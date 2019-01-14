« previous next »
Author Topic: Thiago Alacantra  (Read 42493 times)

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 02:48:34 PM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Yesterday at 08:06:43 AM
I can confirm that he has two legs.
been injured a lot so don't be so sure.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 02:59:20 PM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:47:12 PM
Ornstein also had this quote on The Athletic earlier: "The mutual admiration is clear but that doesnt mean a deal will happen. My impression is it will come down to finances"
Holy shit a transfer coming down to finances what is this madness.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 03:20:31 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:20:29 AM
While 29 isn't too old, there's few that have made the switch to the PL that late in their career and spending a significant amount on a transfer and wages for him seems like an unnecessary risk this summer when our spending is restricted due to covid fallout as it is.
Very true but then again you'd think that he's got enough in his locker to have the ability to adapt even at a later stage than normal. If gini doesn't sign, it would be an excellent piece of business especially with lallana leaving. They would both free up the wages rather than be frivolous in spending.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 04:06:50 PM »
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 04:21:14 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:20:29 AM
While 29 isn't too old, there's few that have made the switch to the PL that late in their career and spending a significant amount on a transfer and wages for him seems like an unnecessary risk this summer when our spending is restricted due to covid fallout as it is.

The amount who have been successful making that transition at age 28+ with no prior PL experience is exceptionally low, especially in the last 25 years
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 04:36:35 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:06:50 PM
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D

Thankfully Sami Hyppia never took that approach.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 04:50:15 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:36:35 PM
Thankfully Sami Hyppia never took that approach.

I for one remember being strongly reprimanded over spelling his name wrong on here once.

So I just called him Sami from then on ;D
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:06:50 PM
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D

Wow, is RAWK really LFC's no 1 forum?

Low bar if so.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 05:29:15 PM »
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 05:29:46 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:06:50 PM
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D

I don't know if you've noticed but we have a long time, regular poster who can't spell the name of our Croatian centre back who's been with us for five years, correctly.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 05:31:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:15 PM
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D

I thought our club had more followers than the Catholic church, 40k doesn't sound a lot.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 05:47:41 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 05:31:42 PM
I thought our club had more followers than the Catholic church, 40k doesn't sound a lot.

The amount of any fanbase (be it sport, tv or whatever) that would take the that next step and actively engage on an internet forum tends to be far smaller than the overall size of that fanbase.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 05:48:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:15 PM
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D
Half of that are Mac Red accounts tbf.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 05:50:07 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:15 PM
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D

Yes, but our mod-field is too functional, no creativity...
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 06:02:41 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:36:35 PM
Thankfully Sami Hyppia never took that approach.

Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Adams both like this.




*Just realised Rogers is autocorrected :D
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 06:23:31 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 06:02:41 PM
Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Adams both like this.




*Just realised Rogers is autocorrected :D

Haha, was just looking at that thinking, Im sure there is a d there.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 06:57:27 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:47:41 PM
The amount of any fanbase (be it sport, tv or whatever) that would take the that next step and actively engage on an internet forum tends to be far smaller than the overall size of that fanbase.

Lazy twats.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 05:48:26 PM
Half of that are Mac Red accounts tbf.
;D
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 07:24:31 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:36:35 PM
Thankfully Sami Hyppia never took that approach.

Martin Skirtl Skrtil Skrtel krtel says hi!  :wave
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 07:25:54 PM »
Ill just say Im glad Gini has a nickname.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 07:37:48 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:25:54 PM
Ill just say Im glad Gini has a nickname.

Its Gino according to McManaman.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:25:54 PM
Ill just say Im glad Gini has a nickname.

True. Oh for the days when names were simpler. Anyone up for resigning Phil Babb?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 07:41:03 PM »
whose place in first choice midfield 3 does he take? Does he play with Wijnaldum as a CM with Fabinho/Henderson behind or take that quarterback position?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 07:52:36 PM »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 01:14:56 AM
Not the usual profile of player but as Al says just a few posts above, the man is world class. At 29 he not to old yet and if he wants to come then we surely have to take him.

I think 'behind closed doors' football is a factor here. The intensity we usually thrive on is muted without fans, so I wonder if Klopp thinks we might need a bit more control and creativity from midfield.

And he really likes the player, oft regarded as probably the best deep-lying playmaker in the business.
Could be all of this plus maybe Gini is off.

Could also be we move to the double pivot with Fabinho, Thiago controlling things in a 4-2-3-1. Pure speculation of course.

He's certainly a different option to the likes of Hendo, Milner, Gini.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 08:04:57 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:37:48 PM
Its Gino according to McManaman.

I think redknapp called him gigi the other day  ;D
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 08:11:57 PM »
Theres no doubt that hes a quality player and one who could do very well in the PL. However, weve seen how players can take a season or so to settle into the PL when they come from abroad, so with his age and fee that Bayern will demand (30M?), is this too much of a risk, especially in the current financial situation?

Im sure if we dont go for him, Chelsea will be there waiting....
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 08:13:11 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 08:04:57 PM
I think redknapp called him gigi the other day  ;D

To be fair hed just been onto Arry whod given him a tip on the horses.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 08:15:08 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:37:48 PM
Its Gino according to McManaman.

Great song, far better than Come On Elaine.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 08:24:46 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:52:36 PM
I think 'behind closed doors' football is a factor here. The intensity we usually thrive on is muted without fans, so I wonder if Klopp thinks we might need a bit more control and creativity from midfield.

I didn't think of that angle, but more along the lines of evolving the style of play/mixing things up a bit. We've often struggled to score and create in particularly the big away games and it's cost us in Europe this season (and would have last season bar a miracle at Anfield).

I just think if we were signing him, as you say as well it'd be more mixing the formation up away from 4-3-3 because Fabinho and Thiago are both number 6's really but different type of players, Fabinho is more Mascherano to Thiago's Alonso and then Henderson is more freed up then as Gerrard was with Thiago there more to link the play. At the moment Gini and Hendo are more variable and can be box to box.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 08:58:38 PM »
Turned down Utd once so I'm in
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 08:59:30 PM »
Would you want to play for Moysie?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 09:23:59 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:58:38 PM
Turned down Utd once so I'm in

I don't think he turned them down, more that Moyes decided that Fellaini would be a better signing for them.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 10:14:32 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:23:59 PM
I don't think he turned them down, more that Moyes decided that Fellaini would be a better signing for them.

Its a fair point. Could Thiago do this?

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 10:18:20 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:36:35 PM
Thankfully Sami Hyppia never took that approach.
Or that Mastic Bostic fella convinced he didnt sign ciz the name misspelling was a sticking point for him
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 11:19:46 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:24:46 PM
I didn't think of that angle, but more along the lines of evolving the style of play/mixing things up a bit. We've often struggled to score and create in particularly the big away games and it's cost us in Europe this season (and would have last season bar a miracle at Anfield).

I just think if we were signing him, as you say as well it'd be more mixing the formation up away from 4-3-3 because Fabinho and Thiago are both number 6's really but different type of players, Fabinho is more Mascherano to Thiago's Alonso and then Henderson is more freed up then as Gerrard was with Thiago there more to link the play. At the moment Gini and Hendo are more variable and can be box to box.

Yeah yeah for sure. We have at times looked a bit sterile away from home - mostly rescued by our brilliant forwards obviously. It could be Naby Keita that was released by haveing a Fab/Thiago base as well. That could be pretty exciting.

Every is saying he is 29 and therefore it can't happen but his impact would be over the next 3-4 years, currently the time left on Klopp's contract. If he signs, it could be a small evolution of our game.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #515 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 PM »
Just make this happen, please.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #516 on: Today at 12:40:19 AM »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:41:03 PM
whose place in first choice midfield 3 does he take? Does he play with Wijnaldum as a CM with Fabinho/Henderson behind or take that quarterback position?

tonysback!

(I don't think we're going to sign him for that reason)
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #517 on: Today at 01:24:19 AM »
Injury prone and inconsistent.  Pass.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #518 on: Today at 01:33:44 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:14:32 PM
Its a fair point. Could Thiago do this?


You can't teach that kind of technical ineptitude, you're born with it.
