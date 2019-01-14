I think 'behind closed doors' football is a factor here. The intensity we usually thrive on is muted without fans, so I wonder if Klopp thinks we might need a bit more control and creativity from midfield.



I didn't think of that angle, but more along the lines of evolving the style of play/mixing things up a bit. We've often struggled to score and create in particularly the big away games and it's cost us in Europe this season (and would have last season bar a miracle at Anfield).I just think if we were signing him, as you say as well it'd be more mixing the formation up away from 4-3-3 because Fabinho and Thiago are both number 6's really but different type of players, Fabinho is more Mascherano to Thiago's Alonso and then Henderson is more freed up then as Gerrard was with Thiago there more to link the play. At the moment Gini and Hendo are more variable and can be box to box.