This club is greater than any one player.

Robinred

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:55:41 PM
Lewis would be mad to move to us now. Our whole strategy has been to buy players who were ready to start and play regularly for us. I know Robertson was cheap but he was coming into a side with Moreno as first choice.

Lewis should make a move to a club where he will be regular for two seasons. For me I dont think he is productive enough but if he did develop into a top player in two years then that is at the age we have been known to sign players.

I must be in a small minority, because nothing Ive seen of Lewis suggests to me that hes good enough to develop into a player at the top level, and I say that conscious of just how good our manager and coaches are at developing players.
OOS

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM
What a player. He's going to light up whatever team he goes too.

Aye, enjoyed watching him when German football was the only thing on the telly.
IgorBobbins

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM
I must be in a small minority, because nothing Ive seen of Lewis suggests to me that hes good enough to develop into a player at the top level, and I say that conscious of just how good our manager and coaches are at developing players.
Im the same. Baffled by the links and 2 pages of discussing his potential signing on here  ;D. Hes not very good.
Andy82lfc

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:21:45 PM
Looks like all the other clubs interested in him have said they cannot afford him. Think it was Bayern and Madrid interested from what I read?

Think it says us too in the article, but we aint paying £80m for anyone at the minute.
a treeless whopper

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM
I must be in a small minority, because nothing Ive seen of Lewis suggests to me that hes good enough to develop into a player at the top level, and I say that conscious of just how good our manager and coaches are at developing players.

I agree. He is ok but not a top young talent. Its also not the type of player we go for.
Legs

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:16:21 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/20/chelsea-kai-havertz-bayer-leverkusen

So he is almost signed by the sounds of it, but you could assume if Chelsea miss out on CL the deal may go dead, seen as that is apparently the reason hes desperate to move this summer with Leverkusen missing out.

He did say he wanted CL football but then he backtracked on that last week saying it doesnt have to be a CL club.

Think its highly likely to be Chelsea he goes to and he was probably sweating on Chelsea form.
fucking appalled

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:46:15 PM
It depends though. Jamal Lewis is 22 and probably wants a few years playing regularly so he can get a move to a top side where he can play regularly for the following 6+ years. We've seen plenty at that age move, not play, and then their career stagnates.

Id be a little worried if we couldnt persuade Jamal Lewis to come here ;D
kloppagetime

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:40:31 PM
Burnley want Harrison Reed, hopefully we can make our move for him before they do
Brian Blessed

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 10:45:08 PM
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 09:44:32 PM
Im the same. Baffled by the links and 2 pages of discussing his potential signing on here  ;D. Hes not very good.

Nothing surprises me. Someone on here the other day listed off five Norwich players we should be looking at for the squad. Sorry, but if Norwich had five players good enough for us, they would not have been relegated.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:45:08 PM
Nothing surprises me. Someone on here the other day listed off five Norwich players we should be looking at for the squad. Sorry, but if Norwich had five players good enough for us, they would not have been relegated.
Ding ding ding. Part of the worst defence in the league without a single assist this season from full back. 22 is young but it's not that young for a full back prospect either. If we end up buying him I'll put my faith in the back room team, but I wouldn't be getting excited about him as a potential signing.
jillc

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 11:05:03 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:45:08 PM
Nothing surprises me. Someone on here the other day listed off five Norwich players we should be looking at for the squad. Sorry, but if Norwich had five players good enough for us, they would not have been relegated.

I'd be very surprised if Hull City's goals against were any more impressive than Norwich's. It didn't stop us buying Robbo though and that hasn't turned out too badly.
fucking appalled

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 11:18:43 PM
Robbo stood out at Hull though. It wasnt just signing someone from Hull. Lewis might have great underlying numbers that were aware of but whenever Ive watched them, hes looked a bit gash.

Cantwell I could see however.
Big Dirk

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:52:16 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:52:12 AM
Yeah the we cant have another left back / forward / any player because they wont get in the first team is as weird as you say
Its repeated as gospel in every lfc article or podcast but I dont think its ever been said about another big club / team in modern football history

Having a system totally dependent on fast attacking fullbacks and pacy wide forwards but having exactly one of each in the senior squad for each of the 4 positions remains a bit nuts
Amen
Redcap

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 11:53:10 PM
Gotta say Chelsea is doing some terrific business on the attacking end.

Real galactico approach to it though, because they're completely failing to shore up the defence so far.

If they fail to strengthen the back five there's an even chance they don't make the CL next season and the wheels suddenly start coming off in a big way.
DonkeyWan

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1095 on: Today at 12:06:47 AM
Now we see the problem with standing still on squad building. It allows everyone else catch-up. If Chelsea get both of the best young talents in Germany it clearly strengthens them. Meanwhile 3 contracts have run out at Liverpool, meaing the first team will need to be beefed up anyway.
jillc

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1096 on: Today at 12:18:33 AM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:06:47 AM
Now we see the problem with standing still on squad building. It allows everyone else catch-up. If Chelsea get both of the best young talents in Germany it clearly strengthens them. Meanwhile 3 contracts have run out at Liverpool, meaing the first team will need to be beefed up anyway.

Not unless they start improving their defence they wont.
Brian Blessed

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1097 on: Today at 12:27:08 AM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:05:03 PM
I'd be very surprised if Hull City's goals against were any more impressive than Norwich's. It didn't stop us buying Robbo though and that hasn't turned out too badly.

Is one the same as five?
Coolie High

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1098 on: Today at 12:28:39 AM
Everyone else seems to be still able to sign players for decent ish fees.
newterp

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1099 on: Today at 12:45:26 AM
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:28:39 AM
Everyone else seems to be still able to sign players for decent ish fees.

Apart from Chelsea - who is everyone else? Please don't say Man City (or other oil and gas team).
RayPhilAlan

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1100 on: Today at 12:51:17 AM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:06:47 AM
Now we see the problem with standing still on squad building. It allows everyone else catch-up. If Chelsea get both of the best young talents in Germany it clearly strengthens them. Meanwhile 3 contracts have run out at Liverpool, meaing the first team will need to be beefed up anyway.
Genuinely can't think of the three contracts who have run out - need a little help, please?
Clyne and Lallana are the obvious two, but they've already been replaced with Williams and Thiago Jones.
Who else? Are you counting Chirivella? He was hardly first team squad.
Is it Lonergan? I'm struggling here!
Coolie High

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1101 on: Today at 01:05:19 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:45:26 AM
Apart from Chelsea - who is everyone else? Please don't say Man City (or other oil and gas team).

Chelsea Bayern, Dortmund, I don't think any decent sized club is going to hold back on spending this summer, maybe we are, but that's been consistent for the last couple years even without corona.
deFacto

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1102 on: Today at 01:09:15 AM
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:51:17 AM
Genuinely can't think of the three contracts who have run out - need a little help, please?
Clyne and Lallana are the obvious two, but they've already been replaced with Williams and Thiago Jones.
Who else? Are you counting Chirivella? He was hardly first team squad.
Is it Lonergan? I'm struggling here!

Lovren and Wijnaldum have a year left, but that's about it.
newterp

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1103 on: Today at 01:11:20 AM
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:05:19 AM
Chelsea Bayern, Dortmund, I don't think any decent sized club is going to hold back on spending this summer, maybe we are, but that's been consistent for the last couple years even without corona.

Bayern were desperate to get Havertz but cant afford him.

Who exactly did Dortmund get? They are selling Sancho.

Also I said dont include oil and gas clubs - thats Chelsea.

Did you miss the whole virus and the articles around it from the club that basically say we cant spend in this environment?

Or do you know something that the rest of us dont?
Dim Glas

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1104 on: Today at 01:18:10 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:20 AM
Bayern were desperate to get Havertz but cant afford him.

Who exactly did Dortmund get? They are selling Sancho.

Also I said dont include oil and gas clubs - thats Chelsea.

Did you miss the whole virus and the articles around it from the club that basically say we cant spend in this environment?

Or do you know something that the rest of us dont?

Dortmund signed Jude Bellingham. But yeah, they likely will be bringing in a lot in fees from selling. They have a model they stick to of course.
newterp

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1105 on: Today at 01:22:28 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:18:10 AM
Dortmund signed Jude Bellingham. But yeah, they likely will be bringing in a lot in fees from selling. They have a model they stick to of course.

And Bellingham was only 25m. So not a big signing and really unlikely high wages.

Havertz and Werner are going to paid a mint in addition to the transfer fee.
Coolie High

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1106 on: Today at 01:34:28 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:20 AM
Bayern were desperate to get Havertz but cant afford him.

Who exactly did Dortmund get? They are selling Sancho.

Also I said dont include oil and gas clubs - thats Chelsea.

Did you miss the whole virus and the articles around it from the club that basically say we cant spend in this environment?

Or do you know something that the rest of us dont?

They haven't sold Sancho and if they do, who will buy him? United most likely. Ok you want another one Napoli are signing Oshimen for a fee that doesn't really match up to what he's shown.

I didn't miss it but I know we didn't spend last summer either in a much better environment.
Coolie High

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1107 on: Today at 01:34:57 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:22:28 AM
And Bellingham was only 25m. So not a big signing and really unlikely high wages.

Havertz and Werner are going to paid a mint in addition to the transfer fee.

25 m for a 17 year old is a big signing.
deFacto

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Reply #1108 on: Today at 01:47:15 AM
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:34:28 AM
They haven't sold Sancho and if they do, who will buy him? United most likely. Ok you want another one Napoli are signing Oshimen for a fee that doesn't really match up to what he's shown.

I didn't miss it but I know we didn't spend last summer either in a much better environment.

Chelsea are spending on the back of sales from Hazard,Moratta, and will be selling multiple players that they have on loan all over the place. They also didn't spend anything in the last year due to the ban.

