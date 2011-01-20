« previous next »
SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.

Im sure left back cover is a priority (and I dont think well end up signing Thiago) but you dont have to sign players in order of which position we need most urgently.
Re: Thiago Alcântara
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.

You could do both. Because whoever we potentially sign as backup to Robbo, won't cost a lot whether it be the price tag or wages.

I don't think Thiago is coming here, I love him as a footballer however
Re: Thiago Alcântara
I disagree. Since 2016/17 he's only had 3 injuries that have kept him out for more than 21 days with him currently being out due to having groin surgery. They've mainly been muscular issues as well. Now is the perfect time to sign someone who is "injury prone" as he won't be playing for a few months and we've got time to rehab and condition him for the new season.

He missed about 20 games through injury in 2017-18, so Im guessing he was out for more than 21 days then!

Anyway, I just dont think its happening, love him as a player though, injuries or no injuries, hes absolutely elite.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.

Well I agree but that wasn't what I was responding to ;D

He missed about 20 games through injury in 2017-18, so Im guessing he was out for more than 21 days then!


The most he missed at any one time was 13 during that season due to a muscle avulsion and I can't find out any further information on that right now, but that was his longest lay off in the last 4 years. This one will probably pass that though due to the amount of time before he'll play again, but it's still a good time to rehab and condition him to ensure he's recovered as football players are notoriously brought back from injury far too early.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
He would also be blocking Curtis's path which is something Klopp said he wouldn't do. I would prefer to do something about left back instead, we are more needy in that position.
It's not either/or, though, is it?

Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:24 PM
We have more important concerns though. We need a back up for Andy Robertson that has to be the priority especially in a challenging financial year. Andy is already picking up niggly injuries, we are too reliant on him, surely that has to take priority over a signing of this nature.
Again, we are surely capable of addressing more than one concern at any given time
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Again, we are surely capable of addressing more than one concern at any given time

But as far as I am aware, midfield isn't even a concern.

Again why pay lets say 40 million and probably our highest wages, for a position we don't need work on?
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
She said this last week in an article about our recruitment strategy:

So presumably, guarding against the squad aging together means looking to the long-term and having some sort of succession plan in place for the spine of our squad that are 28-30.

Thing is we decided to pass on a player that fit that mould in terms of age and one we wanted (Werner) because we were prioritising extending the contracts of players who were here and we could not afford it. But in the case of Thiago its dismissed as an idea because we want to use the strategy that got us here which was what signing Werner would have been.

Clearly the journalists know fuck all.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
Well yeah exactly, which is why we wouldnt go and sign someone just because theyre good and available. If there is any interest, itll be part of a plan.

That's a terrible approach.

I do believe that if an elite player like Thiago is available for a bargain then every team, including us, should consider it. But we haven't got this far by making decisions on a whim and not considering future effect. In fact, it's the exact opposite of our strategy.

For what it's worth, I don't see him blocking Jones because they are entirely different players. If he joins, it would probably be the end of (tears) Wij.
That's not really, completely true, though is it? Obviously we have a key strategy which we stick to in our long term pursuits and scouting, but Klopp has said many times that if an opportunity comes along then we may well take it. Shaq, for example, was such an opportunity; a player of his kind at a bargain price at just the right time. So we snapped him up. We'd never have pursued him as part of our overall principal strategy, but the opportunity came along.

And doing so does not invalidate our overall continuing strategy, which remains the same regardless of whether we take an occasional one-off detour with an available individual.

This is not a comment on the likelihood, or otherwise, of us being interested in Thiago, by the way
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Thing is we decided to pass on a player that fit that mould in terms of age and one we wanted (Werner) because we were prioritising extending the contracts of players who were here and we could not afford it. But in the case of Thiago its dismissed as an idea because we want to use the strategy that got us here which was what signing Werner would have been.

Clearly the journalists know fuck all.

But we couldn't afford him, as you said.

There's nothing to prevent us from signing other players who fit the same mould and won't cost as much in a fee and wages.

The journalists have been up front in saying that they don't know definitively what will happen with Thiago, but they've all been told it's unlikely to happen. They got abused last year for saying we wouldn't sign Nicolas Pepe and would be doing minimal business and they were right, so I'm not sure what people want from them other than to report what they're told by the club - they've been told it's unlikely that we will sign Thiago and they've explained the reasons why.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Whilst Thiago is clearly just a smokescreen for Mbappe and Havertz....   ::) :o

You could argue that the three "internal transfers" as a few journos have been briefed, of Jones, Williams and Elliot is the succession planning for the medium to long term, and therefore bringing in one experienced player at the same time might make sense. I also think Gini's contract situation is somehow involved in the Thiago "interest".

We do still need another LB and a replacement for Lovren if/when he leaves this summer.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Im sure left back cover is a priority (and I dont think well end up signing Thiago) but you dont have to sign players in order of which position we need most urgently.

Robin Gosens from Atalanta has been very impressive in Serie A this year. He'd be an excellent left sided midfield/fullback cover option. Still only 25 years old.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
But as far as I am aware, midfield isn't even a concern.

Again why pay lets say 40 million and probably our highest wages, for a position we don't need work on?

We do actually. Our midfield is functionally very good but not peerless and it could be upgraded.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
The one nobody knows outsider the inner circle is what we can afford!
And certainly not what our negotiating positions are.

What we do know happily is that some of our new talent will come from within--and that is really exciting right now.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Whilst Thiago is clearly just a smokescreen for Mbappe and Havertz....   ::) :o

You could argue that the three "internal transfers" as a few journos have been briefed, of Jones, Williams and Elliot is the succession planning for the medium to long term, and therefore bringing in one experienced player at the same time might make sense. I also think Gini's contract situation is somehow involved in the Thiago "interest".

We do still need another LB and a replacement for Lovren if/when he leaves this summer.

Assuming worst case scenario and things come to its head.

Is selling Gini to get Thiago an upgrade?

Even seeing those selected "highlights" on Youtube which was supposed to showcase his best moments, I didn't find Thiago an upgrade.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Assuming worst case scenario and things come to its head.

Is selling Gini to get Thiago an upgrade?

Even seeing those selected "highlights" on Youtube which was supposed to showcase his best moments, I didn't find Thiago an upgrade.

Thiago is an upgrade on every midfielder in the world not named De Bruyne, he is defensively as good or better than Wijnaldum, just as press resistant, and offers far more creatively.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Thiago is a better passer of the ball, can dictate the game so in those areas he is a clear  upgrade. He can also play in any position in midfield like Gini can.

Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
We do actually. Our midfield is functionally very good but not peerless and it could be upgraded.

But it's by quite a distance the 3rd most important area needing improvement.

We have 1 left back, which is a position that is vital to the way we play.

We have 3 main attackers and then a steep drop off to the next level down.

In midfield we have like 8 people for 3 positions. Sure one can say it can be improved, but if it isn't, it is still full of depth and is still of extremely high quality.

LB ans Attack we have been somewhat fortunate to not have any lengthy injuries to our players (we chose players who dont have injury records, but no freak injuries or weariness). In midfield we have had to rotate, and even in rotation it has been good enough to take us to a CL and League title. It's a very good midfield.

We need depth for LB and in attack. We dont necessarily need to improve our midfield, even though it is possible.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Thiago is an upgrade on every midfielder in the world not named De Bruyne, he is defensively as good or better than Wijnaldum, just as press resistant, and offers far more creatively.
Agreed with this as well as Verrati at PSG. Would be an unbelievable coup but just worried about his age and injury record.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Assuming worst case scenario and things come to its head.

Is selling Gini to get Thiago an upgrade?

Even seeing those selected "highlights" on Youtube which was supposed to showcase his best moments, I didn't find Thiago an upgrade.

I'm a big fan of Gini, especially in the big games where he really steps up, he has improved as much as anyone under Klopp. If we were to replace Gini with Thiago would we be a better team ?  For me, definitely. I don't watch an awful lot of football outside the Prem anymore, but I used to, so I admit my opinion is based on the player from 2/3 years ago, but anytime I seen Thiago play, he was absolutely outstanding. Technically brilliant and one of a very rare few players who seem to someone know how to dictate a game. Under Guardiola he was pure class as Bayern.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
He would also be blocking Curtis's path which is something Klopp said he wouldn't do. I would prefer to do something about left back instead, we are more needy in that position.
Play Jones at left back. Win-win situation!
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
We shouldn't sign Mbappe - he would be blocking Brewster's path  ::) :-X :P
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
Play Jones at left back. Win-win situation!

He'd be following in his hero's footsteps certainly, as Gerrard started playing right-back.  ;D
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
As a general rule, the argument to not sign a proven player because he will block the path of a potential first team player tends to age very poorly.

For every Sterling and TAA, you get twenty Pachecos, Susos and Woodburns.
Re: SECRET CONTRABAND TRANSFER THREAD DON'T TELL ANYONE AND ALSO Thiago Alcântara
I'm a big fan of Gini, especially in the big games where he really steps up, he has improved as much as anyone under Klopp. If we were to replace Gini with Thiago would we be a better team ?  For me, definitely. I don't watch an awful lot of football outside the Prem anymore, but I used to, so I admit my opinion is based on the player from 2/3 years ago, but anytime I seen Thiago play, he was absolutely outstanding. Technically brilliant and one of a very rare few players who seem to someone know how to dictate a game. Under Guardiola he was pure class as Bayern.

We don't have as much of a problem breaking down lesser teams as we used to. What we need is to compete more in top games and especially top aways. A player who steps up in big games isn't as much of a luxury as we used to see them.
